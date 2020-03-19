Meade Schools to close next week

STURGIS — The Meade School District will close for another week, March 23-27, at the direction of Gov. Kristi Noem in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Meade Superintendent Jeff Simmons said school administration and teachers are assessing and tweaking their plans for teaching students remotely.
“So far, the plan is being executed quite well,” he said.
All students in grades 5-12 have Apple computers assigned to them. They are using those computers to access lesson plans and do homework.
Students in kindergarten through fourth-grade were sent home packets of lessons and as the closure continues they will receive assignments electronically from their teachers.
Elementary teachers are communicating with their students through online programs or email, said Chantal Ligtenberg, principal at Sturgis Elementary School.
“We’re allowing our teachers to use their own form of communication with their students,” she said.
Teachers at Sturgis Elementary sent home lots of curriculum with students on Friday, she said. As the closure continues, teachers are sending students assignments through attachments on electronic platforms, Ligtenberg said.
Currently, if a teacher wants to assess how a student is doing with their work, they may ask the student to take a picture and either text or email it, Ligtenberg said.
“I think we’re pretty solid at the elementary level,” she said.
Chad Hedderman, principal at Sturgis Williams Middle School, and David Olson, principal at Stagebarn Middle School, said, they too are allowing teachers to choose the best platform for teachers to communicate with students online.
“We have every staff member in our building fully engaged,” Hedderman said.
Students in 5-12 grades access lesson plans and courses online. Olson said he surveyed students last week to see how many would have difficulty accessing Wi-Fi.
“There are only about 12 students in our school who don’t have internet, but most of them have been able to find hotspots around town or at relatives to use,” he said.
Administrators said teachers have told them that they have been pleasantly surprised by the student turnout and the amount of work that is being submitted in the online format.
School board member Courtney Mack said she has had many parents report to her that they are impressed by the seamless transition to online learning.
“Kudos to you,” Mack told administrators at a special school board meeting Tuesday.
School lunches available next week
Rhonda Ramsdell, Meade School District food service supervisor, said the district has been given the green light to make and distribute lunches to all district students.
The lunches will be made and packed at Sturgis Elementary School and Stagebarn Middle School beginning Monday.
The bags will be packed with both breakfast and lunch items for the student that will include items such as a sandwich, veggies, fruit or juice and milk.
“If we are going to meet up with these kids, we are going to give them as much food as we can,” Ramsdell said.
The free lunch is available to any Meade School District students grades pre-kindergarten through seniors in high school. The only requirement is that the student must give their name so that the school can keep track of recipients.
“They will all be able to eat free regardless if they qualify for free or reduced meals,” she said.
There will be curbside pickup of meal bags from 11 a.m. to noon from Monday through Friday at Sturgis Elementary, Stagebarn Middle School, Piedmont Valley Elementary and Whitewood.
“We will also have volunteers who will deliver to neighborhoods or areas where children may not have transportation,” Ramsdell said.
Anyone interested in volunteering to pack lunch should call Ramsdell at 347-3601.
Ramsdell commended the state and USDA for paving the way to make this food service option happen.
“They have really come through for us. They modified these programs so we can provide this valuable service,” she said.
District hourly staff to be paid during closure
About 150 hourly workers in the Meade School District will continue to receive a paycheck during the closure of schools for the COVID-19 emergency.
The Meade School Board voted in favor of paying the workers Tuesday. Board member Cody Weber abstained from voting.
“It is in the budget to pay our hourly people,” said Simmons. “It seems like the right thing to do considering the fact that it is in the budget.”
School board chairman Dennis Chowen said he wholeheartedly supports the move.
“That is a very good thing to do. I would really be in favor of that,” he said.
