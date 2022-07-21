Meade School District approves SRO contracts

STURGIS — The Meade School District will pay about $110,000 in the coming year for school resource officers in schools throughout the district.
The Meade School Board, at its July 11 meeting, approved contracts with three entities that provide school resource officers to district schools – the city of Summerset, Meade County and the city of Sturgis.
According to information contained in the contracts, the district is paying the city of Summerset $27,908 for one officer, another $14,000 to Meade County for a deputy and $67,986.70 to the city of Sturgis for two officers.
The Summerset officer provides services to Stagebarn Middle School. The Meade County deputy is at Piedmont Valley Elementary School, and the Sturgis Police Department officers are assigned to Sturgis Williams Middle School and Sturgis Brown High School.
School board member Darrell Vig questioned the cost difference between the Summerset officer and the Sturgis officers.
“We look at the city (Sturgis) and it’s a split of a little over $67,000, so $33,000 something a piece. That’s quite a gap between the two. You guys are right here. You don’t have to drive a long ways,” he said.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie and Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater were in attendance at the board meeting.
School business manager Brett Burditt said the goal was to get the contracts approved at the meeting on July 11, and then to continue to have dialogue with governmental entities and determine how the school district can get the school resource officer services in the most economical way possible.
“Maybe at a future date we can go ahead and approve this and then talk about maybe some comparative pricing… Let’s see if we can have some civil dialogue after,” Vig said.
Meade School District Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt said the district should look at the value provided by the school resource officers.
“It’s not about just a dollar amount. It’s about the services for our students and the safety of our children,” Wormstadt said.
School board member Joe Urbaniak concurred but added that the district needs to make sure they are getting comparable prices across three different law enforcement agencies.
Most of the contracts for the school resource officers span from September through May.
In the agreement with Meade County, it states that the role of the school resource officer is to foster positive school climate, prevent crime, mentor and serve as a role model.
It goes on to say that officers will engage in various activities, in consultation with school administration, teachers, and students, and should strive to build a school culture of open communication and trust between and among students and adults by focusing on officers getting to know students at the school, serving as a role model, and working with teachers and administrators to identify students who may be facing challenges and need additional resources or attention to be successful in school.
The Summerset and Sturgis agreements say a goal of the officers is to build a bridge between the community, school, school district and police department through effective communication, cooperation, and addressing crime and disorder by increasing public interaction to reduce fear of crime and in maintaining order.
The officers’ jobs also are to foster educational programs and activities that will increase students’ knowledge of and respect for the law and the function of law enforcement agencies.
And ultimately the officers should provide an atmosphere which will be conducive to learning by maintaining a safe and secure environment and addressing changes in the environment in and around the schools.
