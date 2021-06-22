Meade School District discusses SBHS sign options

STURGIS — At least one Meade School Board member questions spending district funds to fix the electronic sign at Sturgis Brown High School.
Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said the sign has not been working properly for the past several years. The issue is that SBHS staff are not able to communicate with the wireless sign that is situated at the far end of the high school parking lot.
Kirkegaard told the school board at its meeting June 14, that the district is faced with three options concerning the sign. One is to eliminate the use of the sign. A second option would be to provide a short-term fix to communicate wirelessly with the electronic sign at an estimated cost of $2,000 to $3,000. A third option would be to replace the sign with a new Daktronics sign at an estimated cost of $25,000 to $30,000.
But JT Vig doesn’t believe the district should be spending any money on the sign. He made a motion to eliminate the sign. John Nachtigall seconded the motion.
“It’s a want, not a need,” Vig said.
Kirkegaard said he would encourage the board to vote to try to fix the sign rather than eliminate it.
During discussion, it was brought to the attention of the board that there are security cameras mounted on the sign. School Business Manager Brett Burditt suggested tabling the issue for another month to give high school principal Pete Wilson and other staff time to come before the board to explain the situation.
Vig and Nachtigall agreed to rescind their motion and second. School Board member Darrell Vig then made a motion to table the issue and the board voted unanimously in favor of the motion.
The electronic sign is about 20 years old.
“It really has struggled as of late – the last four or five years – but this year especially,” he said.
The message on the sign currently is about two months old.
The sign is the main source of communication on Highway 34 east of Sturgis which is used not only for high school announcements, but also other district-wide announcements.
“I think the marquee is extremely important for us to have. It’s a major source of communication for our district,” Kirkegaard said.
The district could use money earned during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally breakfast the high school hosts to pay for at least part of the cost of a new sign, Kirkegaard said. Other funds would come from the district’s capital outlay budget.
Board member Charlie Wheeler asked whether the district could find other sources of funding for the sign.
“I’d like to find a different way to pay for it if we could. I believe it is worthwhile,” he said.
Kirkegaard said district administrators will provide a proposal at the July board meeting that not only addresses the actual cost, but also identifies the sources of revenue.
