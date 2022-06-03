Meet the candidates: District 29 House

Voters will head to the polls on June 7 to elect candidates for the District 29 House. Three candidates will be vying for two positions.
Gary Cammack
Name and what you do for a living?
Hello, my name is Gary Cammack. I am a rancher and operate a ranch supply store.
What motivated you to run for this office?
The opportunity to have a hand in improving the State of South Dakota, making the decisions that will keep our state moving forward, and preserving our quality of life.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I think I am qualified due to operating my ranch and ranch supply store for the last forty years, having the experience of my fifty-year marriage, raising four boys, ten grandchildren, having served four years as the Meade County Commissioner, two years in the House of Representatives, eight years as a Senator, and serving as President Pro tempore of the Senate and Senate Majority Leader.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I was the President of the South Dakota Retailers Association for two terms, President of the Midwest Council of State Governments, served on the board of Dakota Resources and Dakotas America, also the FFA Advisory Council, twenty years on the board of directors for the Central Meade County Community Center and part of those years, I served as President.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended several dozen governmental meetings within the last year and during my candidacy.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
Yes, I do subscribe to my community’s legal newspaper.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
The most important issues I believe that need to be addressed in my district is to maintain adequate funding for education and infrastructure. Also, to continue the 125 plus years of fiscal responsibility and a balanced budget.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I intend to solve these issues by continuing to safeguard the programs and processes that keep our economy on a steady path. I want to ensure that any proposed legislation makes good economic sense for the State of South Dakota and is sustainable for long-term progression.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I believe that the quality of life in Western South Dakota, both urban and rural, is what attracts individuals to the area and provides a future for them. We have a strong sense of community; that is stronger than anywhere I have been. The infrastructure has been improving, but we have more work that needs to be done.
What else do you want people to know about you?
My decisions are tempered by my life experiences in our family life, church, agriculture, and business; being involved in working to improve my own community. I have been involved in fundraising, planning and the through completion of the baseball fields, the Central Meade County Community Center, Union Center Fire Hall, Union Center Community Baptist Church, and the Union Center Cemetery.
Is it the governor’s and/or the state legislature’s role to dictate what can, must, and cannot be taught in public schools? Why or why not?
I believe that it is the Governor’s and State Legislature’s role is to review and ensure that the curriculum aligns with South Dakota’s values.
Did the legislature miss an opportunity during the 2022 legislative session to customize and greatly regulate marijuana in the state by not taking up its own recreational marijuana bill? Why or why not?
I do not believe that we missed an opportunity if recreational marijuana is approved by the voters, but I do believe that it will be an evolutionary process to ensure that the marijuana industry is correctly regulated.
Amendment C seeks to make it more difficult for special interest groups to get laws passed by requiring a 60% supermajority to pass bills that would raise taxes. Do you support this amendment as it would allow a 40% minority to kill the proposed bills? Why or why not?
I support Amendment C because this proposal requires a 60% supermajority on bills passed that would create a taxpayer liability of 10 million dollars or more over the first five years. This concept is not new to South Dakota because any school district that wishes to use a bond issue to build a school already has the requirement to provide 60% support of the citizens, further the South Dakota Legislature must show a supermajority of 67% to raise any fees or taxes.
Kathy Rice
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Kathy Rice. We have two small businesses, Dr. Rice Area Dental and Rice Properties, and I manage both of those. I resolve problems that come up with accounts and patients or clients. I handle all issues such as hiring and firing, captial improvments, building and rental maintainence, OSHA regulations, accounting, marketing and many other issues that involve running a small business. I’ve been doing this for many years and have been getting pretty good at being a liaison and solving problems.
What motivated you to run for this office?
The reason I am running in district 29 is the way our representatives are voting. Just this year one of them voted to allow a pregnant minor the right to decide on medical care without parental consent. Another problem we are having is there are so many bills that increased taxes and fees for our families. It is the busy, hardworking citizens that get stuck with the consequences of bad legislation. Citizens don’t have the time to follow the bills and all too often the legislator’s votes are not upholding the values of South Dakota.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I’ve been actively involved in politics most of the last 41 years. In fact, we received the Family of the Year award for our activism, from Phyllis Schaflay, National President of Eagle Forum.
