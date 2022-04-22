Meade School District to honor employees

STURGIS — A public reception is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4, to honor the Meade School District employees who are retiring, those who have worked 15, 20, 30, and 35 years, and those who have been selected as teacher and professional technical support staff of the year.
The dinner and dessert bar reception and program will begin at 5 p.m. in the west gym at Sturgis Brown High School. This free event, sponsored by the Meade School Board, is open to the public. Those attending must RSVP by calling the superintendent’s office at 347-2523, Ext. 1. or email tanya.ludwick@k12.sd.us before April 25.
Staff member retirees for the 2021-22 school year: Pam Anderson (12 years), Sturgis Brown High School administrative assistant, Ron Grimsley (5 years), Sturgis Brown High School teacher, Karen Johnson (29 years), district-wide special services teacher, Michael Jones (17 years), Whitewood Elementary School teacher, Guyla Ness (39 years), district-wide testing coordinator, Debbie Patmore (17 years), Sturgis Elementary School special services paraprofessional, Jeff Ward (29 years), district-wide curriculum director, Norma Howard (29 years), Sturgis Williams Middle School paraprofessional.
Staff members with 30 years of service for the 2021-2022 school year: Carolyn Jensen, Sturgis Elementary School special services teacher, Jason Schlichtemeier, Sturgis Williams Middle School PE teacher.
Staff members with 20 years of service for the 2021-2022 school year: Todd Battles, Buildings and Grounds supervisor, Sheri Crowser, Sturgis Brown High School Food Services, Wanona Manderfeld, Buildings and Grounds administrative assistant, Jennifer Monahan, Sturgis Elementary School teacher, Julie Peterson, Piedmont Valley Elementary paraprofessional.
Staff members with 15 years of service for the 2021-2022 school year: Teresa Bartlett, Sturgis Brown High School teacher, Andrea Christensen, Piedmont Valley Elementary School special services teacher, Katie Harrington, Piedmont Valley Elementary School teacher, Christy Hedderman, Sturgis Elementary School teacher, Hillary Hill, Sturgis Williams Middle School/Stagebarn Middle School teacher, Eric Johnson, Sturgis Brown High School teacher, Natalia McCawley, Sturgis Brown High School paraprofessional, Stephen Morehead, Sturgis Brown High School paraprofessional, Megan Oviatt, Sturgis Williams Middle School teacher, Melissa Pankratz, Sturgis Elementary School teacher, Beth Severson, Sturgis Williams Middle School teacher, Anna Tescher, Sturgis Brown High School teacher, Andria Williams, Sturgis Elementary School teacher.
The other honorees include Teacher of the Year for 2021-22: Kelli Stagner, Sturgis Elementary teacher; Professional Technical Support Staff of the Year for 2021-2022: Stephanie Evens, Sturgis Elementary School administrative assistant.
