Meade School District looking at building projects

STURGIS — The Meade School District is planning for some sizeable future building projects.
Among those are an eight-classroom addition at Piedmont Valley Elementary School, a kitchen and lunchroom expansion at Sturgis Brown High School and future expansion on the Stagebarn Middle School campus.
The Meade School Board approved a contract with Architecture Incorporated for the cost of professional architectural and engineering services for both the Piedmont project and the lunchroom project. Their design fee is 6.5% of the construction cost.
Arch Inc. officials said from their study, the estimated construction cost for the Piedmont project is $3.5 million. The high school kitchen/lunchroom project is estimated to cost $4.7 million, the said.
Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard told the Meade School Board members that his concern with the Arch Inc. proposal is that there is so much uncertainty as to what construction costs are going to be that it would be difficult to determine an accurate cost of the projects.
“If construction costs go up and now Piedmont elementary is $6 million, then 6% of that is $360,000 where there really wasn’t a lot of additional expense in preparing for our plans,” Kirkegaard said.
Arch Inc. agreed to modify its contract proposal to give the district some leeway in determining design fees costs. If the estimated cost goes up or down by 5%, the district will still pay the 6.5% fee. If it goes up more than 5%, the district will still be capped at the 6.5% fee unless the project scope changes considerably, Kirkegaard said.
“They are locking a price in based on the base that they gave us,” he said.
Arch Inc. will develop the building plans and have them ready for a bid proposal when the school board determines.
“This has nothing to do with whether you are going to approve the project. It’s to develop the plans,” Kirkegaard said. “We know that at Piedmont elementary, those plans have to be approved by the state before we can use any of the ESSER (federal COVID relief) money.”
The kitchen/lunchroom expansion will be paid for through local dollars based on cash saved, or cash borrowed, Kirkegaard said.
School board president Joe Urbaniak clarified to board members that the Arch Inc. contract was only for plans, not to move forward with the project. His concern that costs of raw materials, such as steel, would make the project cost prohibitive.
Meade School District Business Manager Brett Burditt said the board could go ahead and hire the architect, have them design the projects, take them out for bid and even reject all bids if the cost is too high.
The Meade School Board also is looking at buying eight acres of land adjacent Stagebarn Middle School from Dr. George Jenter at a cost of about $1 million — or about $125,000 an acre. The board voted Monday to have school attorney Eric Nies develop a purchase agreement which will be brought back to the board in September for review with possible approval at the November board meeting.
The Meade School District wants the land to prepare for future growth along the Interstate 90 corridor south of Sturgis toward Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.