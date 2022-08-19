Meade School District weighing options on new SBHS kitchen/commons

STURGIS — Time is money.
And that is no truer than the present for the Meade School District.
The cost to borrow money is going up as the Federal Reserve Board tries to stave off inflation. And, the longer the Meade School Board waits to determine if they want to borrow money to move forward with a new kitchen/commons area at Sturgis Brown High School, the more it will cost them in interest over the term of the loan.
The new addition could cost $5 to $5.5 million. The district has about $2 to $2.25 million to put towards the project, so they would need to borrow about $3.5 million.
For several months, Arch Inc designer Jordan Burbach has been working on the plans for the 14,000-square foot addition to SBHS.
“The committee has been working to try to get what the final preliminary design looks like so we can come in front of the board. Those plans will hopefully be ready to go by September,” Meade School Business Manager Brett Burditt told the school board Monday.
“If things continue to move along, and the board wanted to approve those plans and want to go to bid with those sometime in December or January, then we’ve got to put the financing mechanism in place as well. We’ve got to put it in action,” he said.
Since the district has been talking about the project, about the only thing that really hasn’t gone according to plan is the cost of money, Burditt said.
“We’ve tried to narrow down what the project’s cost is going to be based on historical dollars per square foot. We’ve got project down around 14,000 square foot I think it was. But we really can’t nail down what those construction costs are in that environment. They’re somewhere between $300 and $350 (per square foot) depending on where you’re at in the state,” he said.
So, until the district gets a better estimate from Scull Construction and Arch Inc. on a projected budget for the project, they must deal in generalities, Burditt said.
“When we started looking at this back in September/October of 21, money was very cheap. It was between 1.4% and 1.5% to go out and sell these bonds. It’s not there now,” he said.
Today it will cost the district between 3.5% to 3.75% to borrow the money for the project, according to documents prepared for the board by Tobin J. Morris of Colliers International.
Nine months ago, it would have cost the district about $290,000 in interest to borrow $2.9 million over 10 years. of the $5 million needed for the project. Today it will cost about $613,000 to borrow $3 million over the same time period, according to Morris.
And interest rates could continue to increase depending on the actions of the Federal Reserve in the next couple months, he said.
“I don’t think this thing is done going up,” Burditt said. “The Fed has got one or two more guaranteed rate increases in there to help keep recession in check and maybe going the other direction.”
Prices nationwide in June had risen over 1% bringing inflation to its fastest pace in 40 years. But a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in July showed that prices remained unchanged resulting in zero inflation in that month.
“That’s a sign that their (the Fed’s) rate increases have started to have an impact on a macro scale,” Burditt said.
The district will continue to push Scull Construction and Arch Inc. to get the kitchen/commons plan together sooner than later, he said.
“As we get those plans. As we get more information, Toby (Morris) is more than willing to come back,” Burditt said.
Board member Darrell Vig asked if something were adopted by the board would it lock in the rates being discussed.
“The only thing to lock it in is to borrow the money,” Burditt said.
