Meet the candidates: District 28B House

Voters will head to the polls on June 7 to elect a candidate for the District 28B House. Two candidates will be vying for the position.
Neal Pinnow
Name and what you do for a living?
Neal Pinnow – Own/Operate Hausauer Seamless Products, LLC in Lemmon. A small business that specializes in seamless siding, windows, decks and seamless gutters.
What motivated you to run for this office?
After eighteen years serving the residents of Lemmon on the City Council and fourteen years of that time as Mayor, I want to continue serving the residents in our District and be a strong voice with new ideas to keep our area a great place to live.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have been active in municipal government with the City of Lemmon and have dealt with many issues from improving infrastructure, building relationships and improving our law enforcement and helping rebuild our EMS services. I have also been active in helping improve the economic viability of our area to improve housing and job opportunities. I research issues and look at both sides before making a final decision and will take that work ethic to the state legislature.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have been elected to the Chamber of Commerce and Lemmon Area Charitable Economic Development boards and served as President of both. I have also been elected as a council member, served four years and then elected as Mayor, serving fourteen years. I was elected as the training officer for our volunteer fire department and serve as Second Assistant Captain.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Several, as Mayor of the City of Lemmon up until May of 2022 I attended every meeting and continue to attend these.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I do subscribe to a couple but not all papers in the district currently.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Marijuana, both medical and recreational, need to be addressed to ensure that District 28B remains a safe place to live. This item specifically is going to require immediate attention with many discussions to get a plan in place going forward.
Our EMS volunteers, especially in our rural areas are stretched thin and we must find ways to improve the involvement from members of the communities to ensure proper staffing and equipment.
Our property tax system needs to be reviewed, keeping in mind both agriculture as well as residential properties to ensure we have a fair and equitable system to be applied uniformly. I am against an income tax as its’ fair to say it would not be fairly distributed to rural areas like District 28B.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Concerning marijuana, I will reach out to each community and local governing boards to learn the challenges of each area regarding marijuana. Some areas have rules in place and others will need assistance to reach their goals. As a former Mayor, I fully understand the challenges. I will sponsor legislation if the need arises.
I also have ideas to boost EMS without the need to raise taxes and have already reached out to individuals to gain more information to help bring those ideas to fruition.
I have been working with county assessors to gain more insight on the property tax system and will continue to help find a solution that works.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I believe out district has a strong agriculture economic driver and we must ensure that government does not get in the way. That goes for small business and oil development in our district. In meeting with folks in the district I have picked up on concerns with high fuel prices, inflation and overall uncertainty. Private business is one of our best assets and provides good paying job opportunities. Government must remain limited in scope so that undue requirements are not put in place that make it harder to do business. Legislation is not always the answer and keeping taxes low helps businesses provide more for their customers and their employees.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am married to my wonderful wife Lisa and we have three grown children along with five grand-children. I work and live in District 28B, side by side with you every day, and I answer to you. I will be available for discussions to learn more about the challenges that are affecting your day-to-day life. I believe that a state representative should be responsive and always try to respond to emails and messages. In the end, we all want this to be a safe place to live, raise a family or retire and I would like to ask for your support in the June 7th primary.
Is it the governor’s and/or the state legislature’s role to dictate what can, must, and cannot be taught in public schools? Why or why not?
I believe the curriculum for our public schools should be determined by the parents and the local school boards of each community.
Did the legislature miss an opportunity during the 2022 legislative session to customize and greatly regulate marijuana in the state by not taking up its own recreational marijuana bill? Why or why not?
There is some merit in passing a recreational marijuana law that has input from law enforcement and prosecutors, rather than being written by the marijuana lobby. I believe there will be several unforeseen negative issues with recreational marijuana. It is worth noting that in 2020, Butte, Harding and Perkins Counties overwhelmingly said “No” to recreational marijuana, 57% to 43%, and would be tough voting in favor of such a law. I am against recreational marijuana but I am afraid that it will pass on the ballot and we will not have adequate safeguards in place to keep it out of the hands of children and keep our communities safe.
Amendment C seeks to make it more difficult for special interest groups to get laws passed by requiring a 60% supermajority to pass bills that would raise taxes. Do you support this amendment as it would allow a 40% minority to kill the proposed bills? Why or why not?
There are several instances already where a super-majority is required in our State. If a tax increase in the legislation is passed, it rightfully requires a super-majority. If a bond is passed to build a new school it must receive a super-majority. This isn’t new and could provide a safeguard for taxpayers. The “no” on C people would have you believe we are totally changing how we do business, and that’s just not the case.
Thomas Brunner
Name and what you do for a living?
Tom Brunner, Farmer
What motivated you to run for this office?
Felt a desire to get back in the Legislature, Representing a new district (28B) helped with that decision
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have 14 years experience in the Legislature, served in leadership and Chaired Ag. And Education Committees.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Served on Western Dakota Tech board of Trustees, Butte Electric Co-op Board, SDREA board of directors.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Very few
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
Yes
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Taxes, sales tax can be decreased, property taxes need to be prevented from getting out of hand.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Will support sales tax cut, work to lower the mill levy so that local taxes for education are not increased, state should pay a bigger share of the aid to education
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
Jobs seem to be plentiful but housing is getting to be an issue, people are wanting to move to the Northern Hills
What else do you want people to know about you?
I will work tirelessly to keep Government growth in check, tax revenues are good so it’s time to keep our promise of rolling back the increase.
Is it the governor’s and/or the state legislature’s role to dictate what can, must, and cannot be taught in public schools? Why or why not?
State government sets the basic standards for what a graduate should know, i think it should be up to each individual school district to follow those standards in a way that is consistent with each community’s expectations.
Did the legislature miss an opportunity during the 2022 legislative session to customize and greatly regulate marijuana in the state by not taking up its own recreational marijuana bill? Why or why not?
I don’t think so, i think if this is going to pass, and i hope it doesn’t, it needs to be initiated by the people.
Amendment C seeks to make it more difficult for special interest groups to get laws passed by requiring a 60% supermajority to pass bills that would raise taxes. Do you support this amendment as it would allow a 40% minority to kill the proposed bills? Why or why not?
I support this amendment, it takes 2/3 to pass these in the legislature, the bar shouldn’t be lower for initiated measures.
