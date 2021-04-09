Meet the candidates: Belle Fourche School Board

BELLE FOURCHE — Residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 13 to elect candidates for the Belle Fourche School Board. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for two positions, which carry a three-year term.
The candidates’ answers are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Greg Krajewski
1) What is your name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Greg Krajewski, and I am the Veteran Affairs Director at Black Hills State University.
2) What motivated you to run for this office? If elected, what will be your priorities?
As a longtime resident of Belle Fourche, I felt it was time to serve on the board for not only my son who is in high school, but for all the other children in the Belle Fourche School District. Ensuring we have consistent application of rules, and order is a top priority of mine. This helps not only parents, but teachers alike. In the end, our children will gain the most. Another priority is smart use of our school budget, and lastly to build rapport within the community.
3) What particular experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?
I have served on the Belle Fourche City Planning and Zoning commission as a board member and then was the Director of the Belle Fourche Economic Development Board. These board experiences have shown me how strong leadership on a board is critical to it being effective or not. You want to listen to all parties, but at the end of the day you are responsible to your constituents in ensuring you are accomplishing your work on their behalf.
4) Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on the board?
I do think we need to look at our school budget. Not to cut, but to ensure we are being good stewards of the dollars we do get. We have to make sure our teachers have what they need to do their jobs in a quality environment and our children are given the best possible learning experiences we can give them with the precious dollars we do get.
5) What do you hope to achieve if elected to the school board?
As a board member you have to work closely with other board members to solve problems. The first thing you must do is identify those problems early on in your tenure. If I am elected, I hope to meet with as many teachers to get a feel for how things are going. They are your foot soldiers who can tell you in an instant what needs fixing and what doesn’t. Then I would like to meet with the principals to get their input. A little fact finding at the start of a board tenure goes a long way.
6) How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Over the past year COVID-19 has created a situation which has kept group settings limited. So I have stayed up-to-date with what’s happening at our Belle Fourche school board meetings via our local newspaper, the Belle Fourche Beacon and the Black Hills Pioneer website.
7) Do you subscribe to Belle Fourche’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer? How do you stay up to date with current local news?
Although I don’t subscribe to the Black Hills Pioneer, I do visit the website regularly as a local news source. For local news my main source is the Belle Fourche Beacon, but as mentioned I do read the mobile website version of the Black Hills Pioneer.
8) What is your vision for education in this community, and how do you intend to assist the district in actualizing your vision?
My vision for education in Belle Fourche is simple: To give parents, teachers, and children a sense of consistency and growth. To ensure this vision becomes a reality there needs to be buy-in from all parties. That’s where building rapport within the community is key.
9) What current challenges do you see within the Belle Fourche School District and how do you intend to assist in resolving them?
I see the school budget as a major challenge. School budgets should be simple, yet they aren’t. It all comes down to wants, and needs. No matter if it’s part of a capital expenditure for buildings or for personnel. Needs get prioritized first. Wants get prioritized second based on whether the expenditure is a cost saving measure, or will aid someone in doing their job more effectively. If the expenditure doesn’t accomplish either, then don’t spend the money. Save it for later when other needs come up, as they historically do.
10) The district has not had a school resource officer since 2016, and recently began discussions about the potential of bringing one back into Belle Fourche schools. Do you support the placement of a school resource officer in our schools? If so, what do you think their role should be? If not, what do you propose as an alternative?
In the old days our principals were the resource officers. You did not want to go to the principal’s office for disciplinary reasons because you knew the punishment. The worse the crime, the harsher the punishment. There was no unequal justice. It was applied equally. In this environment, parents knew where the principal stood, students felt safe, and the teachers were able to focus on teaching. So I wouldn’t support a full-time resource officer in school. I do support our police officers visiting schools though. I would STRONGLY encourage everyone to review school policies. School leaders should then enforce them.
11) The Belle Fourche High School’s Youth Leadership Team recently presented to the school board, expressing concerns about the alleged accessibility and use of drugs within the middle and high schools, including allegations of students using drugs on school premises. Do you find these allegations concerning? If so, how would you address the concerns?
If I am elected to be a school board member, I would work to solve this problem right away. I would ask the school board president to continue to work with YLT, administrators and parents on enforcing the school drug policies. The local police department needs to be involved. An on-call liaison officer that could administer drug or alcohol tests would give schools the power to remove the offenders immediately. They could also bring their drug sniffing dogs to do random drug checks. A zero tolerance on drugs in schools should be a top priority.
12) In addition to alleged ease of accessibility to drugs on campus, the Youth Leadership Team asserted that much of the student body exhibits a blasé attitude related to drug use. The group partially attributed this perception to an overall apathetic response on the part of some teachers and administration members. As a result, the group claimed that inadequate punishments have been imposed upon students caught doing drugs, which, in turn, rarely deters continued use. Do you feel these allegations warrant the attention of the school board? If so, how would you address the concerns?
