Meade staff to see 6% raises

STURGIS — Meade School District teachers, administrators and support staff will see a 6% pay increase in the coming year.
The employee agreements approved by the Meade School Board Monday also includes a 4% increase in what the school will pay for the employee’s health insurance.
The 6% figure mirrors the amount the South Dakota Legislature increased state education funding during this year’s session.
The 6% increase is the largest bump in state aid since 2016-17 when the half-cent sales tax increase was passed by the Legislature to fund a raise in teacher salaries, which resulted in a 12 percent boost in state aid.
At the time the increase was proposed, Gov. Kristi Noem encouraged school district to use the money for teacher pay. State officials have and continue to encourage districts to set the base pay for teachers at $50,000.
Carol Waider, president of the Meade Education Association, thanked the school board for the pay increase for teachers.
“I feel grateful to the school board. That state money was not earmarked for salaries. The fact that they put that toward teacher salaries speaks volumes,” she said.
For the 2022-23 school year, returning teachers will receive a 6% increase in salary minus applicable deductions based on full-time equivalency. Staff members, who are less than full time, will receive a prorated increase.
Waider said the contract also includes a stipulation that beginning with the 2023-24 school year, negotiated salary increases will be a percentage increase when the school year begins on an odd year and a dollar amount increases when the school year begins on an even year.
For example, a teacher who makes $55,000 would get a $1,500 pay raise if the district gave 3% pay increases. A new teacher making $41,000 would get a $1,230 pay increase using the same percentage. If the district gave flat dollar amount raises, both teachers would get the same amount as determined by school board.
“If we alternate those years, the discrepancy won’t be as great. It will keep the salaries a little more comparable,” Waider said.
Administrators and support staff also will get the 6% pay increase and the 4% increase to pay for health insurance.
For professional technical and support staff employees the district will offer $1.50 per hour or 6% whichever is greater for the 2022-23 school year.
Also at the board meeting Monday, the school board established $45,000 as the base teacher salary pay, defined as the salary for a teacher with no prior teaching experience and a bachelor’s degree with fewer than 12 semester hours of graduate credit.
