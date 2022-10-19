By Sidnee Short
Black Hills Pioneer
BELLE FOURCHE — For over 35 years, Meals on Wheels has provided Butte County seniors with nutritious meals. For the first time ever, they’re able to do that and much more in the organizations very own facility.
On Thursday from 1:30-3:00p.m., Meals on Wheels Butte County is celebrating their facilities grand opening. Site manager Bonnie Rosander says she encourages everyone in the community to attend.
The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony done by the Chamber of Commerce, door prizes, a tour of the building, and an overview of the program.
The facility includes a dining room as well as a front area where people can come in, drink coffee, play cards, and socialize. Rosander said that they’ll always do delivery, but it’s great to have a place for people to come and eat or just hang out.
Rosander has worked with the organization for 17 years, and her favorite part about the job is the people.
“I like to cook, don’t get me wrong, but I like to provide a healthy, look good, taste good meal for the people, because that’s what we’re here for. It’s the people.” Rosander said.
Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Butte County, George Larson, said that although the organization had shared spaces with other organizations over the years, having their own space allows them to specifically help Butte County and beyond.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to use it as a hub not only to serve the greater Butte County, whether it be Belle Fourche or Nisland or Newell, but eventually in the coming months be able to establish home delivered meals to probably a four or five county area to the north and west of Butte County. For everyone who currently isn’t able to receive services.” Larson said.
The chamber let Larson and other members of the organization know that there was a building available for lease. Larson said that the owner of the building gave them a very reasonable rate, and they are looking forward to what’s to come.
The facility is located at 1400 Mill St., in Belle Fourche.