Yes, the school board has an absolute duty to investigate these allegations. As a school board our function should be to ensure existing rules are consistently applied. The rules exist for situations like this. They just need to be applied consistently which will stop the problem in its tracks. If elected to the school board you can bet I will be dropping by the schools for regular visits. I would encourage other board members to do the same. When you’re on the ground listening to the kids, parents, and teachers you get a better sense of what is really happening.
Lee Capp
1) What is your name and what do you do for a living?
Lee Capp. I work in Quality Control at American Colloid in Colony WY
2) What motivated you to run for this office? If elected, what will be your priorities?
After participating in the Belle Fourche Leadership Class, I felt motivated to give back to the community in some way. Spending my time and lending my leadership experiences to the school system, I felt was an opportunity to help shape the future of the community.
3) What particular experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?
I started my leadership development in the Army. I have spent almost 30 years in two different industries. First forestry and now mining. Worked hard, I became a leader in each. Through various leadership opportunities, I have learned that a servant style leadership philosophy works best for me.
4) Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on the board?
It has come to my attention by several people throughout town that there are serious safety issues with traffic around our schools and school zones, both during pick up and drop off times.
5) What do you hope to achieve if elected to the school board?
First: I would like to bring the traffic safety issues around the schools to those that can help resolve these hazards (city, police, state) to make it safer for our children.
Second: I am really impressed with the CTE program. I believe it is a great way for young people to get started in the skilled trades that turns the engine of our economy. I hope to support and work to expand this valuable program.
6) How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended two meetings in 2021.
7) Do you subscribe to Belle Fourche’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer? How do you stay up to date with current local news?
I receive both the Black Hills Pioneer and the Belle Fourche Beacon.
8) What is your vision for education in this community, and how do you intend to assist the district in actualizing your vision?
Education is not just about learning how to form a sentence, or how to balance a check book. It is about teaching our children to think, to lead, and to thrive in our society. Playing sports, being in theater, playing in the band, teaches these future adults to work as a team, but also to think of ways on their own how to make the team better. I think it is the School Boards responsibility to manage the budget in such a way as to provide these extracurricular activities as much as possible.
9) What current challenges do you see within the Belle Fourche School District and how do you intend to assist in resolving them?
One of the challenges in any organization today is cyber security. Having a hybrid classroom environment presents its own challenges. Are we providing the proper resources and training to maintain a secure environment for staff and students?
Second is staffing. Are we attracting and retaining exceptional staff? Are we holding them to a high standard? Or are we asking too much of them?
10) The district has not had a school resource officer since 2016, and recently began discussions about the potential of bringing one back into Belle Fourche schools. Do you support the placement of a school resource officer in our schools? If so, what do you think their role should be? If not, what do you propose as an alternative?
I think that a school resource officer is very important to be in our schools. The primary role is to be a relatable liaison with the students giving them a chance to have a positive relationship with law enforcement.
11) The Belle Fourche High School’s Youth Leadership Team recently presented to the school board, expressing concerns about the alleged accessibility and use of drugs within the middle and high schools, including allegations of students using drugs on school premises. Do you find these allegations concerning? If so, how would you address the concerns?
Allegations of drug use within the schools is truly concerning.
12) In addition to the alleged ease of accessibility to drugs on campus, the Youth Leadership Team asserted that much of the student body exhibits a blasé attitude related to drug use. The group partially attributed this perception to an overall apathetic response on the part of some teachers and administration members. As a result, the group claimed that inadequate punishments have been imposed upon students caught doing drugs, which, in turn, rarely deters continued use. Do you feel these allegations warrant the attention of the school board? If so, how would you address the concerns?
It would be irresponsible for me to comment on allegations against the school staff. Just as it is irresponsible to publish those allegations.
Lori Tokley
1) What is your name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Lori Tokley and I work for Main Insurance in Belle Fourche.
2) What motivated you to run for this office? If elected, what will be your priorities?
I worked in the school district for almost 2 years & saw first-hand some of the issues in the district. My priorities will be getting a certified resource officer in the school district and bringing the custodial staff back up to the level that is needed. I would also like to see a possible revamping of the sick leave benefit so that employees that earn this benefit and don’t use it won’t lose it when they leave the district.
3) What particular experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?
I believe having worked in the school district allows me to bring a different perspective to the board. I know past educators have been on the board but never a former custodian. Teachers and custodians have different experiences in their everyday job so that allows a different perspective to be brought to the board.
4) Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on the board?
