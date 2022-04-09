Meet the candidates: Deadwood Mayor

DEADWOOD — Deadwood residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 12 to elect a candidate for Deadwood Mayor. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for the position, which carries a three-year term. The candidates’ answers for the council are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
David R. Ruth Jr.
Name and what do you do for a living?
David R. Ruth, Jr.
Mayor of Deadwood
Table Games Manager at the Silverado
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have served the community on the city commission for eight years, as a commissioner and the mayor. In 2018, I was honored to be selected by the commission to complete Chuck Turbiville’s mayoral term after his untimely passing. I began my mayoral term in 2019. I am proud to continue to give back to the community that has given me so much throughout my life.
Why do you think you are
qualified for this position?
As a lifelong Deadwood resident and eight-year public servant, I uniquely understand Deadwood’s history, the tourism industry, and the hospitality that Deadwood is so famous for. With all of this experience, I fully understand the role that local government plays in protecting our community and the quality of life in Deadwood.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
2011 Naja Shrine Potentate
2021 Elks - BPOE Exalted Ruler
Current President of the Lead-Deadwood Hospital Advisory Board
Current Secretary of Deadwood Masonic Lodge
Walter and Frances Green Trust Board Member
Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
Ex-Officio Main Street Initiative Board Member
Former Deadwood Jam Chairperson
Former Historic Preservation Commissioner
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have missed less than five total meetings in my eight years of service. I have attended all but one meeting within the last year.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Yes, I feel that our local newspaper is an important source of information for community happenings.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Important issues include taking care of our senior residents, parking, housing, and protecting our National Historic Landmark.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
We can take care of our senior residents by continuing to develop programs at our Rec Center and exploring opportunities for a Senior Center in our community.
Parking plans are underway to provide free parking for residents and employees of Deadwood. Plans are also being developed for additional parking throughout town.
In order to address our housing needs, we must support the continuing developments of Stage Run and The Ridge, as well as other potential housing locations.
Protecting our National Historic Landmark status starts with assisting residents in accessing programs through Historic Preservation to improve their historic homes.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Our town has never looked more beautiful. From the archways that attract people to our Historic Main Street to our parks and recreation areas, Deadwood looks warm and inviting.
We have seen record numbers of visitors,increasing revenues through sales tax and gaming. We must maintain that through strong partnerships with South DakotaTourism, the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, the Deadwood Gaming Association, and the business community.
Deadwood has made strides to be a greener community through curbside recycling and renewable energy sources with Black Hills Energy.
Across the country, communities have seen a drastic increase in vacation rentals. Deadwood took a proactive approach through zoning and city ordinances to protect our neighborhoods and historic landmark.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected as mayor?
As mayor, I believe in keeping our community safe, inviting, and prosperous. We must always balance the needs of the residents while continuing to be a world-class tourist destination.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I hope to continue to progress on the Main Street Master Plan and beautification of our community.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am a fifth-generation Deadwood resident. I was born and raised here. I have worked in the gaming industry for 28 years. Deadwood is my forever home. I am proud to have raised my family here. Because of my deep roots in this town, I understand the need to balance the life of the everyday resident with the success of our local businesses and industry. Deadwood is in my DNA.
Should the city of Deadwood construct a new parking garage, and if so, where?
Parking has always been a considerable challenge in our gulch. Plans are currently being developed for a new parking structure to be constructed. The location will be determined by considering multiple factors, including visibility, accessibility, and cost per space.
Currently, the city ordinance regulating medical marijuana establishments, there is no limit to the number of permits available. Should there be and why?
Medical dispensaries are limited based on zoning requirements that protect important areas of our community, including residential neighborhoods, the school, places of worship, playgrounds, daycares, and our Historic Main Street. There is not an unlimited number of licenses available. The free market will hold that number at an appropriate level to ensure that those with a prescription from a medical professional will be able to access the medication that they need.
Numerous people have complained that Outlaw Square, in the summer, is essentially being used as a for-profit venue when it was promised to be free and accessible to all. Do you feel that the concerts infringe up the public’s ability to access it for its intended purpose? Why or why not?
A wide variety of activities and events are available to our residents and visitors for more than 350 days of the year. For-profit entities are utilizing less than 3% of the available days for Outlaw Square.
Free and accessible activities for all include:
summer movie nights
free live music
family fun nights
glice skating and bumper cars
school activities
holiday events
The Outlaw Square has proven to be successful in extending visitors’ stays and giving our residents a place gather as a community.
Todd Weber
Name and what do you do for a living?
Todd Weber
Co-Owner of Shiloh Horse Rescue and The Lucky Horse Livery on Main Street. Also, opening Shiloh Rescue Ranch at Muley Hill Lodge this summer. A family friendly farm experience in Boulder Canyon on Mattson Lane.
What motivated you to run for this office?
At first, I felt nobody should run unopposed, so I started going to city commission meetings to see what a mayor does. While there I disagreed with what our Mayor and Commission had planned for the Medical Marijuana question in Deadwood. I felt my opinion as a resident was not taken into consideration. I started talking with other residents, many who felt the same way. I strongly feel that the opinions of residents need to be represented better in City Hall.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
At 19 I worked at Walt Disney World in Florida. I attended the Disney College Program and was educated in their business and logistics program. I’ve worked in film and television from commercials to major motion pictures. I worked for the Professional Bull Riders Tour.
