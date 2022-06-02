Meet the candidates: District 31 House

Voters will head to the polls on June 7 to elect a candidate for the District 31 House. Three candidate will be vying for two positions.
Mary Fitzgerald
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Mary Fitzgerald. When I’m not traveling to Pierre, I work in our family business of managing rental properties and livestock production. I’m the only legislative candidate in this race who’s a livestock producer, so I completely understand the issues challenging our ranching community. I’m very sensitive to small, family-owned businesses including farms and ranches. I’ve also worked as an accountant for a very successful local corporation that owned/operated 30 stores in three states. I’m quite familiar with what it takes to run a business… and all the detailed compliance requirements for state, local, and federal regulations, licensing, taxes, and payroll.
What motivated you to run for this office?
As your District 31 Representative in Pierre. I’ve proven that I’m an effective legislator. It’s important our District have a Representative that will listen to the people, be responsive to their emails, calls, questions, and work with other legislators in Pierre to get things accomplished for Lawrence County and South Dakota. Constituents need to trust and rely on their Representatives to do the right thing in making difficult decisions. As a sixth generation South Dakotan I love this state and Lawrence County. I have a vested interest here, my entire family lives in Lawrence and Pennington County. Lawrence County residents can rely on me to preserve and advance the freedoms, safety, and quality of life we all value and enjoy.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am the only candidate endorsed by Governor Noem. Having served two years in the legislature and on Joint Appropriations, I know exactly what it takes for our state to run budgetarily. I help set the state budget. In my freshman year as a Representative, I was the only legislator in the House or Senate to pass a bill into law regarding marijuana. I drafted, sponsored, and worked hard to get my bill, SDCL 22-42-22, through both houses and signed by the Governor. It a public safety law that prohibits the smoking of marijuana (or derivatives) in a motor vehicle.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I’ve been elected three (3) times as Chair of the Lawrence County Republican Party. Our Lawrence County GOP is one of the most active committees in the state. I have been elected five (5) times as a Precinct Committeewoman to the State GOP Convention. I have also served as a member of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), a vibrant active organization devoted to community service, preserving history, educating children, and honoring and supporting whose who have served our country. I have also been appointed to three (3) legislative interim committees.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended numerous meetings virtually and in person, including county commission, city council, school board meetings and city planning. I also participated in many Joint Appropriation hearings with government officials, business leaders and non-profits in attendance. I am also present in circuit court trials in Lawrence County which provides and/or showcases a myriad of problems we are facing locally.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I subscribe digitally to the BH Pioneer, the Rapid City Journal and the Argus Leader. It’s important to support our local newspaper and local businesses because it helps to both understand community needs and forward our local economy.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
1. Property taxes 2. Workforce 3. Inflation and gasoline prices 3. Housing 4. Daycare 5. Depletion of Natural Resources. I’m concerned about the recent growth in our area; rising property values, property taxes, our water supply, and disappearing open space. Lawrence County residents on fixed incomes and young working families struggle to live here and enjoy the small-town atmosphere, we all love. Our inflation predicament and rising gas prices just add to our cost of living in general. Lawrence County is experiencing a shortage of quality daycare centers; this restricts the ability of both parents to work at regular jobs. We’re already facing a critical lack of workers in our county; this only makes it worse.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
We need to intensively plan for “smart growth” … without diminishing our quality of life. The legislature is studying the property tax issue over this summer; it will write legislation to present in the form of bills for next session. This is a time to encourage and expand innovation, entrepreneurial freedom, and to discourage government regulation, and higher taxation. Last session, I voted to reduce sales tax and the tax on food… and to grant a temporary holiday on gasoline taxes. We also need to incentivize employers to include daycare in their businesses or assist with the cost of daycare like our own Pioneer Bank offers it employees.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
The residents of Lawrence County and strong family traditions, are what’s working. Individual entrepreneurs and their families create employment opportunities for Lawrence County residents while serving local customers. Our willingness to help others, our strong work ethic, our South Dakota values, and other public institutions make it all work. These core strengths are reinforced by local and county government, their leaders, and dedicated public servants in law enforcement, firefighting, and education. Additionally, the rest of the Lawrence County workforce, many of whom are in the hospitality, retail, logging, and hard-working parents who every day serve our community make this a better place for all who live here.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I strongly support Article II of our State Constitution establishing the three separate branches of government that act as checks and balances on each other. I’ll defend Article VI of our Bill of Rights, the Freedom of Religion, and the Right-to-Bear Arms. I know “family” is our most important institution; it’s where most learning takes place. Education is important to me; our three children graduated from BHSU and USD School of Law. I pledge to protect the lives of the unborn. I understand that power comes from the people… and exists solely for their protection and benefit.
