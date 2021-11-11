Meade School District not vaccinating students

STURGIS — The Meade School District wants to dispel the myth that students are being vaccinated at school for COVID-19 without parental consent.
The issue arose at the Meade School Board meeting Monday when parent Alex Radway told board members, he had heard that if parents sent their children to school that would give the school consent to administer the COVID vaccine.
Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said that simply is not true.
“There is zero chance that we’re going to require vaccines of our kids unless you as parents provide the vaccination, and it is not going to be done at school. It is 100% a parental decision in our community, in our state and in our school district,” he said.
Choosing to have their son or daughter vaccinated is up to the parent, Kirkegaard said.
Another parent at the meeting asked if that still held true since 5- to 11-year-olds were cleared for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She said she had heard that the federal mandate now applies to children 5 to 11, and if parents didn’t want their children vaccinated, they needed to sign something.
Kirkegaard reiterated that any vaccination of students is 100% a parental decision.
“Whether it’s the 5 to 11, the 11 to 18, the English teacher, the music teacher, the custodian, the superintendent. It’s 100% a parental or an adult decision. It is not going to come from the school. Not now. Not ever,” he said.
Kirkegaard said this misconception may have stemmed from President Biden’s mandate requiring vaccinations against COVID-19 for employers with more than 100 employees.
“That does not impact South Dakota schools. Period,” he said.
Kirkegaard said even though South Dakota follows guidelines from OSHA, South Dakota is not an OSHA compliant state.
“The provision that requires a mandated vaccine in certain areas does not apply to South Dakota schools,” he said.
President Joe Biden’s initiative covers not only people directly paid by federal contracts, but also anyone who works to support them. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit halted the Biden mandate requirements Saturday pending review, writing that “the petitions give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate.”
