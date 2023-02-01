Medical marijuana: the challenges of enforcing it

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final article in a three-part series about medical marijuana in Butte County.
BELLE FOURCHE — Since the legalization of medical marijuana in the state of South Dakota, the concerns about a potential rising crime rate and rising use of marijuana by those prohibited does not statistically pan out, at least in Butte County, and at least so far.
LeEllen McCartney, the Butte County state’s attorney, said marijuana charges can be broken down into three categories: distribution, ingestion, and possession.
Some statistics are missing due to a change in the program that the state’s attorney office uses to store its data, but the office typically claims these statistics in two ways: cases and charges. The number of cases reported represents the number of defendants, but a single defendant can have multiple charges.
Some years are missing one or more of these statistics.
For 2020, the county didn’t keep specific statistics on distribution, but in 2021 there were zero cases and zero charges; in 2022, there were four cases and five charges.
For ingestion, in 2020, there were four cases; in 2021 there were zero cases; and in 2022 there were zero cases.
For possession in 2020, there were 50 charges; in 2021, there were 21 cases involving 25 charges; and in 2022 there were 16 cases involving 16 charges.
In regard to the seemingly low numbers in 2022, Ryan Cherveny, the Belle Fourche police chief, said that they might not be entirely accurate.
“Part of the problem with 2022 is all the new legislation that was coming out that year. There was no clear direction for law enforcement. Some (charges) became paraphernalia charges versus possession, because they didn’t meet a certain amount (weight) in possession,” said Cherveny. “There was a lot of miscommunication to begin with, and they had to rewrite some things. We will see more accurate numbers moving forward.”
Although not a new law, tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly known as THC, and the chemical in marijuana that causes a high, can be charged differently depending on its form. Possession of up to two ounces of raw marijuana (flower) is a misdemeanor, but possession of even one THC vape cartridge is a felony, because it has been manufactured.
McCartney also stated that driving under the influence cases in the county are as follows:
In 2020 there were 79 charges; in 2021 there were 87 cases and 158 charges; and in 2022 there were 73 cases and 143 charges.
“Most of the DUI’s that we end up prosecuting end up having a blood alcohol level of above .08. THC cases are more rare,” said McCartney. “I’d say 95% of the time we are talking about alcohol when it comes to DUI’s.”
McCartney doesn’t expect THC related DUI’s to rise with the legalization of medical marijuana.
“I think you have the same situation with alcohol. In some ways, what you’re doing is you’re trusting people to be responsible with the way that they drink. For those medical marijuana cardholders, you’re trusting them to be responsible in how they use the drug that they’ve been permitted to use,” she said. “From the charges we’ve had, I haven’t seen people being irresponsible (with marijuana). That’s not to say that they won’t be.”
State law does not allow the use of medical cannabis in a public area.
When asked what drug poses the biggest threat to the community, McCartney, Cherveny, and Fred Lamphere, the Butte County Sheriff all agreed it is methamphetamines.
The state’s attorney office did not have access to specific statistics on meth, as it’s included in a broader group of felony cases, which include meth, opioids, heroin, and all other controlled substances.
The numbers are as follows:
In 2020, there were 79 charges; in 2021 there were 87 cases including 158 charges; and in 2022 there were 73 cases including 143 charges.
Some are concerned that crime rates could rise, but all three agreed that this is more likely to occur after the potential legalization of recreational marijuana.
Lamphere explained that while other states have seen a rise in crime following the legalization of recreational marijuana, the numbers might not be directly correlated.
“Our nation is in civil unrest, so there’s some influx in crime. Our numbers (in Butte County) went up, and we didn’t have legal recreational marijuana,” he explained.
The crimes that Lamphere does expect to rise, now that medical marijuana is legal, can be classified as petty crimes.
“Some crimes that often rise are petty crimes, like petty theft and Class 2 misdemeanor crimes, which are still time consuming for law enforcement,” he said.
More serious crimes are often linked to alcohol use, according to McCartney.
“A lot of times, with simple assault, domestic violence, and aggravated assault, there’s alcohol involved,” she said.
However, Lamphere and Cherveny’s main concerns are for the youth of the community.
“Places that have recreational (marijuana legalized) show a link in more youth exposed to marijuana. Right now one of the highest demographics of people dying from opioid and fentanyl overdoses are juveniles under 18 years old,” said Lamphere.
“We have seen fentanyl coming into town. We had a big drug bust during the rally, and that was a truck that was loaded up with all kinds of drugs — opiates, heroin, fentanyl. It was not good,” said McCartney.