Is it the governor’s and/or the state legislature’s role to dictate what can, must, and cannot be taught in public schools? Why or why not?
I support school district oversight and regulation at the local level. Government and schools function best when they are controlled locally… as they know their communities the best. All three of our children hold doctorate degrees; I support all levels of education and the critical role it plays in our society. Education increases earnings and reduces both poverty and crime rates. I support parental involvement and the concept that tax dollars should “follow the child.” This forces schools to target higher standards of excellence which up levels both parents and students.
Did the legislature miss an opportunity during the 2022 legislative session to customize and greatly regulate marijuana in the state by not taking up its own recreational marijuana bill? Why or why not?
No. I have a unique prospective coming from a family of lawyers. I have seen what drugs do to our children, families, and communities. I served on the Interim Committee for Marijuana last summer and we heard from medical experts, Colorado law enforcement and legislators. Colorado officials told us that for every dollar in tax revenue from the sale of marijuana, four dollars is spent on the social problems created from its legalization. Emergency room visits have increased, fatal car crashes have significantly increased, and homelessness is out of control. We need to preserve and protect South Dakota for our children, and grandchildren.
Amendment C seeks to make it more difficult for special interest groups to get laws passed by requiring a 60% supermajority to pass bills that would raise taxes. Do you support this amendment as it would allow a 40% minority to kill the proposed bills? Why or why not?
As a sitting legislator and appropriator, I support Amendment C. Our State Constitution requires that before a new tax, tax increase or special appropriation be approved, it must pass by two-thirds (67%) of the members of each legislative branch. If passed directly by the voters, it only requires a simple majority of the votes cast (50% plus one vote.) Amendment C also requires that an amendment or referred measure increasing taxes or appropriating $10 million or more over a five fiscal period must obtain three-fifths (60%) of the votes cast. Amendment C raises the vote threshold for tax increases, not tax decreases. Before we raise taxes or spend money… let’s make sure it’s the right thing to do.
Mistie Caldwell
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Mistie Caldwell. I am the Executive Director of Visit Spearfish, Inc. - a destination marketing organization.
What motivated you to run for this office?
A lifelong passion for public service and encouragement from my family and friends are what motivated me. My husband of 26 years, Jeff, and our two adult daughters, Phoebe and Sophia, were all part of the decision – without their encouragement, I would not have considered it. I am an engaged community member - both personally and professionally - and feel I can provide a representative voice for people who choose District 31 as their home.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
After 12 years on the Spearfish Board of Education and active participation on many local and regional boards, I am uniquely positioned to hit the ground running. I stay informed on local and state issues and have worked hard to be an active participant in the the larger Black Hills community. I lead with common sense and educate myself on matters before making a decision.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Current President/Member - Spearfish Board of Education (12 years)
Current Executive Committee Member and Past President - Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association, Black Hills Area
Current Member - City of Spearfish Parks, Recreation and Forestry Advisory Board
Current Liaison/Ex-Officio Member - Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce, Spearfish Downtown Business Association, Spearfish Foundation for Public Education, Spearfish Spartan Athletic Booster Club
Past Member - Black Hills Vacations Board of Directors, Deadwood
Past Senior Warden and Vestry Member - Episcopal Church of All Angels
Past President/Member - Zonta of the Spearfish Area
Past President/Member - Booth Society (Friends Group for the DC Booth National Historic Fish Hatchery)
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended the Spearfish Board of Education monthly meetings and monthly committee meetings related to that; I have attended multiple Spearfish City Council meetings and some Spearfish City Council committee meetings (Legal and Finance/Public Works), as well as most monthly meetings of the City of Spearfish Parks, Recreation and Forestry Advisory Board. I have attended South Dakota Department of Tourism’s Advisory Board meetings, as well.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
