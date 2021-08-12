SPEARFISH — It’s Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The Rally has three more days left in its run. There were 82 COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota that morning. Weather was perfect for riding the winding roads of the Black Hills and enjoying the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
In Spearfish, paramedics and EMTs with the Spearfish Ambulance Service stand by their Colorado Boulevard ambulance barn waiting for a page sounding the need for their assistance.
Spearfish sees an uptick in service calls during the Rally, but unlike in Sturgis or Deadwood, the spike is not as drastic.
On a typical day, crews respond to seven to eight calls. But during the Rally, that number increases to around a dozen, with 18 or so on Thursday which traditionally is the busiest day of the Rally for the crews, said Andy Binder, the operations manager for the service.
“It’s a mix. Yes, we see more bike wrecks, sick bikers that are dehydrated or tired, but it’s a mix,” Binder said. “We still have the town to do.”
And like it was planned, as soon as he said those words, a call came in at 2:43 p.m.
“Attention Spearfish Ambulance, stand by for a page!”
The crew was dispatched to a senior living apartment complex to the report of an 89-year-old female feeling lethargic, generally not feeling well, and very shaky.
Binder, a paramedic, and EMT intermediate Linda Zafft responded to the apartment of the patient. The patient’s certified nurses assistant, who visits the elderly woman every couple weeks found the woman in the bathtub, disoriented and not coherent. She called the resident’s adult children who then said to call for an ambulance.
When the ambulance crew arrived, the elderly woman had been moved to her bed, and confused why the ambulance crew was there. She did not know that the aid had called for assistance.
Zafft and Binder visited with the woman and took her vitals. While Zafft tended to the patient, Binder talked with the aid and then the woman’s adult daughter who had just arrived at the apartment.
The woman’s doctor was contacted, having seen her the day before for a condition, and advised that she should be taken to the hospital for further examination.
Binder also looked around the apartment for anything noticeably out of place. He looked in a pill container on the kitchen table comparing medicines from day to day. He looked in her refrigerator.
“It was a pretty simple call,” Bider said. “Her doctor thought she should go to the hospital to get checked out. She’s just weak and hasn’t eaten today.”
While Binder drove to the Spearfish Monument Hospital emergency room Zafft called the staff there and relayed information — her vital stats, her condition, what the issue was. Zafft re-told that woman during the short drive of why they were called, and that she needed to be checked out by the doctor again.
Minutes later, they arrived at the ER doors.
They took her inside and relayed the same information to the ER staff before bidding her farewell.
While Zafft disinfected the cot and reset the bedding, Binder filled out a second set of paperwork for insurance purposes, verifying on top of the paperwork that he would already turn in, that yes, the ambulance crew did indeed transport the patient from her residence to the hospital.
By 3:47 p.m., the ambulance staff reported they were back in service.
Of all the calls that the Spearfish Ambulance Service responds to, 62% are for patients of Medicare age, Binder said. A third of all the calls are transfers to Rapid City.
The company uses a combination of volunteers and paid employees to staff the 24/7 emergency response. State law requires at least one certified EMT, at a minimum, be present on each medical call. Spearfish provides more.
The service consists of a close-knit group of staff, which is what Zafft enjoys most about her job.
“We don’t do it for the money, that’s for sure,” she said. “We do it for the people. For the community.”
In a somewhat unusual run of luck for the Rally, Zafft hadn’t been on a motorcycle call for service as of that Thursday.
“We have more older people staying here. So it seems like at 10 p.m., we’re done,” she said. “They are in bed or camping.”
More crewmembers are needed
The ambulance service has at least two ambulances crews on duty at any given time. During the Rally, three crews are on hand in 24-hour shifts.
“We need more nurses. We need more EMTs. We need more paramedics. We hear that nationally, but it’s here too. And it’s rough,” Zafft said.
With Spearfish being a relatively small town, the chances of being called to assist someone they know is always out there.
“I go on calls for classmates. Classmates’ parents,” she said. “My father died a year and a half ago, and these guys had to go pick him up. It tugs at your heart that you know the people. And in a community this small, you know quite a few of them.”
The number of calls has skyrocketed over the past couple decades.
“When I started in ’97 we were doing 800-900 calls a year,” Binder said. “You average that out, it is a couple calls a day. Now, we’re sitting on seven to 10 calls a day. A couple of those are transfers to Rapid, maybe one is an in-town call. Well you have two transfers to Rapid and an in-town call, that’s eight, nine hours that I’ve worked. I can’t just break away from my other job and do that.”