I’ve been going up to Pierre for several years volunteering to speak to legislative committees and lobby for different Legislators and conservative lobbyists to get bills passed. This includes reviewing the language in bills and helping defeat the bills that are not Constitutional. I would meet with these groups to see what we can bring back by Hog housing or on Veto day. I’m familiar with the process of submitting and passing bills, and am familiar with Robert’s rules of order.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
We started a nonprofit group called Citizen for Academic Transparency(CAT) to help parents with their children and their parental rights in school. I was the president of a twin club to help moms with multiples. I was a counselor in a woman’s organization called Relief Society and a Young woman’s group through our church. I served in the cub scouts and boys scout program and was a merit badge counselor for over 25 years. Out of my 6 boys, 4 are Eagle Scouts and two are Life. I served a few years in a business group to help the Superintendent with school issues in Rapid City. I volunteered and put on a few blood drives and organized food to go out to different communities with Feeding South Dakota.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I attend numerous meetings as needed. I belong to a tea party group and Young Americans for liberty group that meets twice a month. I attended both Sheriff’s meet and greet and the Lincoln Day Dinner in Meade. I sometimes attend school board and city council meetings.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
The local newspaper is left of center and issues that I am familiar with are not reported accurately, in my opinion. I just look things up on the internet and get my news elsewhere.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Public safety in our neighborhoods and schools are a top priority. I recently spoke with a rural store owner that was threatened by a customer who stated she was going to return with a gun and shoot the store owner. 911 was called and dispatch told her there was no one to send out due to too few officers. We need to improve security in our schools to prevent a tragic school shooting.
Our schools test scores are not very good. We need to stop bragging about how many free lunches are served at school, and focues on academic excellence. I like the idea of school choice, If you would like a private one-room schoolhouse or parent-run charter school, or public schools as we grow I would like more choices. The continual raising of property taxes is problematic for our citizens. We can’t price them out of their homes. The Ranchers are going out of business due to increased property taxes. Homes are in jeopardy of falling in to an abandonded mine. There has been a report that the Hideaway Hills sewer system is in danger of collapsing into the mine and contaminating well water system over a large area. The largest proposed gun range in South Dakota, here in Meade county, is next to ranching and a large children’s camp.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
It is possible to get Federal grants for law enforcement funds with no strings attached. We need to get working on this, and hire more officers without raising taxes. We need to revisit the idea of arming select qualified teachers and administrators, with law enforcement and military experience, as sentinnels in schools. Opponents of this idea felt it was too risky, but we have had areas of the country adopt the sentinnel program and we can adopt what is working. We need to pass school choice here in South Dakota. We need to set limits on how much property taxes can be raised. There is money in appropriations at the state level to help with the Hideaway Hills neighborhood. I love the idea of a gun range, but this is not the place to put it.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
After knocking on doors for the past few weeks I feel hopeful because of the people here in district 29. They have good old fashioned common sense. We have a lot of good patriots that love this area. We need to work together and help out in our schools and community. We still have low taxes for businesses to start up here and I would like to keep that in progression. We need a leader who will listen to the concerns and take actions to get things resolved.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I’ve been married to Elden Rice for over 41 years. Together we have 8 kids and 4 grandchildren. We had 4 kids when we graduated from dental school so we know how to work hard. We are empty nesters and our last daughter is in her Junior year in college. I am a Constitutionalist and believe that our rights come from God, not the government. My friends that know me say my slogan should be “RICE IS NICE” I seem to be able to find common ground and I can work with all types by being friendly.
Is it the governor’s and/or the state legislature’s role to dictate what can, must, and cannot be taught in public schools? Why or why not?
Schools are locally controlled and should remain that way. The more money we take from Washington, the more control they think they have. We need to take that control and give it back to the people elected on the school boards. Superintendents need to give guidance and guidelines and work on staffing issues. The State legislature can work on budgets and work on giving more choices to the people. I’ve looked at a lot of the new primers and they come from California colleges and I don’t know why we would like that propaganda here in our schools.
Did the legislature miss an opportunity during the 2022 legislative session to customize and greatly regulate marijuana in the state by not taking up its own recreational marijuana bill? Why or why not?
I don’t think our governor will pass a recreational marijuana bill here, so no. Sadly my opponent sued to overturn the will of the people which was passed by a Special interest group for medical marijuana. They did miss an opportunity to have stricter guidelines so it doesn’t get misused.
Amendment C seeks to make it more difficult for special interest groups to get laws passed by requiring a 60% supermajority to pass bills that would raise taxes. Do you support this amendment as it would allow a 40% minority to kill the proposed bills? Why or why not?
In Pierre, it is 60% in the House and 67% in the Senate to pass bills. So to prevent special interest groups from getting laws passed we need to make it just as hard as it is in the House. If you really want to keep South Dakota as is, then we need a yes on Amendment C.
Kirk Chaffee
Name and what you do for a living?
