Meade Schools pledge to be champions of change

STURGIS — Meade School District students and staff will be observing the “Spread The Word” initiative throughout the entire month of March.
The kickoff was Wednesday. This year’s theme is “Your Uniqueness Is Your Magic.”
Meade Special Services Director Chrissy Peterson said Spread the Word continues to focus not just on the elimination of the R-word (retarded) but on the magic of inclusion for all people with intellectual disabilities at school, in the workplace, and society in general.
“Our entire school culture changes when everyone is included. Inclusion leads us forward, together,” she said.
During the kickoff Wednesday, students and staff were asked to sign a banner at their school and pledge to include everyone.
“Sometimes the smallest of changes can make a world of difference,” Peterson said.
