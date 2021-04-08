Meet the candidates: Belle Fourche Ward 4

BELLE FOURCHE — Residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 13 to elect candidates for the Belle Fourche Ward 4. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for two positions, which carry a three-year term.
The candidates’ answers are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Wayne Gilbert
1.) What is your name and what do you do for a living?
Wayne Gilbert. I am retired and work part time as a substitute teacher and free-lance writer of area historical events and stories.
2.) What motivated you to run for this office? If elected, what will be your priorities?
I want to see Belle Fourche continue to grow culturally and economically. Having grown up here when it was a prosperous commerce center, I am not content to see it continue to decline into a bedroom community.
3.) Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission. I have served on a number of non-profit boards, including wildlife groups, historical preservation groups, religious groups, and sports groups. I am very involved in the Belle Fourche community, serving not only on Planning and Zoning, but also the Arts Council, and youth baseball as a coach.
4.) With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Member of the Belle Fourche School Board, President of Black Hills Community Theatre, President of the Synagogue of the Hills, member of the Board of the Black Hills Raptor Center, member of the board of the West River Historical Society, and currently Chairperson of the Belle Fourche Planning and Zoning Commission.
5.) How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have virtually attended four city council meetings in the past year. I have not attended meetings during my candidacy. I do read all of the published agendae and minutes of all City Council and Committee meetings.
6.) Do you subscribe to Belle Fourche’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer? How do you stay up to date with current local news?
I subscribe to the print editions of the Black Hills Pioneer, the Belle Fourche Beacon, and the Rapid City Journal.
7.) What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Continued improvement of the State Street Business District. Exploring expanded tourism. Economic Development. Addressing housing, specifically addressing rehabilitation of existing rentals.
8.) How do you intend to address these issues?
I intend to push for the use of Tax Increment Districts. Several downtown businesses have taken great strides to improve their appearance, but some have not. I reluctantly say that it may be time for some code enforcement to step up and require that nuisance store fronts and uncompleted projects be addressed.
9.) What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Economic development is starting to work, after some fits and starts. I would retain and encourage that progress by continuing to encourage economic development by being development friendly and by encouraging rehabilitation of deteriorating housing and business structures.
10. ) Do you think the Belle Fourche State Street/Downtown district is healthy and successful? Why or why not, and what would you do to change that?
I think Belle Fourche’s greatest need in the State Street/Downtown District is in rehabilitation of existing buildings. I am very excited about and encouraged by the addition of new businesses and the repair of existing business storefronts, and I honor those businesses which have stepped forward to this goal. There is some yet to be done, so I think it is premature to call the State Street/Downtown district fully healthy.
11.) What is more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial spaces or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?
Rehabilitation is more important. We have a historical gem, and rehabilitation.. When you visit cities which are growing out of the doldrums, you don’t see new buildings downtown. You see rehabilitated brick storefronts and pedestrian friendly sidewalks with restaurants and bistros that don’t have walled up fronts with political slogans tacked the buildings. You see places that tourists want to go inside. Belle Fourche needs that.
12.) The more a local government can provide in the way of transparency, the more it increases trust, honesty, and integrity in the government leaders. Do you believe transparency within the city government could be improved upon? If so, how would you propose increasing transparency?
Honestly, I don’t see a serious transparency problem. I also don’t see an issue of honesty and integrity in our civic leaders. Increased use of social media would be a good idea, but people need to take some responsibility to keep themselves informed. So I think a media savvy employee should be considered by the City., so people can look at Facebook or Instragram or whatever and see what issues are being dealt with by any governmental entity. If, after study and analysis, it is determined that the expenditure of such an employee is unnecessary, and that people to take responsibility to inform themselves, then so be it.
13.) What would you do to advocate in support of economic development in Belle Fourche, and why?
We need tourism. We need to continue to attract economic development. It that means exploring financial assistance from the city, then so be it. Obviously we can’t just spend and spend, but resisting any assistance to economic development is very short-sighted. We shouldn’t be content with being a bedroom community for Spearfish and Deadwood. We need to create much more to offer than a place to come back to after working and shopping in other cities.
14.) The new housing study released in January again found that Belle Fourche has a significant need for affordable housing. How do you feel the city should respond to the issue?
By encouraging and perhaps partnering with developers, particularly in rehabilitation of existing residential structures that are in need of TLC.
15.) Collaboration in local government involves working across institutional boundaries to engage individuals and entities in an effort to develop better conditions for the entire community. What is your perspective on the best ways to collaborate with other levels of local government to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for the entire area?
First, identify common issues such as law enforcement and infrastructure. Next, form memoranda of understanding with other entities to work together to improve cooperation.
16.) What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected?
I want to seriously and vigorously explore and pursue tourism and economic development.
Derrick Jones
1.) What is your name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Derrick Jones. I am running for City Council Ward 4. I have worked for American Colloid for the last 15 years. I have held many leadership positions and I am currently managing two manufacturing facilities.
2.) What motivated you to run for this office? If elected, what will be your priorities?
