Meade voters go to the polls Tuesday

STURGIS — Meade County voters will go to the polls Tuesday for a special election on a proposed revision to an ordinance regulating the number of medical cannabis establishments in the county.
The election polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the day of the election.
The proposed changes to Ordinance 53, which regulates medical cannabis establishments, include three areas. First, changing how the distance requirements between medical cannabis establishments and certain other businesses or locations is determined.
Currently, the distance is calculated from property line to property line. It is proposed that it be changed to the distance from the entrance to a medical cannabis establishment to protected businesses.
Protected businesses include school, playgrounds, churches, daycares, bars, liquor store or another medical cannabis establishment.
Secondly, the change to the ordinance would increase the number of licenses from one dispensary license to three licenses for each type of medical cannabis establishment — cultivation, testing, manufacturing, and dispensary — for a total of 12 licenses.
And lastly, a change in the ordinance would change the application process to require any application be submitted within 15 days after the license becomes available. After that initial 15-day period, the auditor may not accept applications for any type of medical cannabis establishment for any of the 12 licenses available. However, any returned license would be available for application.
The proposed changes would become effective after the canvas of the election returns. All other provisions of Ordinance 53 would remain as adopted.
A vote “Yes” will change the county ordinance. A vote “No” will leave the county ordinance as is.
Also on the ballot is a change in the boundaries of the Meade County Rural Ambulance Tax District. Only property owners in the tax district will vote on whether to add a small part of Buffalo Chip Campground into the district. When the district was formed, that area was exempt because it was considered a municipality. Since that time, the South Dakota Supreme Court has determined it is not a town.
