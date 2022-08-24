Meade School District staff asked to find their ‘why’

By Deb Holland
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — Meade School District’s new superintendent challenged the district staff to determine why they do what they do.
Wayne Wormstadt said he believes knowing the “why” will translate to future success for students and the community.
Wormstadt told staff gathered for the back-to-school in-service meeting Monday morning that how and what the district invests in shows their “why.”
Investing in staff could be anything from professional development to mentoring to just spending time listening to what they have to say, Wormstadt said.
“The greatest investment we have is in you,” he told the staff. “We can talk dollars – like it’s 80% of the budget – and all this other stuff. But the value of what you spend in time and the impact you have day-to-day is priceless.”
Investment could result in educational opportunities for students as well as future success in their lives, he said.
“What our community looks like is driven a lot by what we do here,” Wormstadt said.
Success of a student can be defined in many ways, he said.
“We can work, and we can make a difference in three more, two more, four more people’s lives every year,” he said. “Those success that we create here, those opportunities are what drives our community.”
Wormstadt said he made the decision long ago that school is a big “why” in his life. Other “whys” in Wormstad’s life include family and faith.
There is endless potential in the school district, Wormstadt said.
“I want us thinking about who we are together as we are so much stronger as community and as a staff working in one direction,” he said.
He then asked the staff to take 10 to 20 minutes in the coming week to redefine their “why.”
“What drives you outside of school? What is your personal ‘why?’ Why do you do what you do?” he asked.
He said the staffs’ “why” is a journey without end.
“And when you know your ‘why’ your passion shines,” Wormstadt said in quoting bestselling author, coach and motivational speaker John Maxwell.
The first day of school in the Meade School District is Monday.
