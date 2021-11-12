Meade School District looking to solidify building plans

STURGIS — The Meade School Board heard updates on three building projects planned in the coming year.
Jordan Burbach, a principal architect with Architecture Incorporated of Rapid City, outlined the projects saying the district needed to act sooner than later on bidding projects because of concerns over availability of building materials and contractors.
He said it takes a year for contractors to get some products. And, the district could find themselves with a limited number of contractors in the Black Hills because of construction of houses and with infrastructure at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
The first project is the upgrade of the fifth-grade classrooms at the Williams Administrative Building. During the pandemic, school district administration realized that the classrooms were not large enough to adequately space students six feet apart during the school day. The project would also add a new air handling unit for the second floor of the building.
The district is using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. The design documents were completed by Arch Inc. several months ago but needed to go to the South Dakota Department of Education for review of the ESSER fund application.
Burbach said they hoped to answer all review comments concerning adherence to federal guidelines and incorporate changes to the application by Thanksgiving.
“It doesn’t have an impact on what we’re doing as far as trying to increase the size of the classrooms on this project,” he said of changes to the application.
The plan is to issue the drawings for the remodel out for bid on Monday, Dec. 6, do a site walk-through on Dec. 20, with the contractors, and open bids Thursday, Jan. 6.
He said they want to give the contractors time to start procuring materials as soon as they can to meet the deadline of having the building operational for the fall of 2023.
New classroom addition at PVE
Another design project Arch Inc. has been working on for the district is adding eight new classrooms at Piedmont Valley Elementary School. That would increase the capacity of the school from 500 to nearly 750 students, Burbach said.
At this point, Arch Inc. is just beginning to gather the construction documents and do design development, Burbach said.
Again, the project must be submitted to the state Department of Education because the district plans to use federal ESSER funds. Another part of the project, outside the ESSER funding, would be the expansion of the septic system for the school. That project would need to go through the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources for approval.
When PVE was built 10 years ago, the plans called for extra classrooms. Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said those classrooms were not built because of funding at that time. He said the district believed they would have plenty of time to add them if needed.
The optimum population for an elementary school in a growing district is about 600 students, Kirkegaard said. The intent of the district is not to have 750 students at PVE, he said.
We would like to have six sections available for K-4 with 25 kids to a section, so we’re looking at about 650,” Kirkegaard said. “We would have the capacity for more kids, but our goal would be to keep our enrollment at 650 that would then coincide with the space that we have at Stagebarn.”
Kirkegaard said once the new classrooms are added at PVE, that campus is out of space.
The proposed cost of the project is $3.8 million with $2.8 million coming from federal ESSER 3 funds.
“We’re hoping that significantly more than half can be federal,” he said.
Burbach said they hoped to have construction documents ready for contractors to bid on the PVE project by April and potentially start construction in late May or early June.
“That should still give plenty of time for completion of the construction,” he said.
Meade School District Business Manager Brett Burditt said the district hoped to have the new classrooms completed by the fall of 2023.
The board and Burbach also discussed if the project would be a traditional design, bid, build method, or if the district wanted to consider using a Construction Manager at Risk or CMAR. The CMAR provides professional services and acts as a consultant to the school district in the design development and construction phases. They also agree to deliver the project within a guaranteed maximum price. The Meade School District used a CMAR on the Stagebarn Middle School project.
Kitchen and lunchroom addition at SBHS
The third project discussed is a new kitchen and lunchroom at Sturgis Brown High School.
The proposed addition would be located to the south of the west gym and wrestling room at SBHS. The current drop-off road would be moved further south in the parking lot at the high school to accommodate the nearly 15,000 square-foot addition.
The commons area/lunchroom could seat about 260 people and the 5,600 square-foot kitchen would be a considerable upgrade from the current 900 square-foot kitchen located adjacent the east gym which is used now for the lunchroom.
The kitchen project may be bid by fall of 2022. Burditt said the project could cost from $4.5 to $5 million.
How to pay for the projects
Some of the money for the projects would come from federal dollars, but the district also would need to come up with funding.
Toby Morris of Colliers Securities, LLC, told the board that he sees inflation on the horizon as well as increased interest rates on money the district would need to borrow for the building projects.
“The federal reserve has come out and said, ‘we will raise rates in 2022.’ It’s just a matter of when,” Morris said.
Burditt has told the board numerous times that the district currently has a high debt ratio but borrowing now before interest rates go up would benefit the district in the future.
“It’s not so much getting the money, it’s when we do it and how much do we get…,” he said.
The taxable valuation of the district has risen and will continue to rise in the near future as more new subdivisions are built within the Meade School District. More rooftops mean more property owners participating in paying tax dollars and helping to shoulder the burden of paying to educate students.
“It would alleviate some of your concern about debt if you just upped your (tax) levy a little,” Burditt told the board.
Board present Joe Urbaniak responded to that suggestion saying: “I don’t want to get shot. That’s why we leave it there.”
The board Monday took no action on the projects or borrowing money.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.