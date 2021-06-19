Meade School District maximizing federal funds

STURGIS — The Meade School District is in good fiscal health, thanks in part to an infusion of federal COVID relief money, said the district’s business manager.
Brett Burditt told the Meade School Board members this week that, heading into the 2021-22 school year, about 20% of the district’s budget revenue is from federal sources. He said that probably would hold true for the next two years also.
“The ESSER money is big,” Burditt said of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
He said the district has about $2 million in ESSER II funds and an estimated $3.9 million in ESSER III funds available to for the next three to four years.
Within the 2021-22 budget is ESSER II money allocated for school counselors, student computers, summer school staff and materials and other items associated with pandemic expenditures.
It also includes $500,000 for classroom renovation. District officials realized that during the pandemic the classrooms in the Williams Building were not large enough for students to spread out and socially distance from one another.
Another $410,000 is included to replace the air handling units at Sturgis Brown High School to accommodate ionization technology which filters out contaminates in the air.
Burditt cautioned the board members not to depend on the federal revenue.
“You always have to remember to be prepared to wean yourself off the federal money because it goes away. You cannot get reliant on that money,” he said.
District officials are conservatively estimating that they may see an increase of 30 students in the coming school year going from 3,003 students this year to 3,033 in the coming year, based on preliminary enrollment numbers. That will increase the amount of state aid the district will get.
“What happens in May or June doesn’t necessarily guarantee that they will be there at the end of September,” he said.
The official enrollment count, which is used for state aid, is taken on the last Friday in September each year. That count determines aid for the current fiscal year.
Based on a 2.4% increase in state aid and the increase in students, the amount of money the Meade School District gets from the state could increase from $10.1 million to $10.8 million.
“For every kid in September we are going to get about $6,046 additional,” Burditt said.
The district’s 2021-22 general fund budget totals $21,645,475, up from $20,406,065 in 2020-21. The capital outlay fund for 2021-22 is $7,356,280 as compared to $6,090,000 this year.
State and local revenue drive the funding for the district’s annual budget.
The brunt of the general fund budget – 56% - is spent on educating students.
“We do have a considerable amount of money that goes to supporting our teachers and that instructional component of our budget,” Burditt said.
About 13% is spent on operations, 20% on operations, 5% on transportation and 6% on co-curricular and other.
Nearly half of the district’s capital outlay fund – 42% - is used to pay down the district’s debt.
“That’s considerable,” Burditt said.
Other categories in the capital outlay budget include 27% for facilities and construction, 10% for instruction, 5% for support services, 2% for transportation, 1% for co-curricular and 13% in contingency.
Burditt explained that because of the need for money to spend on needed construction projects in the next three to five years, the district is putting aside 13% for future use.
“About $900,000 would be available for future projects,” he said.
The board is expected to take action on the 2021-22 budget at its July meeting.
