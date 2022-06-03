Meet the candidates: District 29 Senate

Voters will head to the polls on June 7 to elect a candidate for the District 29 Senate. Three candidates will be vying for the position.
John Carley
Name and what you do for a living?
John Carley
Businessman (technology and hospitality)
What motivated you to run for this office?
I saw my opponents’ voting record the past year and was shocked to learn a large percentage of their votes were for wasting taxpayer money as well as many votes were with the democrats and liberal legislators and were voting against republican/conservative principles. These values may have come from them previously living in Los Angeles and Northern California which both have very bad liberal ideas.
I have a great desire to protect South Dakota from the influx of bad liberal ideas, and preserve the conservative values in our county.
Also, ultimately, I prayed about it, and felt called by the Lord to run.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
Lifelong conservative republican. Have seen what tyrannical liberal ideas bring to a society. Follow Biblical principles. Have run multiple businesses with employees over the past 35 years. Have a BS degree in Organizational Leadership. Serve on many business and non profit boards. Read a lot. Stay in touch with local and national issues. Principled. Pro Life. Pro 2nd Amendment. (Scored an “A” with NRA, while opponent scored a “B”)
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Elected to committee positions, elected to executive committee of NRB, board member with NRB, KTT, AAG, Anchored North.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
a dozen or more
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
Yes
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Conservative values represented in Legislature. (Many other districts have conservatively voting legislators scoring 80-100% conservative scoring by SD Citizens For Liberty, while our district 29 has legislators scoring in the 40-60% range, which is a failing score.)
Property tax review
Excessive legislative spending
Protecting families and individuals from crime, CRT in schools, over-run infrastructure.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Win the election and send my opponents back to their real estate, so our district is restored to conservative voting
Work with several other legislators already in process to look at property tax reform
Cut taxing and spending through voting/informing/legislature
Cherish family values by promoting healthy societal norms
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
We have great people who genuinely care about their neighbors and community - encourage this kindness and traditional values.
I will represent our good people and remain principled and not be corrupted.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have grown fruit trees for many years.
I have a family of five kids and wife of 22 years.
We serve in our local church, volunteering in areas we can serve others.
I am trustworthy.
Is it the governor’s and/or the state legislature’s role to dictate what can, must, and cannot be taught in public schools? Why or why not?
It is first and foremost the parents’ role to guide what can, must, and cannot be taught in public schools. Parent involvement is paramount, and parents should have the primary authority.
Did the legislature miss an opportunity during the 2022 legislative session to customize and greatly regulate marijuana in the state by not taking up its own recreational marijuana bill? Why or why not?
I am against recreational marijuana because of the harm it does to society as demonstrated by the other states that have gone down this route.
I am okay with medicinal as long as there are good fraud protections.
I am okay with reduction in penalties.
Amendment C seeks to make it more difficult for special interest groups to get laws passed by requiring a 60% supermajority to pass bills that would raise taxes. Do you support this amendment as it would allow a 40% minority to kill the proposed bills? Why or why not?
Tax initiatives by the legislature already require 66% majority to pass. Tax initiatives by the public ballot measures SHOULD (YES VOTE) be raised to 60% to be passed, which puts it more in line with the legislature. It should be HARDER to raise our taxes, thus 60% is more appropriate than 50%.
Dean Wink
Name and what you do for a living?
Dean Wink
My wife and I own and operate a commercial cattle ranch in the eastern part of Meade County close to the Cheyenne River. We also own and operate a truck washing facility for cattle trucks.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I believe it is everyone’s obligation to help other citizens in need. Some do it by volunteering at the local church, food distribution entity or some other organization that improves the lives of the less fortunate ones among us. I believe politics can serve that purpose for me on a state wide basis.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I’ve served as a public official for over 20 years in one capacity or another. These years of service give me a good background to determine the wants and needs of the community.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
My public life started as a county commissioner. I served for six years in that capacity serving as vice chair the entire six years. I’ve been in the legislature for a total of 10 years serving in various capacities of leadership. In my second term, I was appointed Chairman of the Committee on Appropriations. In my 3rd and 4th terms, I was elected by my colleagues in the House to serve as Speaker Pro Team and then Speaker of the House.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I try to attend school board, city council and county commission meetings when I see there is an item on the agenda that interests’ me. I’ve probably attended half a dozen meetings throughout the year. In addition, serving in the legislature, several summer studies are on the schedule for legislators that have an interest in those areas.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I receive several newspapers that give me information from the various parts of District 29.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Issues of interest change from year too year. This year, marijuana bills were in the news early in the session. The impeachment of the Attorney General was discussed several times in the corridors of the Capitol and in caucus. Property taxes took center stage for several weeks. Two bills made it out of the House but were voted down in the Senate. This coming year, the economy is going to be on people’s minds. With talk of a coming recession, ways to address the challenges facing our state will be centerstage.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Being aware of the problem is the first step in solving it. I study national and international macro economics to stay on top of what’s happening around the globe concerning these issues. I believe we as a legislature will have to be very cautious in what and how much is being spent on the needs of the state.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
South Dakota ranks very high in several categories in the nation. Being selected “best state for fiscal stability” by the ratings organization Barrons and “best state for veterans to live and work” by CNBC Money is a good indication that we’re doing some things right here in South Dakota.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I enjoy working on the prairies and am concerned that development and turning our rangeland into farming country is the wrong direction both for our ranching communities and our planet.
Is it the governor’s and/or the state legislature’s role to dictate what can, must, and cannot be taught in public schools? Why or why not?
It’s not the job of the legislature to dictate what can, must and cannot be taught in our public schools. It is the job to monitor our educational system and if there are abuses by a school entity that are harmful to our state or to society, they should be addressed. The vast majority of the time, community members, local officials and school boards can and should be the first line of defense when it comes to unusual situations.
Did the legislature miss an opportunity during the 2022 legislative session to customize and greatly regulate marijuana in the state by not taking up its own recreational marijuana bill? Why or why not?
I do think we missed an opportunity to address recreational marajuana. The public voted for it and while I am opposed to recreational marajuana personally, a discussion and debate should have been given a chance at the legislative level.
Amendment C seeks to make it more difficult for special interest groups to get laws passed by requiring a 60% supermajority to pass bills that would raise taxes. Do you support this amendment as it would allow a 40% minority to kill the proposed bills? Why or why not?
In the legislature, any bill that raises taxes or that even uses general fund money, a 2/3 rd majority is required for passage. Amendment C would raise the bar from a majority vote to one of 60% in order to do similar measures which would bring ballet measures more in line with legislative procedure. It would include changing our constitution! Many citizens are concerned and wary of doing this and rightly so. Personally, I think there is too much doubt and hesitation in the minds of the voting public to pass. If defeated, the status quo will prevail. It probably needs more discussion and debate.
