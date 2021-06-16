Meade School District ponders medical marijuana policy

STURGIS — The Meade School District and other school districts across the state are tackling a topic they never could have imagined would be under their purview — medical marijuana use in schools.
Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard told the Meade School Board Monday that the rules on medical marijuana within schools requires each school to develop a policy. The Associated School Boards of South Dakota is working on a sample policy for the district to consider, he said.
Last November, South Dakota voters passed a law that requires state agencies to roll out a medical marijuana program this year. That has been slow in coming.
The South Dakota Department of Education gave some recommendations to the legislative oversight committee about medical marijuana but the committee sent them back to the department for some revisions earlier this month.
“The biggest reason was because it didn’t identify private schools as opposed to public schools,” Kirkegaard said.
School policies cannot exclude people from having access to medical marijuana.
“That’s not an option,” Kirkegaard told the board.
Meade School Board President Joe Urbaniak said the initial policy addresses students and a second policy will address school staff.
“What do we do if someone gets hurt and you have them take a drug test or you do a random drug test on anybody and they have it in their system? Is that OK has long as they have the card?” he asked.
Urbaniak wondered if the district would need to go in and change other district policies addressing drug use.
Kirkegaard said there will be some restrictions on usage.
“It’s not going to be that you can come to school and have seven brownies at lunch. It doesn’t work that way. But you can’t exclude it because it’s the law,” he said.
Board member Darrell Vig said that before the district even thinks about a policy they need to research the legal ramifications or conflicts between federal and state law.
“Federal says it’s controlled and state does not,” he said.
The Department of Education must come up with policies that allow students with a medical marijuana ID card to use the drug while at school. It has until the beginning of the school year to finalize the rules, though the state will not begin issuing ID cards until November.
Kirkegaard said as he understands the policy being developed, it will not allow marijuana to be stored at school or administered by any school personnel.
“If you need to have medical marijuana, then someone outside of the school is going to have to make the arrangements for you to come in and take the medical marijuana,” Kirkegaard said.
In the initial proposal to the legislative oversight committee, Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson had proposed rules to allow schools and school nurses to opt out of administering medical marijuana but that would have allowed caregivers to enter schools to do so. Medical marijuana advocates said that arrangement would have placed an unnecessary burden on the parents and caregivers of students who need medical marijuana for conditions such as epilepsy. Lawyers from the Department of Health said their approach would give flexibility to schools to develop a plan with students who used medical marijuana.
But lawmakers, looking to further limit medical pot use by students, sent the proposal back to the Department of Education.
Republican Rep. Kevin Jensen said he would like to see the rules detail whether students using medical marijuana are allowed to participate in athletics or classes that use machinery.
The Department of Education will next rework the state rules and try to get final approval from the legislative committee tasked with signing off on state agency rule changes.
Urbaniak said when the district does receive the proposed policy, they will first share it with the district lawyer for his advice on how to proceed.
Stephen Groves of the Associated Press contributed to this story
