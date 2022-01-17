STURGIS — Meade County 4-H members participated in a Cupcake Challenge Saturday at Foothills Community Church in Sturgis. The youth baked cupcakes at home, brought them to the competition, frosted them there and put together a display for judges. Members of the winning team were Aiden Snyder, Lucas Snyder, Irene White, and Morgan McNabb with an amphibia theme. The senior winter was Grace Heeren with a fishing theme. The junior winner was Kobi Millar with an ice-cream shop theme and the beginner winner was Rio Wondercheck with a hunting theme. Other participants included Annie Trask, Sadie Heeren, Aubyn Hartman, Justin Trask, Brooklynn Baird, Tace Hartman, and Lydia Heeren. Judges were Kelly Magdanz, Jodi Kovalik and Cindy Townsend.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.