I am running for office to provide unbiased positive leadership. If I am elected I understand my responsibility is to be a voice for the people in Ward 4. I am willing to listen and express the concerns and ideas of the people. I have visited with a few people in Ward 4 and one of the biggest concerns expressed is road repair. I also see the potential for a lot of growth in Belle Fourche. My priorities would be to help lead Belle Fourche through this growth opportunity while continuing to focus on needed improvements.
3.) Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have been on different committees within the community. I have also developed many leadership skills through the positions I have held at work. I have been a Process Engineer, Project Manager, Plant Manager and directed numerous facilities throughout the US. I believe the skills required for those positions are applicable for the City Council. More importantly is my willingness to serve.
4.) With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I served multiple terms on the Belle Fourche Soccer Association. I am currently on the board of the Belle Fourche Economic Development Corporation and have been for two years. I have been involved with the Boy Scouts of America since I moved to Belle Fourche and have held numerous positions on a Troop and District level.
5.) How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have watched a few council meetings due to COVID over the last year. Recently I have attended two city council meetings and one of each of the Legal/Finance Committee and Public Works Committee.
6.) Do you subscribe to Belle Fourche’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer? How do you stay up to date with current local news?
We read the Black Hills Pioneer and the Belle Fourche Beacon. We also read different postings on organizational websites.
7.) What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Revitalizing downtown and leveraging the Belle Industrial and Rail Parks to bring in more business.
Urban planning: Addressing the lack of affordable and housing and the need for improved roads within our community.
Communication and unity. We have a lot of great individuals and organizations in Belle Fourche that are trying to bring positive growth to the community. I see the need to unify under a common vision.
8.) How do you intend to address these issues?
We need to be open to business and be willing to offer incentives to encourage them to come to Belle Fourche. We need to work with them and show them why they want to invest in Belle Fourche.
Grants are a subsidized way of building infrastructure. There is a need to research and apply for grants to target the growth we want. Not only can the city apply for grants, but other organizations have access to grants and we need to be willing to partner with them for the betterment of our community.
We have a lot of roads that need to be repaired. We need to develop a budgeted scope of work that is communicated to the town. The plan needs to be followed, the projects bid on, and contractors need to be held to their bids.
9.) What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Belle Fourche has a great culture of helping those in need. There are many wonderful programs in our in our community like the Black Hills Roundup and Downtown Thursday Nights. We have many organizations that are dedicated to strengthening our community. There are many committed individuals leading and serving in the community. I believe that with a positive communicated vision we can unite and lead Belle Fourche to a sustainable prosperous future.
10.) Do you think the Belle Fourche State Street/Downtown district is healthy and successful? Why or why not, and what would you do to change that?
I think that by being friendly toward small business we can strengthen the existing businesses on State Street. We have numerous organizations that are striving to help small businesses through existing programs. We need to be willing to partner with those organizations to protect existing business and promote new business growth.
11.) What is more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial spaces or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?
I don’t believe that putting one above the other is the issue--we need both. We need a strong plan to develop new affordable housing and to be business friendly. I am open to revitalizing already existing structures or building new. The key is to increase the tax base through growth. Belle Fourche has many organizations willing to work on both avenues. We need communication, leadership and desire to work together to achieve common goals.
12.) The more a local government can provide in the way of transparency, the more it increases trust, honesty, and integrity in the government leaders. Do you believe transparency within the city government could be improved upon? If so, how would you propose increasing transparency?
Communication is a big part of being open and informative. Not only does there need to be communication between the different organizations within the city, but there needs to be communication with the people. A part of that communication is listening. I don’t believe that any elected official is the expert on everything. They fill their capacity by leading and drawing off the individuals around them to make good decisions. I think a less formal periodic town hall would be appropriate. The city could layout plans and accomplishment and answer questions. I think education is part of the answer to transparent government.
13.) What would you do to advocate in support of economic development in Belle Fourche, and why?
I believe that economic development is a key ingredient to creating a healthy community. The stronger our business base, the more jobs we have to offer. The more jobs we have, the more people we have purchasing local products and services as well as homes. This all equates to generating revenue in the form of taxation, which is the city’s primary source revenue. The broader our tax base is the more money the community has to fix roads and provide services for the people. Another benefit of a broad tax base is it provides the opportunity to keep taxation low.
14.) The new housing study released in January again found that Belle Fourche has a significant need for affordable housing. How do you feel the city should respond to the issue?
The city needs to have a plan. We need to be actively engaged and intentional in what happens. We need to work with others to provide housing at all levels. We don’t want industrial mixed in with housing. We want to provide the best quality of life for the people that live in Belle Fourche. We need to incentivize building subdivisions. Improving the housing dilemma means people and people are the building blocks of our city.
15.) Collaboration in local government involves working across institutional boundaries to engage individuals and entities in an effort to develop better conditions for the entire community. What is your perspective on the best ways to collaborate with other levels of local government to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for the entire area?
Cooperation and communication are the keys to progress. We have a lot of great people and great organizations striving and working for the betterment of Belle Fourche. Having positive leadership and unifying our efforts will bring positive change to our community. We need to put Belle Fourche above our own agendas and personal differences to strengthen our community. Part of this is being willing to listen to others and being willing to compromise. We as members of the City Council need to research proposals and make decisions based on facts and data to ensure a sustainable prosperous future for Belle Fourche.
16.) What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected?
There are numerous important issues within our community right now. I think the most important stance in addressing them is there needs to be cooperation and positive communication. Our decisions need be researched and based on facts. We need to put Belle Fourche above our own agendas and personal differences to strengthen our community. We need to listen to the community and unit under a focused vision, realizing the best way to solve these issues is by working together.
Betty-Jo Hoffman
1) What is your name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Betty Jo Hoffman, I own Hoffman & Co DIY Painted Wood Signs and I am also an Operations Manager.
2) What motivated you to run for this office? If elected, what will be your priorities?
Running for City Council has always been something I have wanted to do. Our last child has graduated from high school and I have the time to dedicate to City Council. I know what it takes to be a council member; I worked under Mayor David Schneider, Mayor Gary Henderson, & Mayor Larry Rohlf as Mayor Council Executive Assistant. I have the experience and leadership it takes to represent Ward 4 and to put Belle Fourche first
My priorities will be what is in the best interest of Belle Fourche and the Citizens of our community. I would also like to continue to practice good budgeting, work on our sidewalks, bring events to town, add a dog park, & work on our infrastructure.
3.) Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am a registered voter, and I am also a resident of Belle Fourche. I want to serve my community. I also have experience with working within the city of Belle Fourche, I am a good listener – I will research before I decide.
4.) With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have volunteered for nonprofit organizations, and committees within our community such as Black Hills Roundup, Belle Fourche Moose Lodge Santa Shop, & Boost Belle Fourche.
5.) How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
With COVID Restrictions in place by the city, I can watch the Council Meetings online. They have now opened meetings to public starting March 1st.
6.) Do you subscribe to Belle Fourche’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer? How do you stay up to date with current local news?
I do not subscribe to the Black Hills Pioneer. I read it at work, and I stay up to date with city business through the city website and Facebook page.
7.) What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Streets
8.) How do you intend to address these issues?
I know budgeting is always the issue, this process does not happen overnight and there is more to just tearing into a street and putting in a new one. We have sewer and water lines to take into consideration as well. These are expensive projects. I would like to see if there are grants available and if so, would the city qualify for them?
9.) What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
I believe there is a lot of different attributes that are working for our community. The city has been in a positive spotlight instead of a negative. In the last few years alone, the city has been trying to encourage homeowners/ businesses to build, trying new things to bring customers to town, updating our parks, adding a splash pad, added a pickle ball court, updated our ice skating rink, a Gazebo to our downtown area, added on 9 holes to disc golf, complete renovation of 8th Ave, updated our lift station, started to replace our springs water line by Spearfish, added a new park downtown (Robb Park), updated our bleachers at the Roundup Complex, & updated 2 of the 3 Major water tanks just to name a few. I would like to continue seeing positive upgrades within our community.
10.) Do you think the Belle Fourche State Street/Downtown district is healthy and successful? Why or why not, and what would you do to change that?
I support the downtown business district; however, I believe there is more to our community then the Belle Fourche State Street/Downtown district, we have business throughout our community which are successful. I would like to see the downtown store fronts/abandoned buildings cleaned up.
11.) What is more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial spaces or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?
The city’s role is to create opportunities such as tax breaks, TIFS and to provide city services, not get involved in private sectors jobs – we are not contractors, or realtors. There are programs that citizen and business owners can utilize and apply for.
12.) The more a local government can provide in the way of transparency, the more it increases trust, honesty, and integrity in the government leaders. Do you believe transparency within the city government could be improved upon? If so, how would you propose increasing transparency?
In my opinion, we have transparency, all committees/boards and council agendas and minutes are posted on the City website, a paper copy of the agendas are posted outside of City Hall, City Council meetings are live streamed online through the city website and you can even go back and watch old council meetings, everyone can be involved as little or as much as they want to. I would however like to see all city meetings be held after 5pm, this gives Citizens the chance to attend, if they so choose to.
13.) What would you do to advocate in support of economic development in Belle Fourche, and why?
I believe EDC should advocate for EDC. No one more than EDC can advocate better then themselves. I support EDC in bringing new businesses and new jobs to our community. I think that the city should always be open to discussing what is in the best interest of our community with other organizations.
14.) The new housing study released in January again found that Belle Fourche has a significant need for affordable housing. How do you feel the city should respond to the issue?
I think we should classify affordable housing. Affordable to one person may not be affordable to another. I feel the city has already started in the right direction with the Ordinance 1-2021 Taxation Formula for New Structures & Additions and adding a classification for redevelopment of neighborhoods.
15.) Collaboration in local government involves working across institutional boundaries to engage individuals and entities in an effort to develop better conditions for the entire community. What is your perspective on the best ways to collaborate with other levels of local government to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for the entire area?
The City should continue to work and collaborate with other local governments. Open communication can go a long way.
16.) What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected?
My “Stance” is I want to do what is Best for Belle Fourche and what is in the Best interest of our Community.
