 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Medical marijuana: the challenges of enforcing it

  • 0
Medical marijuana- the challenges of enforcing it 1.jpg

 Pictured is marijuana that was seized by law enforcement officers. Balancing the laws for illegal marijuana use versus legal medical marijuana use is a new challenge that law enforcement has to face.

Click to purchase this photo

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final article in a three-part series about medical marijuana in Butte County.

BELLE FOURCHE — Since the legalization of medical marijuana in the state of South Dakota, the concerns about a potential rising crime rate and rising use of marijuana by those prohibited does not statistically pan out, at least in Butte County, and at least so far.

0201 Medical marijuana- the challenges of enforcing it 5 (chart).tif

This table shows marijuana related cases and charges in Butte County in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Click to purchase this photo
Medical marijuana- the challenges of enforcing it 3.jpg

Ryan Cherveny, Belle Fourche Police Chief

Click to purchase this photo
Medical marijuana- the challenges of enforcing it 2.jpg

 Fred Lamphere, Butte County Sheriff

Click to purchase this photo
Medical marijuana- the challenges of enforcing it 4.jpg

Pictured is marijuana that was seized by law enforcement officers. In 2022, Butte County had 16 marijuana possession cases, but this seemingly low number might be skewed due to unclear laws. Courtesy photo by the Belle Fourche Police Department

Click to purchase this photo
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred