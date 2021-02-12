Meade School District looks to make staffing adjustments

STURGIS — The Meade School District is looking at a healthy general fund in the coming year.
Preliminary reports show that the state may increase state aid to school districts by about 2.4%. The district also is looking at an additional $1.7 million in CARES Act money that will help the district’s bottom line.
That CARES Act money doesn’t have to be spent until September of 2023 – that’s two full fiscal years, Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard told the Meade School Board Monday.
The district is looking to increase staff at several schools. But when that CARES Act (COVID) money is gone, the district must determine if they will sustain those staffing increases with local general fund dollars or cut them.
Kirkegaard presented the board with a list of staff requests for the coming year. Based on enrollment projections for the 2021-22 school year and the needs of the district, Kirkegaard recommended:
ADDING
1 additional FTE – Hereford
2 additional FTEs – Stagebarn Middle School
2 additional FTEs – Sturgis Brown High School
2 additional FTEs – Counseling
1 additional FTE – assistant principal for Piedmont Valley Elementary and Stagebarn Middle School
ELIMINATING
1 additional FTE – Sturgis Elementary
1 additional FTE – Sturgis Williams Middle School
Additional COVID-19 related staff and expenses that were added for the 2020-21 school year will be eliminated and then added back as necessary.
At least one of the teachers for Sturgis Brown High School will be assigned to the district’s Academy.
“We know that when kids come back, we are going to have some who are coming back from distance ed that are going to be behind. The Academy might be the opportunity to get caught up,” Kirkegaard said.
Meade School District Business Manager Brett Burditt shared the revenue outlook for the coming year. He said the state is talking about a 2.4% increase in state aid for school districts.
“It’s looking about like another $450,000 in new money without taking into consideration new enrollment,” Burditt said.
That money is created through state aid and property taxes, he said.
Under South Dakota’s state aid to education formula, there are statutory caps on school district general fund cash balances. For the Meade District, that cap is 25%. Districts that exceed the reserve fund cap will have state aid payments reduced on a dollar-by-dollar basis.
Kirkegaard said the state lifted the cap this year because of the influx of state and federal funds related to the pandemic.
“They (the state) is suggesting they will take the cap off for the next couple years, so that we will not have to worry about having 33% fund balance when we’re only supposed to have 20% because they know there is going to be a huge influx of money from the federal government” he said.
It is uncertain if the school districts will get another allocation of COVID money if Congress passes another relief package, Kirkegaard said.
The general fund budget for the Meade School District for the 2021-22 school year looks promising based on preliminary numbers, Kirkegaard said.
Burditt cautioned the school board not to get used to having ample funds in their general fund budget. He suggested they look at it as two separate pots of money – local dollars and COVID dollars. He explained that the same thing happened in 2010 when the federal government offered stimulus money.
“They just dumped money on school districts without a lot of guidance and then changed things as things went on and folks got a pretty good appetite for spending money. Then, when it went away we experienced some lean years from the state,” he said.
So, as the district develops its budget – which will not be final until July – they need to keep the two revenue streams as delineated as possible, Burditt said.
“As we look at adding positions and removing positions, we need to make it easy to identify or explain which ones were brought on by COVID money and which ones will be the first to go when the money is gone,” he said.
But even though the funds are temporary, it is certainly giving the district some opportunities to do some very good things, Burditt said.
“If you are going to get the money, put it to good use. Make it have a long-lasting impact,” he said.
