Meet the candidates: Belle Fourche Ward 2

BELLE FOURCHE — Residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 13 to elect candidates for the Belle Fourche Ward 2. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for two positions, which carry a three-year term.
The candidates’ answers are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length. The answers are below.
Clark Sowers
1.) What is your name and what do you do for a living?
James “Clark” Sowers. I have been a business owner from Belle Fourche for 45 years. I own and operate Black Hills Laundry and Dry Cleaning in the northern hills out of Belle Fourche and Sowers and Son Dirty Laundry out of Rapid City with my son Randy.
2.) What motivated you to run for this office? If elected, what will be your priorities?
Our city needs leadership, and new ideas and management. I have never been disengaged from local politics and have kept my finger on our community’s pulse. With current council members and a good election we have an opportunity to make some changes.
Streets and infrastructure repair, crosswalks.
Neighborhood clean-up with a plan for free clean up.
Spending. I reduced the budget when I was Mayor. Through hard work at budgeting and prioritizing the taxpayers we can get more out of our tax dollar.
Business. We need to encourage them and invest in their success if we expect them to invest in the community.
3) Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
The most important seat in government is the informed and engaged voter. I have remained involved and engaged in our community as an informed voter for decades. I believe with experience and vision, Belle Fourche has more to offer. But we need leadership, and I will offer that leadership.
4) With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
• I had the privilege to serve as Mayor of Belle Fourche 1994-1996.
• I served as St. Paul Catholic Church Parish Council president (2 terms)
• Finance Council Chairman for St. Paul Catholic Church.
• President of the South Dakota Solid Waste Association
5) How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
A few during this past year but I have attended every council and major committee meeting since I took out a petition.
6) Do you subscribe to Belle Fourche’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer? How do you stay up to date with current local news?
Yes. The BH Pioneer and the Belle Fourche Beacon and online.
7) What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Spending. Streets and infrastructure. Water supply for Prairie Hills and Hat Ranch. Neighborhood clean-up.
8) How do you intend to address these issues?
Spending - Work closely within the committee with Department heads to determine Wants v Needs.
Streets and Infrastructure and water supply - community block grant applications but we must work as a community to build relationship that help attain these.
Neighborhood Clean-up – We have a landfill here! We have the means to provide neighborhoods free clean up through roll off dumpsters etc. to clean up our community. We can also keep our landfill open longer and during the weekends to encourage our citizens to clean up their property.
9) What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
I feel there are groups and organizations that are, like me, tired of our town being mediocre and they want to be part of something greater. CONBA and the Belle Fourche Historic Business District are of the same thought. With Miranda Gallagher I think the Chamber of Commerce is going the right direction. One of the groups are City employees who want to be part of something greater as well. You change it by leading people to one overall goal: The Betterment of Belle Fourche! And that starts at the top.
10) Do you think the Belle Fourche State Street/Downtown district is healthy and successful? Why or why not, and what would you do to change that?
It’s “Recovering.” Recent new business investment sparks others and they encourage me! But we have more to offer and need new entrepreneurs to fill our store fronts.
What did I do? I ACTED by investing $700,000 in our community with Black Hills Laundry and Dry Cleaning 21 years ago and Belle Laundromat 8 years ago.
The 700 block of State street is healthy!
Communities are built around the downtown business district. The Council needs to support Downtown through the local organizations and to facilitate growth through Business Improvement Districts and Tax Increment Finance Districts.
11) What is more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial spaces or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?
“Yes” on both counts. We can and should do both. The new discretionary formula could help as would the BID and TIF districts. What’s most important is “Doing Something.” But we need to encourage investors and developers to do business here.
12) The more a local government can provide in the way of transparency, the more it increases trust, honesty, and integrity in the government leaders. Do you believe transparency within the city government could be improved upon? If so, how would you propose increasing transparency?
Improved upon? I am not aware of issues because of executive session concerns. But transparency concerning agendas, the proper meeting procedures, decisions made, especially on spending, must be a priority at the top of council members minds.