“Last year we lost 110,000 people to fentanyl overdoses (in the USA). Those are war numbers,” said Lamphere.
Lamphere said that he worries that the youth think these prescription fentanyl pills are safe, and they are far from safe. Likewise, he worries that the medical marijuana industry advertising the drug as medically safe will make youth more likely to try it.
Cherveny felt similarly, stating that marijuana is not safe for anyone younger than 21 years old to use, despite it being legal for 18-year-olds to obtain a medical marijuana card in South Dakota.
“It’s not a healthy thing. They aren’t fully developed yet,” he said.
“I’ve been here 32 years, and at this point, from what I’m seeing and feedback we get through school counselors, drug use is there (among our school age children), and it hasn’t lessened any over the years. Maybe it’s more socially acceptable, and it’s caused an uptick in drug use amongst youth,” said Lamphere. “We have diversion programs for these things, so you don’t see this stuff in court. They deal with it at the school level, and it allows youth to go through counseling and not be charged with those crimes of possession. It’s hurt our numbers, but it’s helped the users”
Even Brandon Manger and Nevada Ellison, local marijuana cultivators mentioned in the first article in this three-part series, agree that children need to be educated on the dangers of drugs.
“We would love to help schools with education. All drugs are bad,” said Ellison. “I am 100% opposed to anyone under 21 using cannabis, because it can be detrimental to their development just like alcohol or any other substance.”
Cherveny said that in the 2022 fall semester, three middle schoolers and two high schoolers in the Belle Fourche School District participated in the diversion program.
He also said that the age at which children are being found with drugs is troubling.
“From when I started (in 2015) to now, we’ve noticed the age of youth using is getting younger. It was more likely that we’d run into an eighth grader every once in a while, then it was a seventh grader, now we’re getting fourth and fifth graders with marijuana in their possession,” said Cherveny.
“Some of it (marijuana) is coming from other kids, often older kids. Where those older kids are getting it from could be an even older crowd, but that’s a little harder to narrow down. There’s just more availability now,” said Cherveny.
“It’s similar to alcohol. Kids find it and take it, even when parents are responsible,” he explained. “Kids just want to try it, and they find a way to get to it. Parents should be responsible with where and how they store it (marijuana and alcohol).”
The schools are working to help kids say no to drugs through programs like D.A.R.E (the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program) and ABC (Action for the Betterment of the Community).
Another concern expressed by the public is the potential involvement of the cartel; however, law enforcement is confident that the cartel is unlikely to get involved with medical marijuana.
“It would be naive to say that there isn’t cartel in just about every city and county in the United States,” said Lamphere. “They are the most sophisticated and highest level functioning crime syndicate that the world has ever seen.”
“There have been cartel members in our community at times, but not tied to marijuana. As far as actively engaging in marijuana production in our community, I don’t believe they are a part of that at all,” said Cherveny. “Recreational (marijuana) would be where they would consider coming in. Right now, I don’t think there’s any money that would be worth their time.”
“Each (medical marijuana) facility has to be licensed for a certain amount (of marijuana), they can only produce so much, there’s reports they have to do, there’s inspections, and I don’t think there’s a vulnerability there. I think recreational marijuana would make us more vulnerable,” said Lamphere.
As for the claims that there’s been cartel involvement in the community, Cherveny and Lamphere said it’s mostly tied to methamphetamines.
“There have been a few cases that have tied clear back to the cartel in South Dakota, and there’s been methamphetamine that’s been seized in Butte County that goes back to the cartel,” said Lamphere.
“Most meth is coming from Mexico and makes its way north,” said Cherveny.
Cherveny says that one problem that could occur with the black market is that the black market sale of marijuana could undercut the dispensary prices of marijuana, allowing a robust black market to persist.
“As of 2021, low-grade (marijuana flower) would be $5 per gram, and higher grade would be around $20 a gram. Wax runs for about $30-50 a gram, and oil runs for about $50-75 a gram,” said Cherveny.
Redwater Cannabis Care, a dispensary in Belle Fourche, is working to have comparable prices.
“It’s pretty similar. If I were to buy an eighth (3.5 grams of flower) on the street, it would usually be around $40. Our eighths run from $40-50. Marijuana vape cartridges are $55 for one gram (typically made from marijuana oil). THC tinctures are $60 for a 30 ml bottle (made from concentrated herbal extracts),” said Vicki Wilks, the general manager of the dispensary. “The difference is ours is medical grade, whereas you don’t know where the street kind is coming from.”
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.