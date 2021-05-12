Meade School District budget a work in progress

STURGIS — Meade School District officials say there is one constant concerning the 2021-2022 school year budget – that it will certainly change.
An infusion of federal money associated with COVID relief is making it difficult to solidify the budget for the coming school year, Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said at the Monday Meade School Board meeting.
The board set a public hearing on the budget for its June board meeting. The budget needs to be adopted by July.
“By statute we have to present the preliminary budget and publish it in May,” Kirkegaard said. “But there are too many moving parts this year. I know that they are going to have to change between now and the time we have the final approval of the budget.”
School business manager Brett Burditt said he and Kirkegaard had spoken about the fluidity of the budget.
“What we will try to do is use these numbers for 21-22 and have those approved by the board. Any change that should happen after that would truly take board authorization to make those changes,” he said.
The board can change its preliminary budget, but must republish it in the district’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer, before it is adopted.
As the district officials learn more about federal funding they will bring budget changes to the board for any alterations to the original plan, Burditt said.
The district’s 2021-22 general fund budget totals $21,645,475. That is up from $20,406,065 in 2020-21. The capital outlay fund for 2021-22 is $7,356,280 as compared to $6,090,000 this year.
For the past several years, the district has moved funds from its capital outlay fund into the general fund to make up for shortfalls. Because of the additional federal money, the district will likely move that money from reserves instead of capital outlay.
“To balance this budget, we are going to have to earmark $245,000 of reserves to balance that. That’s if we would spend 100% of the expenditures. I don’t think that will happen,” Burditt said.
District officials are conservatively estimating that they may see an increase of 30 students in the coming school year. That will increase the amount of state aid the district will get.
Based on a 2.4% increase in state aid and the increase in students, the amount of money the Meade School District gets from the state could increase from $10.1 million to $10.8 million.
Although the federal money makes the district’s budget look good in the short term, the school board should view it as one-time money, Burditt said.
“You can’t look at that as an ongoing resource. You need to look at that as a 12-month scenario,” he said.
Prior to the presentation on the budget Monday, Burditt gave details of a federal COVID relief fund he called ESSER II that the district has applied for in the amount of $1.68 million.
Within that budget is the ESSER II money allocated for school counselors, student computers, summer school staff and materials and other items associated with pandemic expenditures.
It also includes $500,000 for classroom renovation. District officials realized that during the pandemic the classrooms in the Williams Building were not large enough for students to spread out and socially distance from one another.
Another $410,000 is included to replace the air handling units at Sturgis Brown High School to accommodate ionization technology which filters out contaminates in the air.
Burditt said he hoped that district staff has been able to effectively communicate with the board what they want to accomplish with the FY22 budgets.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.