This begins at the top and should be engrained in the City Council members as a sacred trust. The key is for council members to understand our role - that we are doing the people’s business.
Laws are in place for open government and transparency. There are stipulations for “executive sessions” and when council members come out of executive session. Council agendas need to be posted digitally as well as physically. If we trust you enough to vote us into office, we should trust voters by informing them of our decisions. Serving you is simple. It’s about government, not politics.
13) What would you do to advocate in support of economic development in Belle Fourche, and why?
The biggest advocacy would be to support Vern Bills for mayor. There is no other person who has been more involved in Economic Development. Forty combined years for our local and northern hills economic boards. He chairs the Northern Hills Rail authority. He is chairman of the Monument Health local satellite board. Vern carries the respect and knowledge into any meeting he would attend concerning our rail and industrial park, and with regional and state officials. He understands the efforts our local board makes and the support they need to get this job done. He is the best man to advocate for our economic growth!
14) The new housing study released in January again found that Belle Fourche has a significant need for affordable housing. How do you feel the city should respond to the issue?
It is true and I read the Economic Development report. As the report states, Neighborhood Housing is collaborating to place some homes across the river in Belle Fourche. The City has made some zoning changes to help facilitate a change. But if we really want things done, we need to encourage private developers and new young homeowners to invest in our community. Cleaning up neighborhoods is a great first step and should be encouraged. A clean community will be an invitation for investment. The need is there. Let private investment fill the need.
15) Collaboration in local government involves working across institutional boundaries to engage individuals and entities in an effort to develop better conditions for the entire community. What is your perspective on the best ways to collaborate with other levels of local government to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for the entire area?
As the City Council we need to represent the best interests of our community. But we must also understand and work with the wider community that call Belle Fourche home, and spend money here, that support our businesses and tax base and have a shared County and School District. In working with the County and Schools, or other communities, we can’t have a “I Win, You Lose” stance. It needs to be a “Win-Win” which produces another “WIN” for those we represent.
That beings said, all entities need to realize that what is best for our community benefits everyone.
16) What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected?
We need to change the direction and course of our community! Vern Bills, Randy Sowers, and I bring 95 years of business ownership experience to the city council, with a plan to do business smarter as a community. We bring experience and youth to the table and believe in doing business in a business-like manner. We want to restore the “Spirit of Belle Fourche!” I have a plan. I don’t have all the answers, but I have some. I depend on input from the citizens to help make informed decisions, bring concerns to my attention and to move our community forward!
Derrick Erhart
1.) What is your name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Derrick Erhart. I currently work full-time as a Communications Network Analyst at Black Hills State University. I am also the. Owner of Badlands Technologies here in Belle Fourche where I help small to medium businesses with their IT needs.
2.) What motivated you to run for this office? If elected, what will be your priorities?
I have always held an interest in the operations of our city government. I chose to run for council because I want to bring fresh and a level minded perspective to our city government. As far as priorities, I have no agenda. I want to see us continue moving forward and looking to the future!
3) Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I grew up here in Belle Fourche and now Belle Fourche is my family’s home. I am dedicated to the success of our great community. I am willing to listen to our constituents and ensure that their concerns and input are taken into consideration. I am a fast learner and able to adapt easily. I am eager to help work towards new solutions to problems rather than maintaining the status quo. Also, as a local business owner in our community, I have worked with the public and our city government.
4) With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I currently hold a position on the Staff Senate at BHSU where I serve as the Technical Officer.
5) How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
In the last year I have attended at least 10 council meetings either in-person or via Zoom. When I didn’t attend the meetings, I either watched the recording or at least reviewed the meeting minutes. Since my candidacy I have attended all but one meeting, and that meeting I watched online.
6) Do you subscribe to Belle Fourche’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer? How do you stay up to date with current local news?
I do not subscribe to the Black Hills Pioneer. I currently get news from local television stations and online from all the local news sources and newspapers.
