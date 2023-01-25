By Sidnee Short
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Country music artist, Native American flutist, and educator JJ Kent made Spearfish his home in October 2022, and doesn’t have any plans on moving anytime soon.
Originally from Lander, Wyo., Kent became interested in music from a young age.
“I’m self-taught on the guitar and also on the Native American flute. And, I started teaching myself both of those instruments at around the age of 10.” Kent said. “We had radios and I listened to country music a lot, and I just aspired to one day be a country music artist.”
Kent said one of his first music influences was the work of country legend Charley Pride, and said he started becoming interested in performing during his teen years.
“I guess you could say it goes back to when I was in high school,” Kent said about his eagerness to perform. “There was a couple of buddies I had back then that also played instruments, and we decided to get together and form a band … we started making a few dollars, not a whole lot, but it’s what inspired me back then to try to pursue (music) as a career.”
After graduating high school, Kent started traveling around the western United States to perform in small bars and restaurants, in order to promote himself.
“I had an old 1971 Chevy van that I had converted into my tour bus, you might say. I just traveled around from town to town, living in my van,” Kent said.
The budding musician would ask restaurant and bar proprietors if they had any live music for the night, or if they would like some. At the time, Kent played solely for tips.
“(They) almost always would say yes,” Kent said.
Kent continued this tactic for nine years.
“I was literally a wandering minstrel,” he said.
During the early years of his career, Kent said he had multiple audience members come up and ask him where they could purchase his music. At the time, he didn’t have any hard copies of his work, and decided that was the next step for his career.
“I got some money together, and I wanted a really good product. So, I decided I really wanted to go to Nashville (Tenn.) and try to find a good studio that I could rent time for, and hire some studio musicians,” Kent said. “I had lots of original material I had written.”
Kent found a studio and musicians through a friend, and started recording.
The studio was impressed with his work, and contacted a representative from Brykas Records, also out of Nashville.
“Brykas Records sent some people over to the studio, and listened, and they liked what they heard. So, they offered me a contract,” Kent said.
His first album produced two hit singles, “Two Cups of Coffee” and “Pathway of a Fool,” which reached number 1 on the country charts in June of 1990.
Kent said Brykas was a subsidiary of the Blazo Corporation out of Cleveland, Ohio.
During his time getting ready for his first tour, the corporation had violated federal securities and exchange laws, unbeknownst to Kent and Brykas Records.
“We had no idea any of this was going on in the federal court system until one day these federal marshals showed up at our offices in Nashville and announced that they were confiscating all assets of Blazo Corporation.” Kent said. “And so, we were politely asked to vacate the premises effective immediately.”
Kent said this happened in August of 1990, right after his single hit number one.
“They just kind of slammed the door in the face of my recording career in Nashville at that time,” He said.
Kent was uncertain about the future of his career, and wasn’t sure about his next steps.
“I had stuck around Nashville for a few months after that all fell apart, to see if I could get anything going … nothing was forthcoming because of all the litigations going on in Washington (D.C.),” Kent said. “Nobody would touch me with a 10-foot pole.”
Fortunately, Prestige records out of London, U.K. had heard Kent’s chart-topping single, and knew of the unfortunate events at Brykas records. And, they offered him a deal to come across the pond and play in Great Britain.
The countries’ different laws and regulations allowed Kent to continue his career.
“I was doing a lot of performing at country music festivals over there in Britain. And that was all over the country there, so I was doing a lot of traveling all around the U.K.,” Kent said.
Kent said he thoroughly enjoyed his time there, but was forced to come home due to his work visa expiring.
“It was wonderful. A really wonderful experience,” he said, “just met a lot of wonderful people, (and) everyone seemed very receptive of my music over there.”
Kent came back to the States, living back in Nashville until October of 2014, when he made the move back to the Midwest.
Since 2008, Kent has been signed on to Spirit Wind Records out of New York City, N.Y.
He lived at the Pine Ridge Reservation, taking care of an elderly uncle who needed Kent’s help. When his uncle passed on, Kent moved to Rapid City.
“I met a woman and we became involved in a relationship back this last summer (2022), and she was already living in Spearfish,” Kent said.
After moving to Spearfish to be with his fiancé, Kent got involved in the community and has been playing just about every weekend at different venues around the Black Hills.
“I’m just very excited about making Spearfish my new home now, and I’m sure it’s gonna be a permanent thing, because I really enjoy the community.”
Kent is performing this weekend on both Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, he’ll be at the Hitching Post Tap House in Belle Fourche from 6-9 p.m., and Saturday he’ll be at the Sunshine Saloon in Spearfish from 7-10 p.m.
When asked if he ever gets tired playing such long sets, Kent said that he used to perform for longer, and he’s done it for so long he doesn’t even notice how long he’s onstage.
“When you have a really great audience … it produces a positive type of energy that I can feed off of, and it kind of helps keep fuel in my tank,” Kent said.