Before reading these questions, I would have answered (1) the critical need for a resource officer and (2) the shortage of custodial staff. That has since changed to bringing an abrupt end to the drug issue on the school campuses.
5) What do you hope to achieve if elected to the school board?
Bringing some accountability and common sense back to the school board. I am in no way discrediting the current board but I believe there has been a rubber stamp with the school district for too many years.
6) How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
None and the reason for that would be question 11. The current administration is more concerned with getting windows replaced in the central office than the fact that there are drugs in the school.
7) Do you subscribe to Belle Fourche’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer? How do you stay up to date with current local news?
I read the Pioneer online.
8) What is your vision for education in this community, and how do you intend to assist the district in actualizing your vision?
I believe the programs that are occurring in the CTE building are great but I believe they need to go further. I believe the kids need to have some idea what area of occupation they would like to have by 9th grade, not specifically but a general idea. If they like working with animals or working outdoors or the medical field then show them how many occupations would be available to them. And not just jobs in the western South Dakota area but worldwide. College is great but as we know it’s not for everyone and vocational and technical schools should be emphasized just as heavily as college.
9) What current challenges do you see within the Belle Fourche School District and how do you intend to assist in resolving them?
The district has been critically short of custodial staff for the past several years. In 2013, we had 13 full time custodians including the building and ground supervisors which were separate positions. We currently have 6 school buildings that have to be cleaned at a minimum 4 nights each week. We currently have 8 full time custodians including the supervisor. So that means we have 3 daytime and 4 evening custodians for six buildings. And it has been this way for the last couple years. We need to make working for the school district an appealing prospect.
10) The district has not had a school resource officer since 2016, and recently began discussions about the potential of bringing one back into Belle Fourche schools. Do you support the placement of a school resource officer in our schools? If so, what do you think their role should be? If not, what do you propose as an alternative?
There is no alternative. I’m hearing from students and the public that they want and need an SRO and there is a very strong need for one in our school but this is a discussion that needs to occur between the school board, city council and police department.
11) The Belle Fourche High School’s Youth Leadership Team recently presented to the school board, expressing concerns about the alleged accessibility and use of drugs within the middle and high schools, including allegations of students using drugs on school premises. Do you find these allegations concerning? If so, how would you address the concerns?
Everyone should find these allegations concerning especially since the voters just legalized what every drug counselor identifies as the “gateway drug”. We have drug dogs at our disposal through the Highway Patrol and BLM for no charge yet the district is contracting out the service to a Montana company at a cost of $3500. Why?
12) In addition to the alleged ease of accessibility to drugs on campus, the Youth Leadership Team asserted that much of the student body exhibits a blasé attitude related to drug use. The group partially attributed this perception to an overall apathetic response on the part of some teachers and administration members. As a result, the group claimed that inadequate punishments have been imposed upon students caught doing drugs, which, in turn, rarely deters continued use. Do you feel these allegations warrant the attention of the school board? If so, how would you address the concerns?
For the school board to ignore these allegations is an injustice to the students. The old saying “it takes a village” is very true but at the moment the village isn’t holding up its end of the deal. As adults we are given the task of raising young people who are responsible, educated, contributing members of society.
Nita Justice
1) What is your name and what do you do for a living?
My Name is Nita Justice, I have worked at Jackson Dental in Belle Fourche for 28 years as a Business Analyst.
2) What motivated you to run for this office? If elected, what will be your priorities?
With the growth of our community, there will be more challenges to work through and I feel with my experiences as a board member I would be able to meet those challenges in the best interest for our children and staff at the Belle Fourche School District.
3) What particular experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?
I have good common sense, I work well with other people, and my years working as a Business Analyst and being part owner with my husband in his business helps me to be able to make decisions that involve financial issues
4) Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on the board?
As a board member you are only 1 voice out of 7 and it takes all 7 to make decisions on issues presented to the School District.
5) What do you hope to achieve if elected to the school board?
I look forward to working with our school district to continue giving our children a great education that was given to my children and that is giving now to my grandchildren.
6) How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
In the past year there may have only been 1 or 2 meetings that I have missed. I am a dedicated person and once I commit to something I work hard to see it through.
7) Do you subscribe to Belle Fourche’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer? How do you stay up to date with current local news?
Yes we get the Belle Fourche Beacon.
8) What is your vision for education in this community, and how do you intend to assist the district in actualizing your vision?
With the CTE (Career & Technical Education) building I hope to try to get more opportunities to bringing in classes that the community can sign up to take.
9) What current challenges do you see within the Belle Fourche School District and how do you intend to assist in resolving them?
As a concern parent/grandparent drugs are always an issue and I hope to help find ways to programs in our district to help our children be informed the problems and affects that drugs can do to them and their love ones.
