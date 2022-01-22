Meade School District COVID-19 cases reach 87

STURGIS — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Meade School District is at 87, district officials reported Friday, Jan. 21.
Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said all schools will remain in the white phase with students and staff encouraged to wear masks when social distancing is not an option. Students are encouraged to social distance whenever possible, he said.
Here is the breakdown of cases:
• Elementary Schools (White Phase) - 25 students, 5 staff
• Middle Schools (SWMS White Phase) (Stagebarn MS White Phase) - 26 students, 1 staff
• High School (White Phase) - 28 students, 1 staff
• District Employee(s) (Building Specific) - 8 staff
• TOTAL – 87
Kirkegaard said those who have a student who attends the Meade School District and would like to receive a QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test Kit for a family member, should let their building principal know that they would like to receive one. The district has many kits available.
The tests are fast, easy and the person taking the test can receive rapid results in 10 minutes. Each kit comes with two tests and instructions.
The district has distributed more than 3,000 boxes of tests, each of which contains two tests.
The surge of cases began after the new year. On Monday, Jan. 10, the Meade School District reported on their website that there was a total of nine cases districtwide.
On Friday, Jan. 14, the district reported there were 51 active cases. Then on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the district reported 58 cases of COVID-19, most of those new from over the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
