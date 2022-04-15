Meade school lunches will no longer be free

STURGIS — In the coming week, parents of students who attend Meade School District schools will get a letter letting them know school lunches will no longer be free starting next fall.
Meade Food Service Director Rhonda Ramsdell told the Meade School Board this week that meals and snacks will no longer be fully funded by the federal government, in turn making them free to families.
“For a lot of families, this is going to be a huge budget changer for them. I feel bad for them,” Ramsdell said
Since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education in 2020, federal waivers had allowed all schools to offer universal free meals, giving all students free school lunches.
In March, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a $1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11.
“The waivers had allowed us to serve all kids breakfast, lunch and snacks at no charge. That will be going away,” Ramsdell said.
That means that next fall, most schools will have to resume the old three-tiered system where some families don’t pay at all, some receive discounted lunches, and others pay full price.
And as a double whammy, reimbursement rates for meals will be going back to pre-pandemic levels, (90 cents to a $1 lower than current reimbursement) even though the cost of products and cost of hiring and retaining staff have increased since that time.
That means meal prices will rise — maybe significantly. Lunch prices were $3.15 at the start of the pandemic. That price could rise to $3.70 in the fall.
“We’re going to try to hold the line the best that we can,” she said.
And because the federal waivers for how breakfasts, lunches and snacks are served also are going away June 30, the Meade School District will no longer be able to give out lunches curbside or for take-out during the summer feeding program.
“We will have to have all the kids come in and eat. It will be congregate feeding as it was before,” she said.
The food service program also will be going back to more stringent procurement rules. For the past two years, because of supply-chain issues, the federal government had allowed districts to buy like products if the original bid product was not available.
“If we couldn’t get the pizza we had on our bid, we could buy some other pizza. That is normally against the rules. Normally you can only buy what’s on your bid. We would never have survived this year without those looser procurement rules,” she said.
Ramsdell is hoping that the supply chain can keep up when the procurement waiver goes away.
Ramsdell worries that participation in the food service’s programs will decline as the free-meals waiver goes away.
“Our focus for the next school year is really going to be to manage our cash flow month to month. We’re going to watch those revenues and make sure that our expenditures line up,” she said.
One way to save money is to make more items from scratch which the Meade Food Service department plans to do, Ramsdell said.
“We can make a lot of things with more training,” she said.
The food service department also will encourage families to apply for the free and reduced meals programs to keep participation numbers up.
“We’re planning for the worst and hoping for the best,” Ramsdell said. “This next year is going to be painful, but we’re ready for it. We have a plan. We have good people in place, and I think we’re going to come through it very well.”
