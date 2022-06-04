Meet the candidates: Butte County Register of Deeds

Voters will head to the polls on June 7 to elect candidates for the Butte County Register of Deeds. Two candidates will be vying for the position.
Cynthia Lewis
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Cynthia Lewis, I work for Belle Fourche City as a Scalehouse attendant.
What motivated you to run for this office?
After moving to Belle Fourche, I wanted to use my experience and skills to keep moving Belle Fourche in the right direction. As the keeper of important documents, the Register of Deeds role touches on a variety of those skills and experiences. I want to be all in.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
Some of those experiences include keeping vital medical records for thirty years, exemplary customer service, office management, and dedication in every position held. No matter what role I fill, I will always be a servant of the people.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have been honored to work with several nonprofits including Crisis 22 Project, a veteran’s suicide prevention organization, filling leadership roles as their event planner (2yrs) and Vice President (3yrs). I also served as an Officer of the Ladies of Harley (2yrs), and am a current member of the Northern Hills United Way Cabinet.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Since moving to Belle Fourche, I have been to two city council meetings and currently serve on the Safety team for the City of Belle Fourche.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
No, but I do follow the city/county articles when available.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
As a county there are concerns on how we will handle the legalization of marijuana, including enforcement and taxation. There is also the good problem of the amount of people moving to our area and how we are going to prepare for all the needs a larger population brings such as lack of housing, infrastructure needs, and employment.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
The best way to prepare for all of these issues is to educate ourselves, follow the state and county regulations as they develop, and stay involved. These issues are already starting to affect our county and we all need to work together to be proactive rather than reactive. The status quo and doing what we have always done isn’t going to work for many of these problems.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I am constantly amazed at the team attitude of our county and firmly believe the only way we can move forward is to do so together. Our non-profits, the city, the county, every citizen, businesses, law enforcement, schools, youth - it takes every one of us to keep our community vital and progressive.
What else do you want people to know about you?
My passion comes from serving others, working with and for people not only improves others lives, it also drives me to do better. Of any leadership style, I believe servant leadership has the biggest impact. I live this thought by faithfully serving my church, putting my time and energy into helping our citizens with boots on the ground, attending and donating to local charity groups,providing hand crafted raffle prizes for a variety of fundraisers, and lastly giving my time and energy to organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, United Way, and Sportsman Club. I am about OUR people. Thank you very much for your time.
Julie Brunner
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Julie Brunner. I am the current Deputy Register of Deeds.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have worked in the Register of Deeds office for the last 20 years as Deputy. This would be a natural next step for me, as I have the training & experience.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
As I mentioned already, I have worked here for 20 years. I took a Leadership Class last summer sponsored by NACO (National Association of County Officials). I have also attended Deputy workshops in Pierre sponsored by the South Dakota Association for County Officials.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have not held any other elected positions, however I am worship leader at our church. My husband & I are also Relay Center Coordinators for Operation Christmas Child.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I attended a County Commissioner meeting to submit our budget for 2022.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I do not subscribe, but definitely enjoy reading our complimentary copy that we get.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
I feel that educating the public on what our office does & government in general is important.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Our records are open to the public, so I would like to see more people come in to do research. We are more than happy to show them how our books work. I would also encourage people to exercise their right to vote.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
What works for our office is the work flow & double-checks that were established many years ago & continue to work now. It helps us to maintain the accuracy that is so crucial for our office. Having a familiar face here is also important for the public.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am a lifelong Butte County resident, graduate of Belle Fourche High School. My husband is from Nisland & graduated from Newell. Our 2 children graduated from Butte County schools, & our 6 grandchildren are in various stages of their schooling in the Belle Fourche schools.
I have the knowledge, skills, & experience to run this office. Having a new person running the office would definitely set it back.
