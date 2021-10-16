Meade School District enrollment up 77 students

STURGIS – Official enrollment numbers show the Meade School District has an increase of 77 students this fall over the same time period last year.
Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said the official state head count of students was taken on the last Friday in September.
The total enrollment in the Meade School District this fall was 3,086 as compared to 3,009 in 2020.
“We will need to get the state verification and that typically is the last week of October. The numbers may change a little based on the verification process,” he said.
The school district had budgeted for an increase of 33 students, so the district is 44 students above their budgeted number.
Student numbers equate to more aid from the state of South Dakota. In general, the district gets about $6,000 in state aid for each student. An additional 44 students means the district’s general fund will get an additional $264,000.
“It certainly helps the bottom line,” Kirkegaard said.
The breakdown of numbers shows Sturgis Brown High School grew by 75 students going from 768 in 2020 to 843 this year. The freshmen class saw the largest increase going from 263 last year to 303 this fall – an increase of 40 students.
This is the highest enrollment at the high school in many years, Kirkegaard said. He attributed the increase to a “bubble” of ninth-grade students meaning this one class moving through the system has an unusually high population.
“If you look back at the last four or five years, we are up almost 200 kids at the high school,” Kirkegaard said.
Although the district knew they had some larger classes coming through the system, what they didn’t expect was that more students from the Piedmont/Summerset areas would continue their education in the Meade School District.
“In the past, they had gone to Rapid City. But many of those kids are now staying and going to Sturgis to high school,” he said.
Sturgis Elementary School grew by 10 students from 534 to 544, Piedmont Valley Elementary by eight students from 514 to 522, and Whitewood Elementary by six students from 80 to 86. The rural schools gained one student going from 97 students to 98.
Both Sturgis Williams Middle School and Stagebarn Middle School decreased in enrollment. SWMS went from 533 students in 2020 to 526 students this fall. Stagebarn went from 468 students in 2020 to 454 this year.
