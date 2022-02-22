Meade School District removes mask mandate from COVID plan

STURGIS — If, or when, another variant of the COVID-19 virus emerges, the Meade School District won’t be requiring masks to contain the spread of the disease.
At its board meeting earlier this month, the Meade School Board voted to change its Back-to-School Plan, striking a section which required masks when social distancing was not an option. Instead, masks are now optional or recommended, but never required within the phases created to contain COVID-19 spread.
Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said that in part, his rational on asking for the change stems from the introduction of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Everybody has had the opportunity to get vaccinated. All of the adults and more than half the kids have had the opportunity to get a booster if they chose to. All of the students and all of the staff have the opportunity to wear a mask 100% of the time,” he said.
Also, there are very few places outside the school that have any mask requirements at all, Kirkegaard said.
“The CDC and the Department of Health are saying that if masks are effective, they should be a well-fitted medical mask, and that’s not what most of ours use,” he said.
Also, enforcing a mask mandate would be “extremely difficult,” Kirkegaard said.
Numbers of active COVID-19 cases in the Meade School District, which spiked in late January at 87, have now come back down and as of Thursday, the district reported five active cases.
“Hopefully we do not have another spike. If we had another spike and it was different variant and it was more deadly then we might have to come back to you again,” he said.
Prior to the board meeting on Feb. 10, the district’s Back-to-School Plan included four levels or phases of operation:
Green — which means school is in a normal mode. In that level, masks are totally optional. They are not recommended, and they are not required. In the green level there is little or no virus activity in a building – less than 1% of students and staff in a building are impacted.
White — which means there are isolated cases in a school building – from 1% to 3% of students and staff are impacted. Masks are recommended but not required, and precautions are in place.
Orange — In the orange level, there are active cases in a school building – from 3% to less than 5% of students and staff are impacted. Masks are required when social distancing is not an option.
Red — In the red level, there are substantial cases in a school building – 5% or greater of students and staff are impacted. If the district experienced such an occurrence, there would be a special board meeting called to consider educational delivery options which could include blended learning as well as virtual learning.
Kirkegaard suggested eliminating the Orange Phase. Along with that, he suggested changing the percentage in the White Phase from 1-3% to 1-5% of students and staff in a building, masks are recommended but not required, and precautions are in place.
Alex Radway, whose children attended Piedmont Valley Elementary School, said he appreciates that the district is “doing what’s right.”
“Do away with masks. Do away with Phase 3. I think we’re on the right track,” he told the board.