My background in running large operations around the country and world, dealing with people from all walks of life from parking attendants to millionaires has given me a perspective to see things from “Outside the Box”. I have always prided myself on my original thinking to solve unusual problems. Also, I try to keep my projects under budget.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Co-Owner with my wife of Shiloh Horse Rescue a 501c3 Charity established in 2003. We have rescued over 650 horses with over 450 being adopted into new homes.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Eight I think. As I said it started with a curiosity to see what a mayor’s job entails and I quickly realized I wanted to have a larger voice in the future direction of Deadwood.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
We were subscribed but now we get our Pioneer electronically on Facebook.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
(Residential)
I have been trying to knock on every door in Deadwood to get my name out there. I have spent a lot of time talking to residents. The most common thread with residents is that we have lost our sense of “Community”.
Also, our senior residents do not have any local programs or a location for them to get together and socialize.
(Business)
Employee parking. Our employees in Deadwood should have a safe, secure, free location to park.
Employee Housing. Resort towns in Colorado have had this problem for years. As houses are bought by out of towners the cheap employee rentals go away.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
To Re-establish “Community” I think the biggest step will be to eliminate the feelings of cronyism. No more “Us versus Them” mentality. People have said they worry about voicing an opinion contrary to what is happening in our town, about repercussions social or in business.
A Senior Center could be started on an upper floor of a Main Street business.
Employee Parking and housing? Instead of a new multi-million-dollar parking garage (which would not be expandable) we should start by buying back the Slag Pile property. It would be a perfect spot to create an expandable parking facility. Immediately it would be usable for parking
Also, the 28 Acre Slag pile would be a good place to put an affordable employee apartment complex with transportation built in.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Expansion of the History of Deadwood. The new Brothel Museum has attracted many visitors. I would like to see Deadwood Alive receive a larger budget to expand their presence to more parts of town, there is more to Deadwood than Main Street. We have a unique history, the 1876 Gold Rush, Wild Bill, Calamity Jane, numerous presidents, Babe Ruth and so many others have been here throughout the years. The percentage of people from historic tourism is over 75% of the 2.2 million people who visit Deadwood every year. Gambling has sustained us since it came in and it should remain a part of our town, but states around us are beginning to allow gambling and that could affect our attendance.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected as mayor?
Our residents need a bigger voice. I want the office of Mayor to be a place for residents to come and talk. Really about anything, from speed bumps in neighborhoods to trash left over from Friday and Saturday on Main Street. I plan to keep hours open to talk to the people of Deadwood. And on major “town affecting” decisions to hold a public vote.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I want Deadwood to be able to sustain itself for the next 150 years. This includes an employee population that can find affordable housing and transportation. Residents who are happy to walk down main street. And for Deadwood to a maintain historical presence in the world.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am conservative but open minded. If you can convince me an opposing view is good, then so be it. I have no previous attachments other than my family, our animals and businesses that support them.
I believe the city should ask for the opinion of the town on major decisions that come in front of the commission. Marijuana is just the latest item that comes to mind.
I am NOT anti-marijuana. I believe medical marijuana has a place in society, that it can help so many people.
I am NOT anti-gaming. The money generated by this business in town have kept us going, from the dry times of the 80’s and 90’s to the latest COVID national lockdown.
Should the city of Deadwood construct a new parking garage, and if so, where?
I would like to see a progressive garage started at the Slag Pile property. It is a 28-acre blank slate, currently 4 acres are flat and park-able tomorrow. There would need to be a shift in thinking. I would propose a parking sticker paid for by the businesses in town on a per/employee basis. The sticker would allow for parking at the slag pile during the summer season. And would allow parking in town in the off season. Our service industry employee count is around 600 people over multiple shifts: more spaces in town = more visitors. A school bus, unused during the summer, would run continually to pick up and drop off employees for their shifts paid for by the parking sticker.
Currently, the city ordinance regulating medical marijuana establishments, there is no limit to the number of permits available. Should there be and why?
As Mayor my personal belief is that the townspeople should decide this number. I would think a change this major should be decided by popular vote. If the town votes for unlimited, great, if it votes for one or two, that is fine too. But at least we got a say.
Numerous people have complained that Outlaw Square, in the summer, is essentially being used as a for-profit venue when it was promised to be free and accessible to all. Do you feel that the concerts infringe up the public’s ability to access it for its intended purpose? Why or why not?
The open design of Outlaw Square attracts many visitors. When it is rented for the large concerts, it restricts walking traffic to many businesses. The volume of the music is such that residents living on Williams Street cannot hear their televisions. It was not designed or sold to our townspeople as a major concert venue. Outlaw square should be the “Town’s Square”. Smaller concerts could still be held but should still be open to all.
Why not have a ticketed event at the Days of 76 Arena at night and smaller, free bands all-day at Outlaw Square? This would turn in to a music festival atmosphere and keep people in town all day, shopping, eating and gambling.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.