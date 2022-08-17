Meade school meal prices to increase

STURGIS — The Meade School District Food Service program is going from feast to famine.
“We went from having every meal being reimbursed back to the standard free and reduced reimbursement…” Meade School District Business Manager Brett Burditt told the Meade School Board at its meeting Monday.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education in 2020, federal waivers had allowed all schools to offer universal free meals, giving all students free school lunches.
In March, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a $1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11.
The waivers had allowed the district to serve all kids breakfast, lunch and snacks at no charge, Food Service Director Rhonda Ramsdell said.
This fall schools will have to resume the old three-tiered system where some families don’t pay at all, some receive discounted lunches, and others pay full price.
Initially, the district thought reimbursement rates for meals would be going back to pre-pandemic levels, (90 cents to a $1 lower than current reimbursement) even though the cost of products and cost of hiring and retaining staff have increased since that time.
But the government settled on increasing the reimbursement rate on every meal by 40 cents for supply chain problems and also added a small increase for the inflation rate.
“Those two factors helped increase the reimbursement rate, so we didn’t have to raise prices as much,” Ramsdell said.
Although the reimbursement rate is about 30 cents lower than in the 2021-2022 school year, it’s still higher than the district was expecting. The government also increased the district’s entitlement for commodities a bit which also helps, Ramsdell said.
The Meade School Board voted unanimously Monday to increase meal prices for the 2022-23 school year. Student breakfasts will cost $2, that’s up 10 cents over the previous year when students were charged. Lunch prices include K-8, $3.15, up 15 cents; 9-12 students, $3.40, up 25 cents. Adult breakfast prices will remain at $2.70 and adult lunch prices at $4.85.
But Ramsdell worries that participation in the food service program will fall dramatically this year when meals are no longer free to everyone.
“The current inflation rates are hard on families. We know that families are struggling this year,” she said following the meeting. “We want to encourage families to fill out the application to see if they qualify for free and reduced meals.”
Fiscal year 2022 was a profitable year with full reimbursement from the federal government, Burditt said.
Toward the end of the year, the Meade School District had a spend-down plan, so the district did not have excessive cash balance going into the new school year, he said.
In the food service budget, the district likes to have funds that total three months of operating expenses in the coffers.
“The thing that Rhonda and I look at in food service isn’t so much our fund balance, it’s cash on hand,” Burditt said. “We have to mimic a for-profit business where we actually have depreciation expense and other things we have to do inside this fund.”
The district still has a healthy balance of cash on hand, but both Burditt and Ramsdell know the district will need it going into a lean year.
“We want to make sure this program is stable,” Ramsdell said.
