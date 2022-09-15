STURGIS — Preliminary counts of students in the Meade School District show enrollment up slightly from a year ago.
The count was taken on Sept. 8, at schools throughout the district. It showed 3,082 students this year as compared to 3,073 last year at the same time.
An official count, required for state purposes, will not be taken until Friday, Sept. 23.
“Looking at our enrollment, we are just slightly up. We’re up about nine students right now,” Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt told the Meade School Board at its meeting Monday. “We aren’t seeing quite the number (we had expected) but we are still waiting to sort out everything as it comes through and final count by end of Friday. The last Friday in September.”
In the district’s original budget, they had anticipated an additional 20 students for the 2022-23 school year, said Meade School District Business Manager Brett Burditt.
“I really thought we would have more than that from discussions at the end of the year,” he said.
For state aid purposes, each student brings the district about $6,400.
“If those don’t come in, then we will rely on our fund balance to carry our FY23 general fund budget through,” Burditt said. “FY23 still looks very good from a financial position, even though we might be a few kids less than we thought we would be.”
The largest drop in students came at Sturgis Williams Middle School. Last year’s preliminary enrollment count showed 526 students at SWMS. This year the total was 490.
“Basically, we lost a big class, and we got a small class in,” SWMS Principal Chad Hedderman said.
Enrollment at Stagebarn Middle School was up slightly going from 454 last year to 458 this fall.
Enrollment at Sturgis Elementary School was up 12 students going from 544 last year to 556 this fall. And, enrollment at Piedmont Valley Elementary was up seven students from 522 to 529. Whitewood Elementary is up seven students from a year ago going from 86 to 93 students.
The enrollment at the rural schools in the Meade School District remained the same at 98.
Sturgis Brown High School enrollment shows an increase of 15 students going from 843 to 858. The numbers showed an increase of 41 juniors at the high school. But the numbers don’t always tell the whole story.
Wormstadt said the reason for the increase in juniors can be attributed to the number of credits students require to classify them at a certain grade level.
“What’s taking place is you have students that may be slightly behind in credits, so they are counted as a junior instead of a senior at this time,” he said. “The numbers get skewed and stacked backwards. If a student is a half credit short of becoming a sophomore, they are listed in the freshman class.”