Visit Spearfish is a subscriber, and we read the Black Hills Pioneer together as a staff most every day.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
I believe some of the most important issues for District 31 are what I refer to as “The Big 3” - affordable housing, workforce shortages, and childcare shortages. None of these can be considered independently, as finding a job requires having a place to live and having access to childcare, should the employee have, or desire to have, a family.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Incentivizing projects that address affordable housing needs to be prioritized. With the passing of HB 1033, there are monies available for infrastructure loans and grants; they should be earmarked for affordable housing. With childcare, cooperative efforts between employers and childcare providers should be encouraged - private business investment in building space, assistance with licensing fees, etc. to encourage childcare professionals to open additional childcare facilities, or expand their current offerings, would be ideas to explore. A proactive approach to addressing workforce is focusing educational offerings on area workforce needs. We need to find where workforce shortages are and work cooperatively with area high schools and Black Hills State University to align curriculum with these needs.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
District 31 is a very desirable place to live, work and play – the people and the natural beauty are second to none. We have created a great business, tourism and educational climate, and people want to move here because of that. For this progress to continue, we need to take care of what we already have – the people and the natural resources – and be mindful of growing too quickly, creating a place that is neither affordable nor demonstrates the values of the district we have all chosen to call home.
What else do you want people to know about you?
As a fifth-generation resident of Lawrence County, I am enthusiastic about keeping our District a place where our children, and our children’s children, want to call home. I am committed to addressing the tough issues that are threatening that possibility. I am approachable, responsive and a quick study. I am here to serve the public as a uniter, not a divider, and I have a proven track record of being a decisive leader who will do what it takes to get any job done.
Is it the governor’s and/or the state legislature’s role to dictate what can, must, and cannot be taught in public schools? Why or why not?
I am a firm believer in keeping decisions as close to the individual as possible and limiting the involvement of the government only to the minimum level necessary. As a member of the Spearfish School Board, I take my job seriously. The State of SD provides the framework for schools, and local districts use that framework to customize it to the local level. District 31 voters elect members of their respective school boards to create and enforce policy to ensure these needs are met. Quality administrators, teachers and staff, in consultation with students and families, steer the day-to-day needs of the school. In a nutshell, leave the decisions to local control – minimize additional government involvement.
Did the legislature miss an opportunity during the 2022 legislative session to customize and greatly regulate marijuana in the state by not taking up its own recreational marijuana bill? Why or why not?
I believe that our approach to marijuana legalization and regulation needs to happen at a crawl, walk, run pace. We are still in the infancy (crawl) of working through regulating medical marijuana. Initiated Measure 27 is slated for the November ballot to address recreational marijuana. The people of South Dakota will vote. Based on the outcome, the next decisions will be made. If it passes, safe regulation can then be addressed by the legislature.
Amendment C seeks to make it more difficult for special interest groups to get laws passed by requiring a 60% supermajority to pass bills that would raise taxes. Do you support this amendment as it would allow a 40% minority to kill the proposed bills? Why or why not?
From the perspective of making it more difficult to spend taxpayer dollars, I am in support of Amendment C - as requiring a 60% vote on something that would commit the state to appropriating $10 million dollars, or more, within the first five years is something that should require careful consideration.
Scott Odenbach
Name and what you do for a living?
