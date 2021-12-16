Meade School District staff share concerns with legislators

STURGIS — During a meeting with area legislators Monday, Meade School District administrators shared concerns about violent and mentally unstable students and what to do with them.
Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, and Rep. Dean Wink, R-Howes, attended the round-table discussion in an effort to learn more about what issues educators are facing and how the state Legislature can help.
In 2022, the South Dakota State Legislature is scheduled to convene on Jan. 11 and wrap up on March 10.
Meade School District Special Education Director Chrissy Peterson told the legislators that the needs of students in the district and across the state continue to be more challenging.
Chief among Peterson’s concerns is that she cannot find facilities outside the schools, but within the state, that are able to take these challenging students.
She offered an example of a Sturgis Brown High School student who was discharged from a residential treatment facility – one of the only programs in the country who would take him because of his violence – and returned to the high school setting.
“Even though the Meade School District is awesome, we are not miracle workers,” she said.
Because the state closed the State Treatment and Rehabilitation (STAR Academy) at Custer, schools find there are few options for the placement of violent teens.
“These kids are just flat out dangerous to have in school,” Peterson told the legislators.
She also spoke about a sixth-grade student who has repeatedly physically assaulted teachers and administrators throughout his elementary years. Earlier, the school was able to place him at the Children’s Home in Rockerville, but the student has now aged out of that program.
The district then sent him to the Black Hills Career Academy in Spearfish.
“They work with the toughest of the tough kids,” Peterson said. “They told us there were never going to take this kid again.”
Peterson said she and other administrators like her across the state are in the same boat.
“There just aren’t facilities anymore to where you can place these kids,” she said.
Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said a colleague in the Harrisburg School District recently experienced the same scenario, and the only place they could find for placement of the student was in Georgia.
“It’s not even the cost. Even though the cost of this is scary, it’s the fact that there really isn’t a place for them,” he said.
There has been discussion in the state about closing the South Dakota Developmental Center in Redfield because of costs, Kirkegaard said.
“I’m telling you. That would be a disaster,” he said.
Kirkegaard told Cammack and Wink that the topic of where to put mentally unstable and violent students is a topic that is sure to come before the Legislature this year.
“It’s a major concern across the state,” Kirkegaard said.
Wink asked how many students would need such specialized care.
Peterson said the Meade School District has about 15 out-of-district placements and she believes other districts have similar numbers.
“You have programs in the state. I’m don’t think you need to build a new one. We need to expand on the current ones. They are full to the brim,” she said.
Kirkegaard told Wink that it is difficult to tell the legislators that the system is broken without offering a solution.
On a more positive note, the superintendent did say he was pleasantly surprised to learn of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s request of the Legislature to approve a 6% increase in funding for public school districts, which could pave the way for higher wages for teachers and support staff.
“Those who know me know that I am seldom at a loss for words. But when the governor proposed 6%, I really was at a loss for words. I know it’s not a done deal, but I’m so appreciative of the governor’s proposal,” he said.
