SPEARFISH — Spearfish has a new drug detection dog - Davos.
In November 2022, the Whitewood Police Department disbanded its K-9 unit. At the same time, Public Safety Director Pat Rotert said Spearfish was looking to purchase a police service dog. The department had budgeted last year to bring the K-9 unit back to Spearfish.
“We now have a well established multi-agency drug task force working out of the department that could also use that drug detection police service dog support.” Rotert said.
Under a state drug fund grant program, Whitewood received Davos. Under the same program, Spearfish was able to take in Davos after Whitewood disbanded the unit after its officer took a job at a neighboring department.
“So, it was a really easy switch, when they discontinued, for us to simply talk back to state, and the state just simply diverted that resource directly to us, as opposed to Whitewood.” Rotert said. “It was a real easy transition for the police service dog to just go from (Whitewood to Spearfish), and the state just basically shifted the way the grant fund was handled.”
Currently, Davos is in Sioux Falls with Cpl. Chris Woods, from the Spearfish Police Department, for their six-week certification process.
“Even though Davos has the experience, he has to now basically be paired with our handler. And, our handler (Woods) also needs to prove that both he, and the police service dog, meet the standards to be credentialed.” Rotert said.
Woods and Davos are in the fourth week of the six-week program.
“They’re really already ready to hit the ground running” Rotert said. “Great choice for a handler in Corporal Woods; he’s very professional, he gets it. Davos is an excellent performer as a police service dog.”
This is Woods’ first time utilizing a police service dog, but he has an extensive public safety background, including being a full-time firefighter and paramedic.
At this time, Davos will be the only K-9 within the department, but Rotert said that if demand calls for it, they could bring on more.
“In just a general sense, this is one of the things we’re trying to do just to expand our programming options for officers. You know, giving them other tools to use and things to do while they’re working here, to enhance recruitment and retention.” Rotert said.
Davos’ sole purpose at the department will be drug detection; he will not be used for anything else.
The state drug fund Whitewood received was $21,400, as previously reported in the Pioneer.
“We did not receive money, but we received the police service dog and all related equipment that was equal to the grant funding that (Whitewood) received to start the program.” Rotert said.
Rotert is unsure on the age of Davos, but said he’s not a puppy, nor an old hound. Davos is a Belgian Malinois.
The last handler and dog Spearfish had, was Chief Curt Jacobs and his dog Bear, back in the 1990s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.