And there’s the crux.
“The initial shortage is that we see a shift in volunteers. In the Obama administration, we saw an increase in overall volunteerism and volunteer hours. But we saw a shift from involved volunteering, like being on an ambulance, where you have set hours and times and educational requirements, and shifting to things like helping at the soup kitchen, places that don’t require as much education,” Binder said. “We still are seeing a huge increase year-to-year in overall volunteerism nationwide. We see a huge drop in the number of people capable or willing to get the education that it takes. Whether is first responded, EMT, advanced EMT, paramedic, it’s a lot of time. Nationwide we see that.”
Laughter is the best medicine
The ambulance crews’ job goes well beyond responding to crashes, and hands-on tending to injuries and illnesses.
Much of their time in the field is simply talking to patients.
“It’s a huge part of what we do. Straight up a huge part,” Binder said. “It’s probably one of the things that … doesn’t get emphasized as much as it should (in training). When we hit the field, that’s what we see and that’s what our roll is.”
That goes for major and minor medical issues.
“If we get there and there is a death and we confirm that, our job immediately changes. Our job becomes counseling the family, coaching the family, and helping them through what they need to do. That’s a big part of what we do,” he said. “Here in South Dakota, North Dakota, the rural world. It doesn’t take much for us to sit down and chat with our neighbor.”
And simply talking to a patient suffering from a major medical crisis can do wonders for that person’s outcome.
He gave the example of someone having a massive heart attack.
“They are going to die if we don’t care for them. We’ve got lots of meds going. I have lots of things that I do for them, but the majority of what I do on the 50ish-minute drive to Rapid City is talk with them and help answer their questions,” Binder said. “I have time to do that. I have time to say ‘how are you feeling? What are you worried about?’ For a lot of these patients it’s the first time they’ve had a heart attack.
“If someone is having a sever heart attack we do a lot to them real fast – putting in IVs, giving them medications, checking their heart rhythms, taking x-rays – we do a lot to them real fast,” he continued. “We have science that says if we can treat a cardiac patient within 90 minutes of their presentation to us, we have a much better chance of saving them. … (On the way to the catheterization lab) I have time to chat with them a bit and they can ask questions. … I can explain what is going on and what is going to happen. Fear and the anxiety doesn’t help their body. The fear and anxiety is their body’s response to what’s going on. It’s that fight or flight response. It’s their body’s effort to protect itself. Now that we are helping to protect the body, our job is now to get them to relax a little bit and help them slow down. Their heart is starved for oxygen. If their anxiety is high, their heart is beating harder and faster and needs more oxygen, all we’re doing is killing more tissue. If I can help them relax and calm down, perfect. I don’t care if you have a broken leg, heart attack, or stroke, the statement stands, laughter is the best medicine. Sometimes it is getting someone to calm down sometimes it is getting them to feel comfortable in what is going on. It makes a huge, huge difference.”
COVID-19
At 8 p.m. the crew received another page.
They responded to an assisted living facility in Spearfish to the report of an 88-year-old female who was lethargic and not responding to verbal commands.
The facility had already had numerous patients who tested positive for COVID-19.
Facility staff, donning facemasks, face shields, gloves, gowns, and other protective gear, wheeled the woman to the waiting ambulance in a wheelchair.
Both ambulance crewmembers had been wearing masks, but then Binder put on safety glasses to help prevent the transmission of the virus through his eyes, a proven way of transmission.
Binder said the woman they were loading into the ambulance, likely had contracted the virus as she was displaying multiple symptoms.
At this time, Lawrence County was receiving only a handful of cases a day. By mid November, when the county saw its peak, more than 60 new cases and up to five deaths a day were reported. Lawrence County’s population is around 26,000 people.
Test positivity rates in November were nearing 50% in the county.
The call volume of COVID-19 patients kept ambulance crews busy at the height of the pandemic in the state. At times, doctors were forced to send patients who needed hospitalization out of state and even turning them away all together because staffed beds were not available in the region.
South Dakota has the third worst per capita COVID-19 infection and the 10th worst COVID death rate per capita, according to statistics by Johns Hopkins University.
The rates fell this spring to the low double-digit number of cases statewide in June. The cases are reported weekly now are now climbing, 90 per day now, a 73% increase from the week before.
Zafft, who orders supplies for the company, said COVID made protective equipment hard to find and expensive. Masks, for example, cost four times more than they did before the pandemic began.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.