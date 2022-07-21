Meade School District approves SRO contracts

Sturgis Police officer Jerred Hegstrom recently graduated from an intense two-week D.A.R.E training. Hegstrom, left, is pictured with Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater who said the department is excited for him to bring the program back to students in the Meade School District after a three-year hiatus. Courtesy photo

STURGIS — The Meade School District will pay about $110,000 in the coming year for school resource officers in schools throughout the district.

The Meade School Board, at its July 11 meeting, approved contracts with three entities that provide school resource officers to district schools – the city of Summerset, Meade County and the city of Sturgis.

