Meade schools won’t have litter boxes

STURGIS — There won’t be litter boxes in Meade School District schools to accommodate students who self-identify as animals.
This pronouncement comes after a district patron asked the Meade School Board for some clarification on the matter at their meeting last week.
Maranda Williamson questioned if litter boxes would be placed in the restrooms at Sturgis Brown High School.
Following the meeting, Meade Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt said: “The Meade School District does not have litter boxes, and we will not be putting litter boxes in the schools.”
So far this year, similar myths about students identifying as animals and litter boxes have made the rounds in Iowa, Michigan, and Texas, prompting the same denials from school administrators.
According to a story by KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa, Casey Burlau, superintendent of Iowa’s Carroll School District, wrote in a February letter to parents: “The rumor is that our schools have litter boxes in the restrooms to accommodate individuals who are self-identifying as animals. This is simply and emphatically not true.”
Iowa State Education Association Director Mary Jane Cobb said the litter box rumors there were an attempt by far-right political groups to mock LGBTQ+ restroom equality.
At the Meade School Board on Monday, June 11, Williamson asked the board during the open forum portion of the meeting about the litter boxes.
“I’ve heard rumors that there is a group looking to have litter boxes installed at the high school, and I want to know where the board stands on this,” she said.
At that point, Wormstadt said he would be “more than happy to meet with her to talk about that. It’s a social media myth.”
Williamson said it was not something on social media, rather she believed it stemmed from students and parents within the Meade School District.
Again, Wormstadt said he would be happy to meet with her about the topic and bring it back before an upcoming school board meeting to discuss if need be.
Meade School Board member Joe Urbaniak then said he wanted some clarification on the topic.
“Did you say litter box? Like a cat box for the restroom?” Urbaniak asked Williamson.
Williamson explained that she understood the litter box would be for students who identify as “furries.”
Wormstadt said Friday he had spoken with school administrators about the topic and could neither confirm nor deny that there are students in the Meade School District who self-identify as animals. He also said he contacted Williamson to explain to her what he had learned.
Wormstadt did reiterate that the Meade School District does not have litter boxes, and will not be putting litter boxes in the schools.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.