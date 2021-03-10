Meade School District in planning stages of budget

STURGIS — The Meade School District is facing a myriad of unknowns in trying to nail down elements of its 2021-2022 budget.
Gov. Kristi Noem has proposed a 2.4% increase in state aid to education, which would put the target teacher salary at $52,600. That target salary is the hub on which the state aid formula turns. That increase has yet to pass through the Legislature, but could be later this week.
The district could also get as much as $1.7 million in funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CARES Act.)
When the act was passed in December, it included $54.3 billion for 2020 emergency relief funds to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools across the nation.
The school district would have two years to spend the money, Meade School District Business Manager Brett Burditt said. There are about 12 eligible expenditure categories on which the money can be used, he said.
“We’re scrambling right now to put what that micro-budget will look like together with our overall budget,” Burditt said.
One of the areas the district is looking at to use some of that money is for two school counselors to help students who have been doing distance learning return to in-person learning.
The district also could add more teachers.
“As we look at our instructional environment, the more staff you have, the better we can address the kids as they come back to the (face-to-face) environment,” Burditt said. Under that proposal, two teachers would be added at Stagebarn Middle School and two at Sturgis Brown High School.
The money also would help fund three paraprofessionals and maintain an additional bus route the district added this year to help cut down on the number of students on each bus.
Currently, the district is spending about $80,000 a month for online tuition for students who were given the option for distance education because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, funds from the federal government would be spent on needs in the food service department and for technology enhancements.
“We have two years to develop this. I think we have a pretty good blueprint for doing that, but it is going to be challenging,” Burditt said.
What does this 2.4% increase in new state money mean as compared to what the district got this year?
Burditt explained several scenarios for the district’s 2021-2022 budget.
With additional property tax revenue and the anticipated 2.4% increase from the state, the district could get an increase in revenue of $485,000.
“I think it is important to know how the state and the Legislature come up with these numbers. People want to know why their taxes keep going up,” Burditt said.
Under the state aid formula, the Meade School District receives about $6,000 per student, Burditt said. If the district’s enrollment stays at 3,003 students, the district would see about a $485,000 aid increase.
“For every kid it goes up, it roughly goes up $6,000. For every kid it goes down, it goes down $6,000, so hopefully we are going in the positive trend,” he said.
That means an increase of 20-30 students could increase the revenue from $485,000 to $670,000 for the district.
“We are going to bring the budget forward with zero (increase) in students, but we think we will have 25 to 30 (students),” Meade School District Superintedent Don Kirkegaard said.
Those numbers are based on the current enrollment moving forward with a flat kindergarten enrollment, he said.
The district has fixed expenditures including staff salaries and staff-related costs.
If the district were to give a 2-3% cost of living increase to certified staff, it would cost between $108,000 to $174,000. It would cost about the same for district administrators. A 75-cent-per-hour increase for support staff would cost the district about $117,000.
The district would only look to add additional staff in the coming year if enrollment were to increase, Burditt said.
“We will build that all in as we get more information in the next 30-60 days,” he said.
Burditt cautioned school board members not to look at the preliminary budget discussions as a concrete budget.
“This is just a generalization - if we got this much money and we spent this much money. I don’t believe any of these numbers are out of line,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.