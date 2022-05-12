Meade schools preliminary budget shows slight increase

STURGIS — The Meade School District preliminary 2022-23 budget shows a 6% increase over this year.
Brett Burditt, Meade School business manager, presented an overview of the preliminary budget at the Meade School Board meeting Monday.
The district’s 2022-23 general fund budget totals $22,936,428. That is up from $21,645,275 in 2021-22 – a roughly 6% increase.
“What’s driving that is the budget includes 20 more students for next year,” he said.
District officials are estimating the student enrollment will increase from 3,080 to 3,100.
“We’re hoping it goes up more than that,” Burditt said.
So, 20 additional students at an estimated $6,400 in state aid per student will bring the district an extra $128,000.
“It all boils down to the number of kids,” he said. “The revenue budget we’re looking at is going up 5.9% solely on the back of the state aid formula.”
Property taxes and state aid drive the budget numbers each year, Burditt said.
The capital outlay revenue fund for 2022-23 is $6,736,000. That is down as compared to $7,356,280 this year. That budget is decreasing because the district is using less federal money next year as compared to this year, Burditt said.
The district’s special education budget for 2022-23 will go from $4,492,371 to $5,080,786. The mil levy charged to property taxpayers for special education will actually go down slightly because the tax valuations of properties within the county increased.
“We’re able to get the same amount of money with less mil levy,” Burditt said. “That’s how we are coming up with an additional $500 some thousand dollars here, not so much on the back of property taxes, but increased state aid and increased federal revenue.”
The number of students being served through special education will remain relatively the same from this year to next, Burditt said. The increase in expenditures comes from an increase in special education services, he said
“Our specialized services are costing more, our psyc services, our speech services and those things,” he said.
The Meade School District finances are healthy, Burditt said.
“All three budgets are in great condition,” he said.
Expenditures in the 2023 budget will increase with wage and health insurance increase for teachers, administrators and support staff. The district also is looking at about a 6% increase (about $130,000) in transportation costs for Harlow’s Bus Service, superintendent Don Kirkegaard said.
“That’s due to significantly higher fuel costs as well as their attempt to bring labor up. There is also an additional bus route on there,” he said.
Costs for transporting students to extracurricular activities also is increasing, Burditt said.
“We’re looking at ways to do it more efficiently and control the cost,” he said.
A hearing on the preliminary budget is set for 6 p.m. June 13 at the monthly meeting of the Meade School Board.
