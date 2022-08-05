Meadow Crest Homeowners Association honored by DANR

PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced that the Meadow Crest Homeowners Association public water system and the system’s operation specialists have been awarded a Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement Award.
“Access to safe and reliable water sources is essential to keeping our families safe and our economy growing,” Hunter Roberts, DANR secretary, said. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of South Dakota’s drinking water system operators and their efforts to ensure their customers have access to clean drinking water.”
