Meet the candidates: District 31 Senate

Voters will head to the polls on June 7 to elect a candidate for the District 31 Senate. Two candidate will be vying for the position.
Randy Deibert
Name and what you do for a living?
Randy Deibert, I am a Professional Land Surveyor. My wife Lori and I have successfully operated our local small business since 1994.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am inspired to run for District 31 State Senate because I believe I can make a difference. In my second term as your Lawrence County Commissioner, I have been effective in improving our County. I offer the same hard work and success as your District 31 Senator to preserve the quality of life in District 31 and South Dakota. As a native of Lawrence County, I want to perpetuate the quality of life which I enjoy with my wife, children and grandchildren.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
As a Lawrence County Commissioner and a native of District 31, I understand the people that live in our district, our values and culture. Through hard work, integrity and honesty, I have been elected or appointed to numerous local, state and regional organizations. From this involvement I have established relationships with leadership throughout the District and South Dakota. These relationships enable me to be effective from day one as your best qualified Senator.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have been intensely engaged in leadership (reducing my list to the 100-word limit).
Two-term Lawrence County Commissioner
Black Hills Council of Local Governments-Chairman
Black Hills Association of County Commissioners and Elected Officials-Chairman
Western Interstate Region of National Association of Counties; South Dakota Representative
Design Professionals Coalition Board of Directors
Spearfish Rural Fire District
South Dakota Association of County Commissioners Executive Board
Black Hills Regional Multiple Use Coalition
Lawrence County Natural Resource Committee
Spearfish Economic Development Corporation
Lead Deadwood Economic Development Corporation
Lawrence County Invasive Species Board
Spearfish Parks, Recreation & Forestry Board
Kenadi Jean Weis Foundation-VP
Historic Homestake Opera House Board of Directors
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
As a Lawrence County Commissioner, I attend over 50 regular and special meetings throughout the year. My profession allows me to attend meetings of city councils throughout our District. I am also fortunate to attend meetings in other counties and cities in western South Dakota including our state capital in Pierre. My numerous elected and appointed positions require attendance at meetings of these quasi-governmental boards. For the exact total number of meetings, I would need to ask my Wife. She supports my dedication by keeping me on schedule.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
Yes.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Current issues include Protecting our Quality of Life, Black Hills National Forest Health, Sustaining the Timber Industry, Property Taxes, Public Safety, Housing, Education and Daycare.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
To protect our quality of life we can manage our growth while projecting our values through leadership. I offer common sense leadership to promote Public Safety, Education and Tax Reform.
The current Black Hills National Forest Plan Revision process is underway. Public involvement is critical. I along with the Lawrence County Natural Resource Committee are working to influence the Plan Revision to support a healthy Multiple Use Forest.
Property Tax Reform begins at the Legislative level with review of the current model.
I support creative solutions for housing by promoting private sector innovation.
Supporting daycare and preschool availability and affordability, through public and private partnerships.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I believe that response to the growth in our district is positive and proactive. We have proven comprehensive planning and zoning in our district including Lawrence County and cities of Spearfish, Lead, Deadwood and Whitewood. We are protecting our agricultural produces better then most areas impacted by growth. Understanding the importance and balance of agriculture, gaming, tourism, timber industry and mining is the first step to continued success.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I was born, raised and educated in Lawrence County. My parents instilled hard work, responsibility, integrity and dedication. Sustaining my small business in Spearfish for almost thirty years is an example of my determination and ability to evolve through tough times. This is a tribute to my wife, four adult children and 9 grandchildren who offer continued support. The most impactful and enjoyable part of my life is my involvement with the Kenadi Weis Foundation. I am pro-life and support our rights as Americans. These rights and freedoms allowed me the opportunity to succeed and support my family.
Is it the governor’s and/or the state legislature’s role to dictate what can, must, and cannot be taught in public schools? Why or why not?
Quality Education is our goal. Local control is important in all aspects of government. The local School Boards (elected by the voters), citizens, teachers and administration understand the local students. These same people offer the best programs to educate our children. The four school districts in District 31 all provide quality education to their students. My philosophy is Parents Parent and Teachers Teach. The State Government establishes the guidance and financial stability for our districts. This executive role enables the local districts to be the boots on the ground with the ability to succeed.
Did the legislature miss an opportunity during the 2022 legislative session to customize and greatly regulate marijuana in the state by not taking up its own recreational marijuana bill? Why or why not?
Recreational marijuana is not legal in South Dakota. Medical Cannabis is legal. The 2022 legislative session included several hundred bills, including dozens of bills regarding Medical Cannabis. With forty days of session evaluating, researching and debating the work load requires tireless effort. While legislation of recreational marijuana is important so are many of the other bills presented. If we are to legislate recreational marijuana I support comprehensive research, study and understanding prior to legislation. In the event the legalization occurs I am confident that our legislature and I, as your Senator, are up to the task of providing solid legislation.
Amendment C seeks to make it more difficult for special interest groups to get laws passed by requiring a 60% supermajority to pass bills that would raise taxes. Do you support this amendment as it would allow a 40% minority to kill the proposed bills? Why or why not?
Amendment C is on the primary ballot. Therefore, I am one voter casting my vote. I encourage all of the voters in District 31 and the State of South Dakota to exercise your right to vote on June 7. The decision is all of ours.
I am cautious regarding any constitutional amendment. Currently several legislative actions, local government approvals and voter approvals require a two thirds or supermajority vote. It should be challenging for special interest groups to get laws passed (stated in the question). The decisions should be determined by the voters. In the case of spending and amendments a larger majority should be required. I will vote yes on Amendment C.
Ron Moeller
Name and what you do for a living?
Ron Moeller. I’m a retired CIA Paramilitary Operations Officer with numerous deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, the Balkans, the Philippines (where I led my detachment’s participation in rescuing an American hostage being held by a local Al Qaida terrorist group.), and other locations. I’m married to Gabi, a retired US Army counterintelligence officer and trained investigator, and we have two children – Jennifer Michelle, a small business owner, Naval reservist, and mother of our 3 grandchildren; and Hans, a career combat infantryman paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I’ve always been motivated to serve my country, state, and community. Growing up out west, I developed a deep love for our wonderful country and all it has to offer. I earned my Eagle Scout award in 1976 and joined the USAF after graduation. I’ve seen and experienced both bad and good leadership and policy decisions. As Americans, we can choose to be passive onlookers and allow ourselves to be manipulated by self-proclaimed power brokers or we can embrace our liberty and freedom by actively participating! I’m a citizen who has chosen to become involved and do my part.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
After 38 years of government service, I have an intimate understanding of how government works (or doesn’t). I’ve personally briefed a U.S. President and Cabinet secretaries. I’ve worked directly with foreign heads of state. I’ve testified before Congressional committees. I’ve interacted with the most senior levels of our government on a daily basis. I know how to diplomatically negotiate, build alliances and when to push back. Lawrence County voters deserve nothing less than a proven public servant who will be their full-time employee.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Many important leadership positions in America are earned or appointed, based on experience, accomplishments, and meritorious service. I’ve held senior, national security operational positions where I was directly responsible for dozens of people working with or for me, in war zones and in DC. These leadership positions required proven critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Life-and-death decisions were often involved. I’ve repeatedly been able to do more with less - not just throw money at a project. Locally, I’m the Deputy Commander of the Lead American Legion post.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Numerous county commissioner meetings, planning and zoning meetings, local fire district meetings, and several political events attended by our Congressman or Governor.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I do. Your paper is a critically important source of local news and opinions. Additionally, the accessibility of the staff and chatting with them about their perspectives on local happenings has been both educational and refreshing. I do feel the paper is hesitant to dig into some stories, especially when they deal with controversial stories or issues, and I’d like to see more investigative journalism.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
There are several. The impending dramatic and financially harmful rise in our property taxes is first and foremost. Many voters have expressed their fear that they’ll be taxed out of their homes within a few short years. The sales tax on groceries should be eliminated. We’re one of only 13 states that tax the food we eat. With inflation increasing every day, we’re already paying an inflation tax and more. Finally, retaining the SD Wildland Fire personnel and apparatus at the centrally located Lead Fire Station is imperative, especially with the ongoing drought and dangerously critical fire danger.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
First, by being a strong and articulate advocate for fixing these issues. Second, building alliances with other state legislators to get bills passed and onto the Governor’s desk for her signature. Third, and this is a continuous action on my part, constantly listening to District 31 voters. What I won’t do is be in the pockets of or beholden to East River special interest groups.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
We’re experiencing unprecedented growth and development. Tourism and gaming continue to be strong although inflationary pressures may dampen that. We need to revise the gaming revenue distribution and provide a larger slice of that pie to the county and Deadwood so that we remain a welcoming location to visit, stay, and play. I’ll work with my legislative colleagues to arrive at an equitable solution on gaming revenue.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I’m retired and would have no other job but to be your fulltime state senator, a dedicated public servant who’ll listen and represent the entirety of Lawrence County. I’m no stranger to hard work and being dogged in my dedication to those who have entrusted me to represent them. I earned my college degrees by going to school after work, during my lunch hour, and on the weekends while on active duty and I have never shied away from working hard on doing what’s right instead of doing the easy wrong. I’ve been endorsed by retired Lieutenant General Mike Flynn.
Is it the governor’s and/or the state legislature’s role to dictate what can, must, and cannot be taught in public schools? Why or why not?
Presently, the State Board of Education sets high school graduation requirements. Local school boards are charged with developing curricula that meet these broad requirements. I see no reason to change this very limited role. However, local educational control by involved parents, a responsive school board, and school faculty is the best solution. For the state to insert itself into actual course content or textbook selection is overreach.
Did the legislature miss an opportunity during the 2022 legislative session to customize and greatly regulate marijuana in the state by not taking up its own recreational marijuana bill? Why or why not?
No, I don’t believe the last session missed an opportunity. The issue will be decided on by the voters in November. I will work to defeat the recreational marijuana ballot measure (IM 27) as I believe that it is not in the state’s best long-term interests.
Amendment C seeks to make it more difficult for special interest groups to get laws passed by requiring a 60% supermajority to pass bills that would raise taxes. Do you support this amendment as it would allow a 40% minority to kill the proposed bills? Why or why not?
I strongly support Amendment C. I have spoken with voters who ask about it, explaining why I’m in favor of it. Why? Because it returns power to the voters of South Dakota and makes it more difficult for special interest groups, such as the recreational marijuana industry, to turn our state into something it’s not.
