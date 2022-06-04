Meet the candidates: Butte County Commission District 5

Voters will head to the polls on June 7 to elect candidates for the Butte County Commission District 5. Three candidates will be vying for two positions.
Frank Walton
Name and what you do for a living?
Frank Walton, I worked at a local bentonite operation for 20 years followed by over 30 years at Scott Peterson Motors. During those 50 years I worked in a variety of roles including sales, finance, and insurance.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I had an interest in servicing my community and believe/d that my experience and skills would be a valuable asset to Butte County. My circle of friends and family support me in all of these endeavors.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
My varied experiences have set me up well for this position. Because of my reliability, consistency, and dedication, I am considered a valuable team member.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I am presently on the following boards - Ambulance, Dispatch, County Building, Jail &Juvenile, BF Economic Development, Weed & Pest. In the past I have served on the Fair board as a key member during the rejuvenation of the grounds after a severe storm. I have been a member of the BF Lions club for more than ten years.
Do you subscribe to your community’s newspaper?
Yes, I subscribe to the Pioneer and the BF Beacon
What are the most important issues that need addressed in your district?
The condition of county roads and bridges, the lack of housing for the needs of our community, marijuana enforcement, and tax rates.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Nothing can get solved by one person, the best way to solve these issues is to work as a team, listen to all sides of any situation, research solutions, and be consistent in approaching a positive resolution.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
Good old-fashioned teamwork and good people to work with. Not only is the commissioner board a great team, but the increased input by the community adds more value.
What else do you want people to know about you?
My family and I have lived in the area since the 60’s, and all of our children are in the area. I’m not here to drive the train, but to work with good team players and co-workers to get the job done.
Should the county adopt zoning ordinances? Why or why not?
That is a very tough subject and has been looked at before with no progress. In some cases, zoning will provide accountability to homeowners, businesses, and visitors to our area, however most residents move to the county for that freedom.
With a business coming to Belle Fourche aimed at filling hundreds of positions, why should the county enter a public/private partnership to accommodate workforce housing?
Commissioner Harms, Herman, and I as well as City Council representatives on the BF Economic Development board attempting to address this issue presently along with the Mayor and several other progressive board members.
In what respect has the county excelled over the past five years?
In many areas, but especially in improvements in our roads and bridges. Presently there is a strong team in place that excels in getting things done. Because of the team the county has had many more miles of road and additional bridges completed in the last eight years. Of course, there’s always more work to be done and improvements to be made.
Troy Shockey
Name and what you do for a living?
Troy Shockey. I am a broker-owner partner in Black Mountain Real Estate and Eastern Wyoming Properties. I have been in the real estate industry for 5 years and enjoy helping people find a place to call their own. In my downtime, I help out at Bickels Truck and Diesel.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I love politics and enjoy working for the people. When I found out my opponent will be in office for 20 years, I figured a fresh mind would be helpful to our county.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I live in Butte County, that alone makes me qualified. I pride myself on unbiased, objective decision making as well as I have a schedule that allows me to attend all meetings and be the voice for Precinct 5 constituents.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I served 2 terms on the Belle Fourche City Council and am currently on the board of the Mount Rushmore Area Association of Realtors.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended 1 Belle Fourche City Council meeting in person and watched many online. If I make it through the primary, I plan on attending all commissioner meetings until I would take the seat. I would love to see the commissioner meetings streamed online like the city meetings are.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I currently do not, I follow the Pioneer on social media but if I am elected, I plan on subscribing.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
The issues I am hearing a lot of concern about are regarding roads, bridges, medical cannabis regulations and transparency. Another issue that I see is active deliberation of issues on the commission.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
By engaging with the public, and actively participating in the research of each issue – not just voting yes to move through the meeting.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I can’t say there is a whole lot that is currently working for my precinct. Roads are in disrepair, bridges can’t get fixed, cannabis permits are a mess. And I don’t feel like I have good representation for my precinct decisions, and this is why I am running.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I spent the majority of my youth timber harvesting in the Black Hills with my family. I will bring those learned ideals, morals, and standards to the commission. I’ll never fit anybody’s narrative. I went back to college with 3 young children and graduated from BHSU in 2017 with an Environmental Science degree along with political science and mathematics minors. I have a broker real estate license in South Dakota and Wyoming and plan on getting a SD appraiser license soon. This work ethic will flow into the commissioner seat if elected.
Should the county adopt zoning ordinances? Why or why not?
At this point, I do not believe so. I want to research the issue and talk with the citizens of Butte County to get a better idea of how they see this issue moving forward.
With a business coming to Belle Fourche aimed at filling hundreds of positions, should the county enter a public/private partnership to accommodate workforce housing? Why or why not?
I do not believe that government needs to be involved in private enterprise. Let the great entrepreneurs of SD step in.
In what aspect has the county excelled over the past 5 years?
That’s a good question.