Scott Odenbach. Attorney & real estate broker. Husband to Laura and Dad to Ashley, James and Jack.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Many things, chief among them to preserve our Black Hills and small town South Dakota quality of life and not go the way of Colorado and California. I’m a Republican and a conservative and I think people who call themselves conservatives should ask: What have I conserved lately? Our freedom, our culture, our wide open spaces, clean water and peace must all be protected. We’re Americans, so my first job is to protect your liberty so you can live life your way, limited only by how hard you want to work.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I understand that a legislator’s main job is to be wise in the making, or opposing, of new laws. I am one of just a few attorneys in the legislature. I’ve raised my family and run my businesses in Lawrence County. This is my home and I love it here. My friends live here. I’ll work to preserve it by ensuring freedom, public safety and Constitutional order underlies our prosperity. I look at bills and first ask: Do we need another law? Another program? Another “public-private partnership”? Sometimes we do. More often we don’t.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I was an elected member of the Spearfish School Board prior to being elected to the SD House in 2020. I serve on the Spearfish Community Foundation board and the President’s Advisory Council for Black Hills State University.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I’ve attended every meeting of the BHSU President’s Advisory Council and most of the Spearfish Community Foundation, as time permits. Beyond that, consistent with legislative duties and my own business and family obligations, I’ve attended about as many meetings as possible the last two years with a focus on the ones where my presence was needed. I am only a phone call or email away for any other elected official or citizen who wants to talk policy: scott.odenbach@sdlegislature.gov or 605-645-6504.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
Yes.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Inflation, “growth for the sake of growth,” high taxes, and crony capitalism. Do we want our Black Hills to look like Ft. Collins to Denver in 15 years? If not we must start asking whether “economic development” is our only goal vs. a broader focus on things like overall quality of life, safe schools and streets, low taxes, clean water, uncorrupted politics and a limited government that protects individual freedom over picking winners and losers. During the 2022 session, the “Covid-19” spending spree, big business mandates fight and RINOs killing tax cuts were all wake-up calls.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Support policies that prioritize your family’s budget over the state general fund, including property tax cuts. Encourage work over unemployment benefits to solve the labor shortage. Support a business-friendly environment and strong job market to provide opportunities for all, higher wages and a solid tax base. Insist that the private sector power our economy as opposed to insider corporatism that seeks to have government artificially prime the pump of growth while favoring certain well-connected people and interests over others. I will represent the voters of Lawrence County, not any other elected leader, PAC, or wealthy donor.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
Beyond specific gems like BHSU and our unique timber, tourism, mining and gaming industries, Lawrence County has been blessed by three main things: A beautiful environment, a conservative culture and hard-working people. If we keep those we’ll be fine.
What else do you want people to know about you?
Attorney and author Gerry Spence in his book “From Freedom to Slavery” tried to define what makes a good lawyer. I think his words apply equally to a good legislator: “Lawyers should be chosen because they can demonstrate a history rich in human traits, the ability to care, the courage to fight, the will to win, a concern for the human condition, a passion for justice and simple, uncompromising honesty. These are the traits of the lawyer.”
Is it the governor’s and/or the state legislature’s role to dictate what can, must, and cannot be taught in public schools? Why or why not?
The term “dictate” makes this a bit of a loaded question. We live in a representative Republic, so the way for “We the People” to influence decisions about what goes on in our schools has to be via their elected leaders. We generally do that through state statutes that codify broad parameters for education and then vest most power in local school boards. However, when necessary the legislature must be willing to act to ensure our values are being taught to our kids. We should not allow woke indoctrination to be paid for with your tax dollars.
Did the legislature miss an opportunity during the 2022 legislative session to customize and greatly regulate marijuana in the state by not taking up its own recreational marijuana bill? Why or why not?
No. There was no need to pre-emptively legalize marijuana because Brendan Johnson and Co. were working to get it on the ballot in order to resurrect the Democrat party. IF the measure passes, we’d better learn from other states’ mistakes. Having South Dakota’s young people smoking psychotic drugs is not the recipe for success in society, or the answer for all the companies looking for reliable workers. Before enacting widespread, unregulated, recreational drug legalization, take a look at the awful violence stalking many schools and the homeless camps in Seattle and Portland for a preview. We’ve been warned.
Amendment C seeks to make it more difficult for special interest groups to get laws passed by requiring a 60% supermajority to pass bills that would raise taxes. Do you support this amendment as it would allow a 40% minority to kill the proposed bills? Why or why not?
Yes I support Amendment C. If you’re still deciding how to vote, take this quiz and pick one answer: (A) You trust politicians or other voters with no skin in the game to make decisions about your hard-earned money (or) (B) You think that since you earned it, others who would take your money and spend it elsewhere ought to have a bit higher (60%) threshold to do so. If you chose (B), then vote YES on C.
