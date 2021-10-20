Meade schools will have extended Thanksgiving holiday

STURGIS — Meade School District students and staff will have an extended Thanksgiving holiday.
The Meade School Board voted to amend its school calendar to include both Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23, in the Thanksgiving holiday break.
“Last year it was a good opportunity to come back refreshed, so we’re going to do the same thing this year,” Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said.
Staff and students already had Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Nov. 24-26, as days off for the Thanksgiving holiday.
