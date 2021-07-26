Meade School District reveals back-to-school plan

STURGIS — The Meade School District has developed a back-to-school plan concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan had been sent out to school board members early and they had a chance to review it before the July 12 board meeting.
The plan is also on the school district’s website. There will be an opportunity in August for the public to comment on the plan at the regular school board meeting on Aug. 16.
“We want them to give as much input in advance as they can, so if we need to make adjustments we will,” Kirkegaard said.
Even though the Meade School District and many others in South Dakota returned to in-person learning last year, other school districts around the country did not. The U.S. Department of Education is now requiring all school district to provide a safe return to in-person learning plan to be eligible for federal COVID funding.
“In our case, we already jumped through many of these hoops last year, but places like California and New York, who haven’t had in-person learning, are just now developing a plan,” Kirkegaard said. “All of us have to have a back-to-school plan in place by August and it must be vetted at least twice a year. They really want you to have the ability for public input.”
The Meade School Board will be asked to approve the plan before the start of the school year and then review it in December.
“This is similar to last year, but by no means the same,” Kirkegaard said of the plan. “The big difference is that there are four levels rather than three.”
Those four levels are green, white, orange and red.
Green is the first level. That means school is in a normal mode. In that level, masks are totally optional. They are not recommended and they are not required, Kirkegaard said.
In the green level there is little or no virus activity in a building – less than 1% of students and staff in a building are impacted.
White is the next level. In the white level, there are isolated cases in a school building – from 1% to 3% of students and staff are impacted. Masks are recommended but not required, and precautions are in place.
The third level is orange. In the orange level, there are active cases in a school building – from 3% to less than 5% of students and staff are impacted. Masks are required when social distancing is not an option.
The fourth or top level is red. In the red level, there are substantial cases in a school building – 5% or greater of students and staff are impacted. If the district experienced such an occurrence, there would be a special board meeting called to consider educational delivery options which could include blended learning as well as virtual learning.
In addition to active COVID-19 case numbers both in the building and in the county, the district will consider other factors including numbers of students and staff needing to be quarantined, the number of COVID-19 cases in a class or grade level and the ability to hold classes based on the number of teachers out of the building, Kirkegaard said.
Last year, the Meade School District never exceeded more than 2% of a building impacted by COVID, he said.
This year’s plan is less stringent than last year and was done because most people now have the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“You don’t have to. It’s your choice, but we all have that ability,” Kirkegaard said.
The percentages will be used in school buildings with 150 or more students. The decision to move from phase to phase in a building with less than 150 students will be made based on the unique circumstances in the individual building, the superintendent said. That means the requirements do not apply to the rural schools in the Meade School District.
You can find the Meade School District’s back-to-school plan at https://www.meade.k12.sd.us/files/1616/2584/1254/ITEM_8g_Back_to_School_Plan_6-21-2021_rough_draft.pdf
