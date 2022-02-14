Meade School District looks to fill needed staff positions

STURGIS — The Meade School Board discussed a plan to shift some employees and hire additional employees to help cover the workload throughout the district.
The board met Thursday instead of the regular Monday time frame this week.
Board president Joe Urbaniak said February is generally the time when the district starts advertising for retires, resignations and new positions. This year there are several teaching and administrative positions that will need to be filled, he said.
Superintendent Don Kirkegaard outlined his plan for filling the void when some staff retire at the end of the current school year. The board also heard from Sturgis Brown High School Principal Pete Wilson and SBHS Assistant Principal Joe Williams about their need for an additional administrator at the high school.
Wilson told the board that when he started as the high school principal in the Meade School District the SBHS enrollment was about 675 students. This year, the high school enrollment is approaching 850.
“I see with all the movement to this area that we will continue to grow,” Wilson said.
Both Wilson and Williams say they struggle to keep on top of all the tasks that is required of their jobs including being disciplinarians, administrators and mentors to teachers.
“Some of that gets pushed to the side because we are putting out fires with all the issues we are facing,” Wilson said.
Part of the job that Wilson and Williams would like to find more time to conduct teacher and staff evaluations to offer advice and ensure proper implementation of curriculum.
“These are some of the reasons why we feel one more administrator would help to get in the classrooms and help our new teachers,” Wilson said. “We’re having a hard time getting into their rooms on a regular basis to help them out.”
The optimum would be to provide some help before problems happen, Williams said.
“I’d like to be able to go out and help kids and teachers before the actual problem,” he said. “What’s important is relationships, and that takes time.”
Board member Aaron Odegaard asked the administrators how they would delegate the duties if a new administrator were to be hired.
“We would split it up between all three of us,” Wilson said.
Kirkegaard said one of the things that will not happen is to have the new person not take the sole job of being the disciplinarian. That third administrator at the high school will do some of the things that Wilson does, some of the things that Williams does and more, he said.
“It will be a short-lived position if that’s all this person does is the things that nobody else wants to do,” the superintendent said.
Kirkegaard said he would like to open the administrator position effective Monday, Feb. 14. The application deadline would be March 11. Then, at the school board’s meeting on March 14, an action item would be listed on the board agenda to add a second assistant principal at SBHS.
“After we add that position, we will interview the applicants and come back to you in April with a recommendation,” Kirkegaard said.
Another request for an additional staff person came from Meade School District Business Manager Brett Burditt. He said the business office has been operating with three staff members since 2016. Prior to that, there were four people in the office.
“With 400 employees, we have identified a need to be better at human resources. We need to be better at consistency in some of our labor practices,” Burditt said.
If the fourth person were added back into the office, they would do the day-to-day invoices and purchase orders as well as other duties.
The business office position also will be advertised, then brought to the board in March as an action item to add the new position.
On Monday, the district will advertise for the position of activities director and interview for that position the week of March 7. They would then bring back a recommendation for a hire to the board at its March 14 meeting.
Here are some of the other positions that are changing:
Brittan Porterfield, the principal of the rural schools in the Meade School District, is asking to go to a position which would be half time administration and half-time teaching at Whitewood Elementary School. That would open a half time administrator position for the rural schools.
Guyla Ness, the district-wide literacy and assessment coordinator, as well Jeff Ward, the district-wide curriculum and technology director, both plan to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Kirkegaard said he plans to combine some duties and replace those two positions with one position which will be filled by Beth Johnson, the current assistant principal at Stagebarn Elementary School/Piedmont
Beth Johnson’s position at Stagebarn/Piedmont will be filled by Amanda Christensen, the current assistant principal at Sturgis Williams Middle School. There will be an opening for an assistant principal at SWMS/Sturgis Elementary.
“There are a lot of moving parts. I think when it is all said and done, we’re going to have an outstanding administrative team next year just like we do this year,” Kirkegaard said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.