7) What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Open lines of communications are a topic that has been brought to my attention recently. Our streets are always a concern for our community. Finally, revitalization and growth are also top topics.
8) How do you intend to address these issues?
First let me say that I have always found communications with our city government to be open when approached. Could communications be better? Sure, there are always ways to try and keep the communications flowing and open. One thing I would recommend is the creation of a web-based forum platform that could help to foster an open channel for our citizens. As far as streets, I would continue to encourage further improvement projects to continue. But we also need to keep in mind that these projects take time to plan and fund. I would encourage further revitalization projects in our community. I will be open to growth in our community while keeping our roots and traditions in mind.
9) What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Our community is on the verge of seeing some great growth. I want to help foster this growth and continue to see our community to move forward, keeping our history in mind and always looking towards to the future.
10) Do you think the Belle Fourche State Street/Downtown district is healthy and successful? Why or why not, and what would you do to change that?
I feel that we do have a good group of businesses in our downtown area. We do certainly have some empty building yet and it would be great to see continued business growth fill some of them. Fostering growth here through the use of fair ordinances that can help relieve tax burdens can help our community in this area. Helping businesses to find and secure grants for revitalization is another great avenue our city could take here.
11) What is more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial spaces or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?
We have recently seen some wonderful revitalization projects happen on some of our storefronts downtown. These project help to encourage further revitalization of storefronts and ultimately bring more revenues to our community. Honestly, I feel that both of these are important to our community. Recently our city government issued a couple ordinances that will help to encourage this by lowering the tax burden for five years on new structures and additions.
12) The more a local government can provide in the way of transparency, the more it increases trust, honesty, and integrity in the government leaders. Do you believe transparency within the city government could be improved upon? If so, how would you propose increasing transparency?
Honestly, I feel that when approached with questions or concerns, I have always found our city government to be open when providing answers. The operations of our city government are all public knowledge. However, if the question is never asked, the answer will never be heard. That said, the first step I would take is to encourage more public participation. Attend the meetings when you have concerns or questions. The council meetings are always live streamed and available for later viewing as well. Alternatively, send an email, a text message or call to your council members. The second thing I would do is recommend the addition of a public forum platform on the city website that would allow the public to submit items for discussion. This would allow for an official channel of communications to your city government.
13) What would you do to advocate in support of economic development in Belle Fourche, and why?
Belle Fourche has both a Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation who both work very hard to help foster business growth in our community. Our city government should work alongside of these two groups to help our community thrive. Maintaining appropriate ordinances, always keeping the community’s best interests in mind and providing encouragement are important our economic development.
14) The new housing study released in January again found that Belle Fourche has a significant need for affordable housing. How do you feel the city should respond to the issue?
The city has already started to respond to this issue. They recently worked to create redeveloping districts to identify areas of our community that would benefit the most from rehabilitation. NeighborWorks Dakota Home Resources is going to help by placing three affordable Governor’s Homes in one of the redevelopment districts. Continuing to foster this rehab and new growth at the same time is vital to our community. New construction and rehabilitation aren’t mutually exclusive. They can be done simultaneously and in fact the housing study points this out.
15) Collaboration in local government involves working across institutional boundaries to engage individuals and entities in an effort to develop better conditions for the entire community. What is your perspective on the best ways to collaborate with other levels of local government to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for the entire area?
Establishing common goals whenever possible is a great way to start. Build relationships and fostering current relationships with other local government is also crucial to a prosperous future. It would be a goal of mine to establish personal contact and direct interaction so that we can work alongside of other local government.
16) What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected?
What makes a great council member?” Three important things come to mind, the ability to listen respectfully, being determined to look at what’s best for the community and having a willingness to devote time and efforts to our community. These traits are the foundation of my campaign for city council. I will listen to the community, hearing the citizens opinions on important topics, discussing options and keeping open lines of communications between the community and our city government. I want to ensure that my votes and decisions on the council represent what is best for everyone in our community. It is essential for us to remain open-minded, forward thinking and looking to the future, all while keeping the best interests of our entire community in mind.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.