10) The district has not had a school resource officer since 2016, and recently began discussions about the potential of bringing one back into Belle Fourche schools. Do you support the placement of a school resource officer in our schools? If so, what do you think their role should be? If not, what do you propose as an alternative?
Yes it would be good to get a school resource officer in our district. They can help play a role in educating our children in the effects of drugs and what happens once the law is broken due to this issue.
11) The Belle Fourche High School’s Youth Leadership Team recently presented to the school board, expressing concerns about the alleged accessibility and use of drugs within the middle and high schools, including allegations of students using drugs on school premises. Do you find these allegations concerning? If so, how would you address the concerns?
Yes is very concerning. I hope that I can work more with the administration and our teachers in being able to recognize the signs of drug use.
12) In addition to the alleged ease of accessibility to drugs on campus, the Youth Leadership Team asserted that much of the student body exhibits a blasé attitude related to drug use. The group partially attributed this perception to an overall apathetic response on the part of some teachers and administration members. As a result, the group claimed that inadequate punishments have been imposed upon students caught doing drugs, which, in turn, rarely deters continued use. Do you feel these allegations warrant the attention of the school board?
As a current board member I want to address this issue. I hope to be able to help bring better policies that will help our teachers and administration in dealing and enforcing the drug issues that face our district. I would like to look at some programs that will help our students with the drug issues in our community.
Tara Knapp
1) What is your name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Tara Knapp, for a living I own and operate the Dairy Queen in Belle Fourche. I have been on the school board for the past 4 years.
2) What motivated you to run for this office? If elected, what will be your priorities?
I enjoy serving on the school board mostly because I have a teaching background. I graduated from BHSU in 2003 and have lived in Belle Fourche since 2004 after accepting a teaching position at the Belle Fourche Middle School. I have a passion for teaching and learning, although I have left the school system, I still continue my role as a teacher and leader in the business community. My priorities are making Belle Fourche a great place to raise children and receive an education.
3) What particular experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?
I have served on various boards since I have been living in Belle Fourche and volunteered for many activities and events.
4) Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on the board?
I have two daughters that attend school in Belle Fourche so that is probably the number one reason for running for the board. Our schools are the heart of our community, strong schools equal a thriving and prosperous community.
5) What do you hope to achieve if elected to the school board?
As far as what I would like to achieve while serving on the board, I hope to continue to serve with educated individuals who believe in giving children the best education possible by working well with school staff and administration.
6) How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Candidate did not submit answer
7) Do you subscribe to Belle Fourche’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer? How do you stay up to date with current local news?
Candidate did not submit answer
8) What is your vision for education in this community, and how do you intend to assist the district in actualizing your vision?
My vision for Belle Fourche would be to educate our kids in this community and create a place they may be proud to call their hometown. They may stay and enter the work force, or others will continue with their education and attain degrees and hopefully consider moving back to their hometown, raising their children here and in turn serving the community in some capacity.
9) What current challenges do you see within the Belle Fourche School District and how do you intend to assist in resolving them?
2020 was a challenging year to say the least, especially children attending school and unexpectedly doing remote learning from home. Unfortunately, this put some students behind I feel very confident about the plan for the school district to hire additional staff and build a solid summer program that hopefully will bring many of the students back up to performing at their grade level.
10) The district has not had a school resource officer since 2016, and recently began discussions about the potential of bringing one back into Belle Fourche schools. Do you support the placement of a school resource officer in our schools? If so, what do you think their role should be? If not, what do you propose as an alternative?
A school resource officer would be a valuable addition to the district. This person could help enforce attendance problems, substance use and abuse, and be a valuable resource for students, parents, teachers, and administration.
11) The Belle Fourche High School’s Youth Leadership Team recently presented to the school board, expressing concerns about the alleged accessibility and use of drugs within the middle and high schools, including allegations of students using drugs on school premises. Do you find these allegations concerning? If so, how would you address the concerns?
I am very proud of the Youth Leadership Team they are a group of respectful, intelligent young people. After hearing their concerns, I feel bringing a resource officer into the schools would benefit the well being of kids in Belle Fourche.
12) In addition to the alleged ease of accessibility to drugs on campus, the Youth Leadership Team asserted that much of the student body exhibits a blasé attitude related to drug use. The group partially attributed this perception to an overall apathetic response on the part of some teachers and administration members. As a result, the group claimed that inadequate punishments have been imposed upon students caught doing drugs, which, in turn, rarely deters continued use. Do you feel these allegations warrant the attention of the school board? If so, how would you address the concerns?
I can’t comment on the accessibility of drugs on campus or the action of some students as I have not asked for further information or had additional conversations with school personnel regarding this portion of their presentation. I can say that keeping high school students busy with sports and/or a part-time job would keep them from getting into trouble.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.