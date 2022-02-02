Meade Schools see drop in COVID-19 active cases

STURGIS Numbers of active COVID-19 cases in the Meade School District have dropped significantly since a peak less than two weeks ago.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Meade School District was at 87, district officials reported Friday, Jan. 21. On Monday, Jan. 31, active cases were at 10.
“Our numbers have been much better. We can see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said Tuesday. “I sure hope that we have peaked. I don’t want to jinx us, but it sure looks like we have.”
Kirkegaard said colleagues of his across the state are seeing the same drop in active COVID cases in their school districts.
“Knock on wood, we’re hoping the peak is behind us,” he said.
Even with the lower numbers, all schools will remain in the white phase with students and staff encouraged to wear masks when social distancing is not an option.
“I’m still encouraging one more week of wearing masks. Our numbers right now would say that for most of the schools it would be strictly optional,” he said. “We hope to reevaluate this week and maybe move to green (phase).”
The surge of cases began after the new year. On Monday, Jan. 10, the Meade School District reported on their website that there was a total of nine cases districtwide.
On Friday, Jan. 14, the district reported there were 51 active cases. Then on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the district reported 58 cases of COVID-19, most of those new from over the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. Then, the peak came on Jan. 21 with 87 cases.
The latest count of active COVID cases breaks down this way:
• Elementary Schools (White Phase) - 3 students, 0 staff
• Middle Schools (SWMS White Phase) (Stagebarn MS White Phase) - 4 students, 0 staff
• High School (White Phase) - 3 students, 0 staff
• District Employee(s) (Building Specific) - 0 staff
• TOTAL – 10
Kirkegaard reminds parents that the district still has QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test Kits available. Anyone needed one should let their building principal know that they would like to receive one. The district has many kits available.
The tests are fast, easy and the person taking the test can receive rapid results in 10 minutes. Each kit comes with two tests and instructions.
