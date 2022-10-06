STURGIS — Meade School District enrollment is down slightly from a year ago.
The count, taken on Friday, Sept. 30, at schools throughout the district, showed 3,071 students this year as compared to 3,081 last year at the same time.
The South Dakota Department of Education requires an official enrollment count on the last Friday in September. To be included in the count, students must be enrolled more than 49% of the school day. The numbers may differ from state aid fall enrollment, which is calculated in a slightly different way. In short, state aid fall enrollment includes all of the students for whom a district is financially responsible.
In the district’s original budget, they had anticipated an additional 20 students for the 2022-23 school year, Meade School District Business Manager Brett Burditt told the Meade School Board at its September meeting.
For state aid purposes, each student brings the district about $6,400.
Burditt said then that the district would need to use its fund balance to carry its FY23 general fund budget through.
“The good news is we have money in reserves. We are in a good financial position. We can absorb that, but it will impact decisions we make in the future,” Meade School District Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt said Tuesday.
Kindergarten enrollment in Meade Schools was actually up by 11 students from 252 last fall to 263 this year. And the district did not allow any out of district open enrollments at the kindergarten level this year.
Following are the grade level comparisons:
First grade: 2021: 242; 2022: 220
Second grade: 2021: 238; 2022: 246
Third grade: 2021: 231; 2022: 238
Fourth grade: 2021: 229; 2022: 237
Fifth grade: 2021: 246; 2022: 234
Sixth grade: 2021: 257; 2022: 257
Seventh grade: 2021: 275; 2022: 254
Eighth grade: 2021: 258; 2022: 265
Freshmen: 2021: 301; 2022: 275
Sophomores: 2021: 234; 2022: 241
Juniors: 2021: 152; 2022: 191
Seniors: 2021: 154; 2022: 143