Kirk Chaffee, retired Meade County department head.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am motivated by the desire and opportunity to help serve our community. Knowing that the next four years will bring about a lot of changes for Meade Country and District 29, I wanted to be a part in helping shape the future.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
The most applicable qualifications I have are from the many years of my working with local government agencies. I had the opportunity to represent Meade County in various municipal, state, and federal interactions. Those interactions included FEMA, National Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, School and Public Lands, Sturgis Area Economic Development, South Dakota Department of Transportation, as well as transportation planning (Rapid City Area MPO) and several organizations dealing with county governments. My having been elected as the secretary of the Black Hills County Commissioner Association over the past few years has given me a deeper understanding the of regional issues we face.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Throughout my tenure with Meade County, I have had the opportunity to sit on several boards and committees including the Chairmanship of the Legislative Ag Land Assessment Task Force, President of the South Dakota Association of Assessing Officers, Secretary of the Black Hills County Commissioners Assoc. and board member of the Sturgis Area Economic Development Corp.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Throughout the previous year, I have attended between 15-20 governmental meetings.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I do not subscribe to my community’s legal newspaper. Instead, I use the on-line portals for information.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
The most important issues that I feel need to be addressed in District 29 would be in the preparations needed for the rapid growth our district is experiencing. This climb in growth rates is predicted to continue for the next few years. If current population trends continue, Meade County may be one of the more populated counties in the state. Meade County is such an expansive area that the states of Delaware and Rhode Island could easily fit within our boundaries. Presently, the need and demand for housing is great and expected in all communities, rural and urban.
Meade County is a great place live; the challenge will be to keep it that way.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
In order to help solve this issue, the first step has already happened. Meade County is seeking input for the revisions of the comprehensive plan, (meadecounty.org). This will be the official plan for development and land uses for the county. I would also like to explore the possibilities to allowing rural counties, with large unincorporated areas, some flexibility to initiate community specific actions to address and best reflect the needs of that community. This would recognize that areas more than 100 miles apart, and as different as Union Center is to Summerset, have very specific needs. This would be a departure from county ordinances and the “one size fits most” approach.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
There are a number of things that are working for our district; one of which is our need to continue keeping South Dakota’s economy strong with its upward trajectory of being a great place to live and a business-friendly atmosphere. Broadband infrastructure and our strong economy will continue the growth of new and emerging business opportunities and jobs for our young people.
Because of steps already taken, South Dakota has done very well in a variety of areas including being ranked #1 Fiscal stability (Barron’s), # 2 Best business climate (Tax Foundation 2022), #2 Best quality of life (US News), Travel and Leisure named the Black Hills in the Top Ten Places to Travel 2021, and now we have an emerging top cybersecurity industry to be proud of.
What else do you want people to know about you?
My family homesteaded here, and I have been part of this community my entire life. I was born and raised on the ranch and have always been involved in various family businesses. Before retiring after 32 years, one of my “town jobs” included working as a department head and as a special projects lead for the Meade County Commission.
I am also a Majority Whip Leader running for re-election for my 3rd term in the South Dakota House of Representatives. Currently, I Chair the Ag Land Assessment Task Force, and I am a member of State Affairs and House Taxation Committee.
Most importantly, I have 8 grandchildren that give me perspective on what is truly important.
Is it the governor’s and/or the state legislature’s role to dictate what can, must, and cannot be taught in public schools? Why or why not?
Because the State of South Dakota appropriates your tax dollars towards funding of the schools, I believe the Governor/Legislature should have some say.
I believe in the local control of the various school boards and districts, but to maintain some level of consistency across South Dakota, it is appropriate for the State of South Dakota to inject some broad policy edicts.
Did the legislature miss an opportunity during the 2022 legislative session to customize and greatly regulate marijuana in the state by not taking up its own recreational marijuana bill? Why or why not?
I don’t believe an opportunity for regulating was missed. There were incredible efforts made by all parties involved to conduct a summer study committee. Reports were filed; public testimony and hearings were held, but the legislature simply could not come to a consensus regarding recreational marijuana.
Amendment C seeks to make it more difficult for special interest groups to get laws passed by requiring a 60% supermajority to pass bills that would raise taxes. Do you support this amendment as it would allow a 40% minority to kill the proposed bills? Why or why not?
I voted for HJR 5003 to place Amendment C on the ballot for the voters input on this important issue. Increasing taxes is one of the most heavily commented concerns I get from voters. Limiting access to your pocketbook from taxation is a consistent goal. When considering spending tens of millions of dollars, I believe it should merit more support than 50%+1? Today, the South Dakota Legislature is required to have a 66% vote to raise taxes. This is a high standard, but when a sound, fiscally supported and appropriately reasoned bill is presented, it can be met. It should not be an easy task to raise more taxes.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.