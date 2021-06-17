Meade School District looking at building projects

STURGIS — A subcommittee of the Meade School Board will meet before the July regular school board meeting to discuss which building projects the board should put at the top of their priority list.
At that July meeting, Jordan Burbach, a principal architect with Architecture Incorporated, will give the board an update on current and potential building projects in the district, Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard told the board Monday.
One ongoing project is an upgrade to the fifth-grade classrooms at the Williams Administrative Building.
The board voted unanimously at a special board meeting on May 27 to have Architecture Incorporated develop project specifications and documents for the Williams Administrative Building remodel project.
Three other potential building projects the district is considering include adding eight classrooms at Piedmont Valley Elementary School, adding a cafeteria addition to Sturgis Brown High School and expanding the district’s CTE (Career and Technical Education) program area.
Once the buildings and grounds committee determines the priorities, they will bring that list to the full board in July, Kirkegaard said.
Meade School Business Manager Brett Burditt estimates that the district will spend $10 million in the next five years to accommodate growth. The district’s five-year capital projects plan also includes putting away money each year to fund that growth.
The expansion of the cafeteria at Sturgis Brown High School is needed because the kitchen is tiny and makes it difficult to cook for 800 students at the high school, Kirkegaard said.
In Piedmont, the district already is addressing staffing needs at both Piedmont Valley Elementary and at Stagebarn Middle School because of growth.
They now are working with architects concerning building plans with different enrollment scenarios at PVE, Kirkegaard said.
One scenario is to add four or eight classrooms to an area south and west of the current building at Piedmont Valley Elementary School.
When PVE was built 10 years ago, the plans called for extra classrooms.
“They didn’t build them at the time because of funding. They thought they would have plenty of time to add them if needed,” Kirkegaard said earlier this year.
Four classrooms would accommodate 100 more students, eight classrooms, built on two levels, would accommodate 200 students, he said.
The optimum population for an elementary school in a growing district is about 600 students, Kirkegaard said.
The district also is looking at expanding the space used for its Career and Technical Education programs. The programs are popular and even have a waiting list for students interested in enrolling.
